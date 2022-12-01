AP Illinois high school basketball rankings

Here are the boys prep basketball polls with rank, team, first-place votes, record and total points.
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Joliet West (1) 2-1 37
2. Moline (3) 1-1 36
3. Kenwood 2-0 31
(tie) St. Rita 2-2 31
5. Young 2-1 24
6. Rolling Meadows 5-1 18
7. Brother Rice 5-0 15
8. Quincy 3-0 8
9. Evanston 4-0 7
10. Curie 4-1 3
(tie) Benet 2-0 3
Others receiving votes: Glenbrook South 2. Belleville East 2. Oswego East 1. Bloom 1. Rockford Auburn 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Sacred Heart-Griffin (3) 1-0 38
2. Simeon (1) 1-0 37
3. East St. Louis 4-0 30
4. Metamora 1-1 28
5. Hillcrest 4-0 25
6. St. Ignatius 4-0 21
7. Decatur MacArthur 4-0 14
8. Rock Island 4-0 10
9. Marian Catholic 4-1 6
10. Centralia 3-0 4
Others receiving votes: Hyde Park 2. Lemont 2. Mount Carmel 2. Richwoods 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. DePaul Prep (4) 4-0 40
2. Fairbury Prairie Central 5-0 31
3. Princeton 5-0 30
4. St. Joseph-Ogden 2-0 29
5. Columbia 4-1 26
6. Perspectives-Leadership 4-1 24
7. Rockridge 3-1 13
8. Pinckneyville 1-0 9
9. Breese Central 4-0 5
10. Rockford Lutheran 3-2 4
(tie) Breese Mater Dei 1-0 4
Others receiving votes: Quincy Notre Dame 3. Bloomington Central Catholic 2.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Augusta Southeastern (4) 2-0 40
2. Jacksonville Routt 3-0 33
3. Casey-Westfield 3-0 30
4. New Berlin 2-1 26
5. Winchester-West Central 0-0 18
6. North Clay 3-1 13
7. Fulton 3-2 11
8. South Beloit 4-1 10
9. Yorkville Christian 1-4 8
10. Scales Mound 5-0 7
Others receiving votes: Effingham St. Anthony 5. Steeleville 4. Tuscola 4. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) 3. East Dubuque 3. Madison 2. Altamont 2. Brown County 1.
Girls Basketball
Class 4A
School W-L Pts
1. Benet (4) 5-1 40
2. Hersey 6-1 32
3. Loyola 4-1 31
4. Fremd 6-0 30
5. Stevenson 4-1 20
6. O’Fallon 4-1 16
(tie) Bolingbrook 6-0 16
8. Kenwood 6-0 12
9. Geneva 3-1 8
10. Lyons 5-1 7
Others receiving votes: Barrington 4. Normal 2. Hononegah 1. Young 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts
1. Nazareth (4) 5-0 40
2. Carmel 5-1 36
3. Peoria Central 6-0 31
4. Montini 5-1 29
5. Washington 5-0 21
6. Geneseo 5-0 19
7. Deerfield 6-0 18
8. Lincoln 6-0 10
9. Peoria Notre Dame 7-0 9
10. Oak Forest 3-2 2
(tie) Marian Catholic 5-0 2
(tie) Rockford Boylan 4-1 2
Others receiving votes: Rochester 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts
1. Quincy Notre Dame (4) 5-0 40
2. Fieldcrest 7-0 35
3. Butler 0-2 33
4. Stillman Valley 7-0 26
5. Teutopolis 3-1 21
6. Princeton 5-0 15
(tie) Byron 5-0 15
8. Paris 5-0 10
9. Pana 7-1 8
10. Canton 6-3 5
Others receiving votes: Winnebago 4. Althoff Catholic 3. Peotone 2. Knoxville 1. Sherrard 1. Eureka 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts
1. Galena (3) 5-0 39
2. Okawville (1) 5-0 37
3. Mendon Unity 7-0 29
4. Neoga 5-0 27
4. Havana 6-0 27
6. Tuscola 8-0 17
7. Effingham St. Anthony 7-0 12
8. Orangeville 5-1 9
9. Brimfield 6-2 7
(tie) Christopher 5-0 7
Others receiving votes: Waterloo Gibault 5. Altamont 2. Carrollton 1. Tri-County 1.