The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 28, 2022
Music Entertainment and Culture

Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer

Green has been “pulled off” touring with the band while getting treatment, according to his friend and rock DJ Marco Collins.

By  USA TODAY
   
Elise Brisco, USA TODAY
SHARE Modest Mouse drummer Jeremiah Green diagnosed with stage 4 cancer
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage during the Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on Dec. 4, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse performs on stage during the Audacy Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach Park on Dec. 4, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Getty Images

Jeremiah Green, the drummer for indie-rock band Modest Mouse, has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer. 

The band’s frontman Isaac Brock announced the news on Modest Mouse’s Instagram Wednesday asking friends and fans for support as his bandmate goes through treatment. 

“Some of you may have already heard, but I figured it would be good to hear the news directly from our camp,” Brock wrote. “Jeremiah, as am I, are believers in the power of positive energy, so if you would be so kind as to send ‘good vibes’ (to quote Jeremiah) in the direction of Jeremiah and his family, that’d be great.” 

Many fans and musicians including Black Keys drummer, Patrick Carney, and The Walkmen guitarist, Peter Matthew Bauer, sent well wishes to the “Float On” band. 

Modest Mouse wrapped up their Lonesome Crowded West tour on Dec. 20 with a show in Washington D.C., and plans to perform in Mexico City in March. Green has been “pulled off” touring with the band while getting treatment, according to his friend and Rock DJ Marco Collins. 

Green, Brock and bassist Eric Judy founded Modest Mouse in the 1990s and released their debut album in 1996. Since then the group has expanded to six members and together they’ve released eight albums. The most recent album, “The Golden Casket,” was released last June under Epic records. 

Before “Golden Casket,” Modest Mouse made a return in 2015 with their first new music in eight years. 

“We knew we had to make another album, but it took us a while,” Green told USA TODAY at the time of their 2015 release “Strangers to Ourselves.” “It took us a long time to actually get down to recording. Writing songs is generally pretty easy — we play for hours on end just improvising, and then come up with a million instrumental parts, and maybe 20% of that becomes songs.”

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: I conquer men’s hearts, then break them, but I want to stop
Horoscope for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022
Field Museum workers file for union election
Dear Abby: I tried to be nice by letting my ex rent here, but he’s gotta go
Practical Theatre Company comes back to Evanston, where the laughs began
Horoscope for Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2022
The Latest
merlin_110528299.jpg
Bears
Trevis Gipson’s season lost in transition
After getting seven sacks in the Bears’ 3-4 defense last season, Gipson has just two sacks in Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 this season — none since Week 2. He knows it’s up to him to get it right. “This is a totally different scheme ... but that’s no excuse for my production.”
By Mark Potash
 
Benet’s Sam Driscoll (1) slashes through the lane to score against Oak Park.
High School Basketball
Pontiac Holiday Tournament: Benet showcases its depth in first-round win against Oak Park
Patrick Walsh and Sam Driscoll provided a huge lift off the bench in the second quarter.
By Michael O’Brien
 
This undated booking photo provided by the Delaware Department of Justice shows Barry Croft Jr., a Delaware trucker described as a co-leader of the conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
Nation/World
Another long prison term handed down in plot to kidnap Michigan governor
Prosecutors had sought a life sentence for Barry Croft Jr., 47, the fourth and final federal defendant to learn his fate. Judge Robert J. Jonker called Croft “the idea guy” behind the plan to abduct Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
By Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields sliding against the Vikings.
Bears
The NFL’s slide rule was not made with someone as fast and elusive as Justin Fields in mind
Does the Bears quarterback have an unfair advantage?
By Rick Morrissey
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields runs with the ball against the Bills last week.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields healthy, eager for wins in final 2 games
While much of the attention is on the Bears’ draft position and their future, Fields is simply sick of being on an eight-game losing streak.
By Jason Lieser
 