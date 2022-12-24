The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 24, 2022
No Shot Clock, Ep. 145: Previewing the holiday tournaments

Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen sit down and preview the state’s biggest holiday basketball tournaments in this episode.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
We go in-depth on Pontiac, Bloomington, York, Proviso West and the Big Dipper and take a look at a handful of other tournaments around the state as well. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

The Latest
A commuter places her hands in her pocket while wearing a mask as she walks from the bus stop on Roosevelt Road in the West Loop, Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. Forecasters said it was the coldest December day on record in Chicago since 1983.
Weather
Temperatures rise — barely— after Chicago’s coldest December day in nearly 40 years
Saturday morning’s temperatures were an 11 degree improvement from Friday, and wind gusts have gone down from 45-to-50 miles per hour to 30-to-35 miles per hour, according to meteorologist Brian Leatherwood.
By Mohammad Samra
 
A photo of Bears wide receiver Chase Claypool catching a pass in warmups.
Bears
Bears WR Chase Claypool inactive vs. Bills
It’s his second consecutive absence after hurting his knee against the Packers on Dec. 4.
By Jason Lieser
 
Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears (2) floats in the lane as he shoots against Kenwood.
High School Basketball
Previewing the Pontiac holiday tournament
It’s been two decades since Joliet played in the championship game at Pontiac. If they get there this year they will likely get a shot at the No. 1 team in the state on one of the biggest stages.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Thornton’s Tiyuan Mcdaniel, use the pick from Thurman Thomas (13) to get around Kankakee’s CaRon Johnson (1).
High School Basketball
Previewing the Big Dipper holiday tournament
Can this year’s tournament grab enough headlines, though, to help build towards a full revival in coming years?
By Joe Henricksen
 
Brother Rice’s Khalil Ross (31) controls the ball.
High School Basketball
Previewing Bloomington’s State Farm holiday tournament
Exactly how good is Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin?
By Joe Henricksen
 