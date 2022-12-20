The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
College Sports Sports

Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s salary jumps to $6 million under new contract

The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are wrapping up their best season since the 2007 Rose Bowl team won nine games. They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for five straight weeks and made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s salary jumps to $6 million under new contract
Illinois signed football coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028.

Illinois signed football coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028.

Paul Sancya/AP

CHAMPAIGN — Illinois signed coach Bret Bielema to a new six-year contract through 2028 on Tuesday, a big reward for transforming a struggling program into a winner in his second season.

Bielema, 13-11 with Illinois, gets a bump in salary from $4.2 million to $6 million. The deal, which is pending approval by the school’s board of trustees in January, includes various bonuses like a $500,000 annual retention incentive. He is also eligible for four one-year extensions if certain performance thresholds — which were not disclosed in the announcement — are met.

“I am proud of the progress we have made in two years and I could not be more excited about where our program is going,” Bielema said in a statement.

The Illini (8-4, 5-4 Big Ten) are wrapping up their best season since the 2007 Rose Bowl team won nine games. They were ranked in the AP Top 25 poll for five straight weeks and made the College Football Playoff rankings for the first time. They’re set to face Mississippi State in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2 in Tampa, Florida, after finishing with losing records the previous 10 years.

The 52-year-old Bielema, who led Wisconsin to three Rose Bowls before a disappointing run at Arkansas, is 110-69 in 14 seasons as a college coach. He is from western Illinois.

“He has assembled an exceptional staff, developed the existing players on our roster, and recruited talented student-athletes to join our program,” Illinois athletic director Josh Whitman said. “He has worked tirelessly, with an eye for detail and tremendous competitive urgency, to set a new standard of excellence for Fighting Illini Football. Perhaps most importantly, he has brought an immediate identity to our football program and represented the University of Illinois with class, humility, and confidence.”

Next Up In College Sports
Illinois’ Bret Bielema on old friend Mike Leach — and one last, laugh-filled conversation
Northwestern, Illinois roll to easy victories
College football’s playoff is all-consuming. What happens when all the romance is gone?
Billie Moore, the first U.S. women’s Olympic basketball coach, dies at 79
Drew Brees returns to Purdue as a temporary assistant coach
NCAA picks Massachusetts governor as new president
The Latest
Federal prosecutors say this picture depicts Lamar Taylor and Denzal Stewart outside a CTA van that would soon be engulfed in flames.
Crime
Chicago man gets 26 months in prison for helping torch a CTA van during downtown protests in wake of George Floyd murder
Lamar Taylor has served 22 months while awaiting trial and is likely to be released in the coming weeks.
By Stefano Esposito
 
10E43_FP01_00011.jpg
Movies and TV
Fun ‘Puss in Boots’ sequel an overdue return for swashbuckling feline
An impressive and expressive cast of actors voice the new characters taking on Antonio Banderas’ furry hero.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 
Wilmington captains Dominic Dingillo (59) and Allan Richards (20) hoist the IHSA 2A sate championship trophy in 2021.
High School Basketball
New IHSA rule intended to crack down on transfers passes
Schools around the state have approved an addition to the Illinois High School Association’s recruiting rule.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Kassandra Scott, 71, plays pickleball at Mandrake Park on the South Side.
Chicago
Company behind Lollapalooza to fund new pickleball courts, refurbish tennis courts in Grant Park
C3 Presents has donated $500,000 to the Chicago Park District.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Justin Fields warms up prior to Sunday’s game.
Bears
Justin Fields should look to Josh Allen’s run-pass balance for inspiration
While no one will mistake the two quarterbacks for each other — Fields has about 1,800 fewer passing yards than the Bills quarterback this season — his run-pass balance is a good template for the Bears next year and beyond.
By Patrick Finley
 