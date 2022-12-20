The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

MLS announces 2023 schedule

The Fire will start the season on Saturday March 4 at Soldier Field against New York City FC.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE MLS announces 2023 schedule
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber.

AP file photo

NEW YORK — The newest Major League Soccer expansion franchise will begin its inaugural campaign on the road when St. Louis City SC plays at Austin FC on Feb. 25 before making its home debut in Week 2 of the 2023 season.

The league on Tuesday released its schedule for next season, highlighted by the debut of St. Louis City, the 29th MLS franchise. St. Louis will be one of 14 teams in the Western Conference, with Nashville shifting to the Eastern Conference and creating a 15-team division.

The Fire will start the season on Saturday March 4 at Soldier Field against New York City FC.

The opening week also will include an El Trafico matchup between MLS Cup champion Los Angeles FC and the LA Galaxy at the Rose Bowl.

Most games will be played on Saturdays with a 7:30 p.m. local start time; a select number will be on Wednesdays. All games will be broadcast through the league’s new streaming deal with Apple called MLS Season Pass. Fox Sports will also air 34 of those games, with 15 on FOX and 19 on FS1.

MLS will take a one-month break after the July 15 games for the Leagues Cup competition, which features all teams from MLS and Liga MX. MLS play will resume on Aug. 20 and the regular season will conclude on Oct. 21.

St. Louis City will debut CITYPARK, its 22,500-seat home stadium, on March 4 while hosting Charlotte FC. Other schedule highlights include rivalry week in mid-May, the MLS All-Star Game in Washington on July 19 and an MLS Cup final rematch between LAFC and Philadelphia on Sept. 23.

The unbalanced divisions will require some schedule juggling. All Eastern Conference teams will play each other twice, along with six games against opponents from the Western Conference. In the 14-team Western Conference, each team will play twice, with one or two additional games against intra-conference opponents.

Next Up In Sports
1st-and-10: Bills missed on Mahomes, too — with a far better outcome
Illinois coach Bret Bielema’s salary jumps to $6 million under new contract
New IHSA rule intended to crack down on transfers passes
Justin Fields should look to Josh Allen’s run-pass balance for inspiration
Building ice, ice fishing and ongoing lakefront perch
Suns, Mercury franchises to be sold for $4 billion
The Latest
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) has beaten the Bills in the playoffs the past two seasons — 42-36 in overtime in the divisional round last January, and 38-24 in the AFC Championship Game in 2021.
Bears
1st-and-10: Bills missed on Mahomes, too — with a far better outcome
With too many holes to fill in 2017, the Bills passed on Mahomes and traded the No. 10 pick to the Chiefs — eventually getting Josh Allen and other starters who made them Super Bowl contenders. That’s a tack the Bears might follow with a likely top-5 pick in 2023.
By Mark Potash
 
merlin_110478876.jpg
Afternoon Edition
Migrants celebrate their first Christmas in Chicago, major winter storm forecast and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Construction crews move a boring device into place to install new water pipe and replace old lead-based pipe in the Oakland neighborhood on Nov. 30.
Letters to the Editor
City is on track with efforts to get lead out of drinking water
By Letters to the Editor
 
Federal prosecutors say this picture depicts Lamar Taylor and Denzal Stewart outside a CTA van that would soon be engulfed in flames.
Crime
Chicago man gets 26 months in prison for torching CTA van during George Floyd protest
Lamar Taylor has served 22 months while awaiting trial and is likely to be released soon.
By Stefano Esposito
 
10E43_FP01_00011.jpg
Movies and TV
Fun ‘Puss in Boots’ sequel an overdue return for swashbuckling feline
An impressive and expressive cast of actors voice the new characters taking on Antonio Banderas’ furry hero.
By Lindsey Bahr | Associated Press Film Writer
 