Thursday, December 15, 2022
Trevor Noah will get back to work as 2023 Grammys host

After leaving ‘The Daily Show’ last week, the comedian signs up for his third stint on the music awards show.

By  Associated Press
   
Trevor Noah hosts the 2022 Grammy Awards in Las Vegas.

David Becker/Getty Images

Unemployment didn’t last long for Trevor Noah: He’s hosting the Grammy Awards in early 2023.

The comedian who last week left his post as host of “The Daily Show” on Comedy Central has been asked to be master of ceremonies on Feb. 5, which will be his third time leading the Grammys.

The ceremony will return to Los Angeles after last year relocating to Las Vegas because of rising COVID-19 cases and the omicron variant. The show will be held at Crypto.com Arena and broadcast live on CBS.

Beyoncé goes into the Grammys with a leading nine nominations, including her song “Break My Soul” earning nods for record and song of the year.

Kendrick Lamar has the second-most nominations, with eight. Adele and Brandi Carlile both received seven nods. Harry Styles, Mary J. Blige, Future, DJ Khaled, The-Dream and mastering engineer Randy Merrill each picked up six.

Noah’s 2023 plans also include a tour called “Off the Record,” scheduled to come to the Chicago Theatre Nov. 13-15.

