Thursday, December 1, 2022
AP Illinois high school basketball rankings

The Associated Press rankings in boys and girls basketball.

By  Associated Press
   
Joliet West’s head coach Jeremy Kreiger talks to Jeremiah Fears, left, and Jeremy Fears Jr., right during a timeout as the Tigers play St. Rita.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts

1. Joliet West (1) 2-1 37

2. Moline (3) 1-1 36

3. Kenwood 2-0 31

(tie) St. Rita 2-2 31

5. Young 2-1 24

6. Rolling Meadows 5-1 18

7. Brother Rice 5-0 15

8. Quincy 3-0 8

9. Evanston 4-0 7

10. Curie 4-1 3

(tie) Benet 2-0 3

Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Bloom 1. Rockford Auburn 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts

1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3) 1-0 38

2. Simeon (1) 1-0 37

3. East St. Louis 4-0 30

4. Metamora 1-1 28

5. Hillcrest 4-0 25

6. St. Ignatius 4-0 21

7. Decatur MacArthur 4-0 14

8. Rock Island 4-0 10

9. Marian Catholic 4-1 6

10. Centralia 3-0 4

Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Mount Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts

1. DePaul Prep (4) 4-0 40

2. Fairbury Prairie Central 5-0 31

3. Princeton 5-0 30

4. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 29

5. Columbia 4-1 26

6. Perspectives-Leadership 4-1 24

7. Rockridge 3-1 13

8. Pinckneyville 1-0 9

9. Breese Central 4-0 5

10. Rockford Lutheran 3-2 4

(tie) Breese Mater Dei 1-0 4

Others receiving votes: Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts

1. Augusta Southeastern (4) 2-0 40

2. Jacksonville Routt 3-0 33

3. Casey-Westfield 3-0 30

4. New Berlin 2-1 26

5. Winchester-West Central 0-0 18

6. North Clay 3-1 13

7. Fulton 3-2 11

8. South Beloit 4-1 10

9. Yorkville Christian 1-4 8

10. Scales Mound 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.

Girls Basketball

Class 4A
School W-L Pts

1. Benet (4) 5-1 40

2. Hersey 6-1 32

3. Loyola 4-1 31

4. Fremd 6-0 30

5. Stevenson 4-1 20

6. O’Fallon 4-1 16

(tie) Bolingbrook 6-0 16

8. Kenwood 6-0 12

9. Geneva 3-1 8

10. Lyons 5-1 7

Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal 2. Hononegah 1. Young 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts

1. Nazareth (4) 5-0 40

2. Carmel 5-1 36

3. Peoria Central 6-0 31

4. Montini 5-1 29

5. Washington 5-0 21

6. Geneseo 5-0 19

7. Deerfield 6-0 18

8. Lincoln 6-0 10

9. Peoria Notre Dame 7-0 9

10. Oak Forest 3-2 2

(tie) Marian Catholic 5-0 2

(tie) Rockford Boylan 4-1 2

Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts

1. Quincy Notre Dame (4) 5-0 40

2. Fieldcrest 7-0 35

3. Butler 0-2 33

4. Stillman Valley 7-0 26

5. Teutopolis 3-1 21

6. Princeton 5-0 15

(tie) Byron 5-0 15

8. Paris 5-0 10

9. Pana 7-1 8

10. Canton 6-3 5

Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts

1. Galena (3) 5-0 39

2. Okawville (1) 5-0 37

3. Mendon Unity 7-0 29

4. Neoga 5-0 27

4. Havana 6-0 27

6. Tuscola 8-0 17

7. Effingham St. Anthony 7-0 12

8. Orangeville 5-1 9

9. Brimfield 6-2 7

(tie) Christopher 5-0 7

Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.

