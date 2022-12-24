No Shot Clock, Ep. 145: Previewing the holiday tournaments
Michael O’Brien and Joe Henricksen sit down and preview the state’s biggest holiday basketball tournaments in this episode.
We go in-depth on Pontiac, Bloomington, York, Proviso West and the Big Dipper and take a look at a handful of other tournaments around the state as well.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
