Tuesday, December 13, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Westinghouse’s Damien Bolden (2) drives the ball past Lincoln-Way East’s George Bellevue (25).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

BIG NORTHERN

Byron at Winnebago, 7:00

Rock Falls at Stillman Valley, 7:00

CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER

Fenwick at Providence, 7:00

Leo at Marmion, 7:15

Mount Carmel at Montini, 7:00

St. Ignatius at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00

St. Rita at St. Laurence, 7:00

DU KANE

Batavia at Glenbard North, 7:00

EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC

Benet at Notre Dame, 7:00

Carmel at Marist, 7:00

St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7:00

St. Viator at Nazareth, 7:00

ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT

Coal City at Herscher, 6:45

Peotone at Lisle, 6:45

Streator at Manteno, 7:00

Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45

INTERSTATE EIGHT

LaSalle-Peru at Sycamore, 7:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

Intrinsic-Downtown at British School, 6:30

Lycee Francais at Roycemore, 5:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD

Butler at Noble Academy, 5:30

Comer at Johnson, 5:30

ITW-Speer at Bulls Prep, 7:00

NORTH SUBURBAN

Lake Zurich at Libertyville, 7:00

NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC

Christian Life at Alden-Hebron, 7:30

Mooseheart at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Round Lake at Lakes, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL

Brooks at Longwood, 6:30

Morgan Park at Kenwood, 5:00

Perspectives-Lead at Lindblom, 6:30

Phillips at Hyde Park, 6:30

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL

Bogan at Richards (Chgo), 5:00

Dunbar at King, 5:00

DuSable at Kennedy, 5:00

Englewood STEM at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00

Urban Prep-Englewood at Hubbard, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH

Agricultural Science at ACE Amandla, 5:00

Corliss at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Dyett at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00

Harlan at Vocational, 5:00

South Shore at Fenger, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL

ACERO-Soto at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Gage Park at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00

Hancock at Kelly, 5:00

Solorio at Excel-Englewood, 5:00

Tilden at Instituto Health, 5:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH

Air Force at Washington, 5:00

Chicago Military at EPIC, 5:00

Goode at Carver, 5:00

Hirsch at Excel-South Shore, 5:00

Julian at Bowen, 5:00

RIVER VALLEY

Beecher at St. Anne, 7:00

Tri-Point at Grace Christian, 7:00

SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED

Evergreen Park at Eisenhower, 6:30

SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Argo at Hillcrest. 6:30

SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER

Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30

Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, 6:00

UPSTATE EIGHT

East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:00

Elgin at Bartlett, 7:00

Fenton at Larkin, 7:00

Streamwood at South Elgin, 7:00

West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00

NON CONFERENCE

Aurora Christian at Ridgewood, 5:30

Chicago Christian at Westmont, 7:30

Clemente at Ellison, 6:30

Comer at Bremen, 6:00

Downers Grove North at Hersey, 7:00

Elk Grove at Lake Park, 7:00

Geneva at Hoffman Estates, 7:00

Harvest Christian at Marian Central, 7:00

Henry-Senachwine at Annawan, 6:00

Hinsdale South at York, 7:00

IC Catholic at St. Edward, 7:00

IMSA at Yorkville, 6:30

Indian Creek at Marquette, 7:00

Keith at Westminster Christian, 7:00

LaMoille at Woodland, 5:30

Lowpoint-Washburn at DePue, 7:00

Maine West at Buffalo Grove, 7:00

Marengo at Rockford Christian, 7:00

McHenry at Richmond-Burton, 7:00

Metea Valley at Oswego East, 6:30

Midland at Princeville, 7:30

Morgan Park Academy at Illinois Lutheran, 6:00

Neuqua Valley at Yorkville Christian, 7:00

Niles West at Niles North, 7:00

Oregon at Polo, 7:00

Richards at Rich, 6:30

Roanoke-Benson at Peoria Heights, 7:00

Romeoville at Brother Rice, 7:00

Sandwich at Serena, 7:00

Schaumburg at St. Charles East, 7:00

Seneca at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45

Somonauk at Putnam County, 7:00

Southland at Kankakee, 6:30

St. Francis at Elmwood Park, 7:00

St. Francis de Sales at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30

Timothy Christian at McNamara, 7:30

Vernon Hills at Woodstock North, 7:00

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central, 7:30

