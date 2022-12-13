Tuesday’s high school basketball scores

Tuesday, December 13, 2022
BIG NORTHERN
Byron at Winnebago, 7:00
Rock Falls at Stillman Valley, 7:00
CATHOLIC LEAGUE - CROSSOVER
Fenwick at Providence, 7:00
Leo at Marmion, 7:15
Mount Carmel at Montini, 7:00
St. Ignatius at Providence-St. Mel, 7:00
St. Rita at St. Laurence, 7:00
DU KANE
Batavia at Glenbard North, 7:00
EAST SUBURBAN CATHOLIC
Benet at Notre Dame, 7:00
Carmel at Marist, 7:00
St. Patrick at Marian Catholic, 7:00
St. Viator at Nazareth, 7:00
ILLINOIS CENTRAL EIGHT
Coal City at Herscher, 6:45
Peotone at Lisle, 6:45
Streator at Manteno, 7:00
Wilmington at Reed-Custer, 6:45
INTERSTATE EIGHT
LaSalle-Peru at Sycamore, 7:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
Intrinsic-Downtown at British School, 6:30
Lycee Francais at Roycemore, 5:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - GOLD
Butler at Noble Academy, 5:30
Comer at Johnson, 5:30
ITW-Speer at Bulls Prep, 7:00
NORTH SUBURBAN
Lake Zurich at Libertyville, 7:00
NORTHEASTERN ATHLETIC
Christian Life at Alden-Hebron, 7:30
Mooseheart at Schaumburg Christian, 7:30
NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY
Round Lake at Lakes, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE RED-SOUTH / CENTRAL
Brooks at Longwood, 6:30
Morgan Park at Kenwood, 5:00
Perspectives-Lead at Lindblom, 6:30
Phillips at Hyde Park, 6:30
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-CENTRAL
Bogan at Richards (Chgo), 5:00
Dunbar at King, 5:00
DuSable at Kennedy, 5:00
Englewood STEM at Catalyst-Maria, 5:00
Urban Prep-Englewood at Hubbard, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-SOUTH
Agricultural Science at ACE Amandla, 5:00
Corliss at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Dyett at Urban Prep-Bronzeville, 5:00
Harlan at Vocational, 5:00
South Shore at Fenger, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-CENTRAL
ACERO-Soto at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00
Gage Park at ACERO-Garcia, 5:00
Hancock at Kelly, 5:00
Solorio at Excel-Englewood, 5:00
Tilden at Instituto Health, 5:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE BLUE-SOUTH
Air Force at Washington, 5:00
Chicago Military at EPIC, 5:00
Goode at Carver, 5:00
Hirsch at Excel-South Shore, 5:00
Julian at Bowen, 5:00
RIVER VALLEY
Beecher at St. Anne, 7:00
Tri-Point at Grace Christian, 7:00
SOUTH SUBURBAN - RED
Evergreen Park at Eisenhower, 6:30
SOUTH SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Argo at Hillcrest. 6:30
SOUTHWEST SUBURBAN - CROSSOVER
Andrew at Lincoln-Way East, 6:30
Lincoln-Way West at Sandburg, 6:00
UPSTATE EIGHT
East Aurora at Glenbard South, 7:00
Elgin at Bartlett, 7:00
Fenton at Larkin, 7:00
Streamwood at South Elgin, 7:00
West Chicago at Glenbard East, 7:00
NON CONFERENCE
Aurora Christian at Ridgewood, 5:30
Chicago Christian at Westmont, 7:30
Clemente at Ellison, 6:30
Comer at Bremen, 6:00
Downers Grove North at Hersey, 7:00
Elk Grove at Lake Park, 7:00
Geneva at Hoffman Estates, 7:00
Harvest Christian at Marian Central, 7:00
Henry-Senachwine at Annawan, 6:00
Hinsdale South at York, 7:00
IC Catholic at St. Edward, 7:00
IMSA at Yorkville, 6:30
Indian Creek at Marquette, 7:00
Keith at Westminster Christian, 7:00
LaMoille at Woodland, 5:30
Lowpoint-Washburn at DePue, 7:00
Maine West at Buffalo Grove, 7:00
Marengo at Rockford Christian, 7:00
McHenry at Richmond-Burton, 7:00
Metea Valley at Oswego East, 6:30
Midland at Princeville, 7:30
Morgan Park Academy at Illinois Lutheran, 6:00
Neuqua Valley at Yorkville Christian, 7:00
Niles West at Niles North, 7:00
Oregon at Polo, 7:00
Richards at Rich, 6:30
Roanoke-Benson at Peoria Heights, 7:00
Romeoville at Brother Rice, 7:00
Sandwich at Serena, 7:00
Schaumburg at St. Charles East, 7:00
Seneca at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:45
Somonauk at Putnam County, 7:00
Southland at Kankakee, 6:30
St. Francis at Elmwood Park, 7:00
St. Francis de Sales at Lincoln-Way Central, 6:30
Timothy Christian at McNamara, 7:30
Vernon Hills at Woodstock North, 7:00
Wheaton Academy at Aurora Central, 7:30