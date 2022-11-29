The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, November 29, 2022
Pittsburgh routs Northwestern 87-58 in ACC/Big Ten Challenge

Chase Audige scored 14 points and Boo Buie added 10 points and five assists for Northwestern.

By  Associated Press
   
Pittsburgh guard Jamarius Burton, right, drives against Northwestern guard Ty Berry during the first half of MOnday’s game at Welsh-Ryan Arena.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Blake Hinson shot 4 for 5 from 3-point range and scored 22 points as Pittsburgh posted its highest-scoring game in the last two seasons as the Panthers cruised past host Northwestern, 87-58 in an ACC/Big Ten Challenge contest on Monday night.

Pittsburgh shot 14 for 22 (63.6%) from beyond the arc.

The Panthers made just two field goals in the first seven minutes before warming up with Nick Sibande, Hinson and Nelly Cummings each knocking down a pair of shots from long range for a 37-28 lead into half. Pitt pushed the lead throughout the second half, and a Nate Santos 3 with 2:11 made it 87-55.

Greg Elliott made 3 of 4 from 3 and all five foul shots for points and Cummings shot 3 of 4 from beyond the arc for 17 points with six assists for Pitt (5-3). Jamarius Burton added 14 points and seven assists and Sibande added 11 points on 3 of 6 shooting from long range.

Chase Audige scored 14 points and Boo Buie added 10 points and five assists for Northwestern (5-2).

Pittsburgh opens ACC play Friday at NC State while Northwestern opens Big Ten play Sunday at No. 20 Michigan State.

