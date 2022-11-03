The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, November 3, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Michigan-bound Hersey senior Katie Eidle focused on finale

Being able to focus just on her senior season is a relief after wrapping up a recruiting process that had some twists along the way.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Michigan-bound Hersey senior Katie Eidle focused on finale
Hersey guard Katy Eidle, who averaged just under 20 points a game last season, is committed to Michigan.

Hersey guard Katy Eidle, who averaged just under 20 points a game last season, is committed to Michigan.

Provided

Katy Eidle gets the point — for now, anyway.

The Hersey senior is committed to Michigan, where she’s projected to be a shooting guard.

But for her final season with the Huskies, she’ll be running the point one more time.

“For high school, that’s the role I take, trying to enhance that position,” she said.

Veteran Hersey coach Mary Fendley appreciates having a four-star prospect — she’s No. 77 in the espnW/HoopGurlz rankings — in that spot.

“Katy is such a skilled player,” Fendley said. “We’re lucky enough to have some really good athletes on our team. Katy being the point guard allows her to direct the show.”

Indeed: Eidle is one of three Huskies seniors who are committed to compete in Division I — in three different sports, no less. Meghan Mrowicki, who will be back at some point after completing her rehab from a torn ACL, is a Notre Dame soccer recruit and Kelsey Neary is committed to Connecticut for lacrosse.

So Eidle will have some capable options as she runs the offense for Hersey after averaging 19.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 2.9 steals a game as a junior.

Being able to focus just on her high school finale is a relief after wrapping up a recruiting process that had some twists along the way.

Michigan, which reached the Elite Eight and finished 25-7 last season, was in the mix for Eidle for a few years. “My relationship with the head coach [Kim Barnes Arico] was really strong,” Eidle said.

The Wolverines did have a staff change over the offseason when Carrie Moore left to become head coach at Harvard and was replaced by Erin Batth. “There’s no issue with that,” Eidle said. “I got along with [the staff] really well, the connection was there.”

After the pandemic eased and recruiting shifted back from Zoom calls to visits and in-person contacts, Eidle was able to get on campus and liked what she saw.

“I wanted to commit before the season, I did not know I would do it that early,” she said. “I visited, and it clicked. I knew that’s where I wanted to be. It took a lot of stress out.”

Eidle has been playing basketball almost as long as she can remember and joined the Wolverines AAU program as a third-grader. She dabbled in other sports up until seventh grade but has been all basketball ever since.

She appreciates being part of a special senior class in Illinois. Six players at IHSA schools are ranked in the national top 100, and three of them could cross paths in the Big Ten: Eidle; No. 8- Emily Fisher of Libertyville, who is headed to Maryland; and No. 83 Lenee Beaumont of Benet, who is committed to Indiana.

“We all know each other and we all get along well,” Eidle said. “We love each other’s success. ... It’s going to be cool playing against each other [in college].”

Next Up In High School Sports
Ranking the top basketball coaching jobs in the Public League
Successful, respected former Morgan Park football coach Lexie Spurlock dies at 76
Four Downs: Maine South’s revitalized passing attack raises expectations
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11
Kenwood’s running game too much for Perspectives
Talented, young Morgan Park takes down Fenwick, advances to second round in Class 5A
The Latest
MacKenzie Scott
Metro/State
Chicago nonprofit that helps people with disabilities gets $8 million gift from MacKenzie Scott
Scott, the ex-wife of Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, has donated more than $12 billion in just three years.
By Mitch Dudek
 
A boat passes the Damen Silos along the Chicago River on Damen Avenue near 29th Street.
Chicago
Damen Silos, featured in ‘Transformers’ movie, set to be sold by state
The owner of a controversial McKinley Park asphalt plant is the winning bidder for the 23-acre Southwest Side property, offering $6.5 million.
By Brett Chase
 
A woman who asked to be identified only as Mrs. Patterson, organizer and victim of a vigil that was shot up on Halloween, cries as she speaks to Ald. Jason Ervin before a vigil for the victims of the shooting at West Polk Street and South California Avenue in East Garfield Park.
Crime
‘A nightmare.’ 11 of the 14 people wounded in East Garfield Park were members of a family who had gathered to remember a loved one
“It was like they were just aiming at us, which is crazy because you couldn’t see anything but kids and women,” said the woman who organized the vigil. “We are so hurt.”
By Sophie Sherry
 
Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald and the Wildcats get another major test when No. 2 Ohio State comes to Evanston on Saturday.
College Sports
No rest for struggling Northwestern as No. 2 Ohio State comes to town
The Wildcats, coming off a 33-13 loss at Iowa, are in their worst freefall since a seven-game skid in 2019.
By Andrew Seligman | Associated Press
 
Guests attend the Nederlander Organization’s unveiling of Broadway’s new Lena Horne Theatre on Tuesday in New York City.
Theater
Lena Horne Theatre becomes first Broadway venue named after a Black woman
“Lena personified elegance and grace while also fighting racism and injustice. Her legacy and NYC story live on,” New York Mayor Eric Adams wrote on Twitter.
By USA TODAY
 