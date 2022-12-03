The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 3, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Live updates from the Chicago Elite Classic

Scores and highlights from Saturday’s top games, updating live from the Chicago Elite Classic.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Live updates from the Chicago Elite Classic
North Lawndale’s Jemarje Windfield (3) shoots the ball over Mount Carmel’s Richie Zoller (32).

North Lawndale’s Jemarje Windfield (3) shoots the ball over Mount Carmel’s Richie Zoller (32).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Here we go, one of the biggest days of the high school basketball season is underway.

And things are very different here at UIC’s Credit Union One Arena on the West Side. There’s a shot clock (likely for the first time in the history of Chicago high school basketball). UIC doesn’t have the high school three-point line on the court either, so they are using the college three-point line.

Today’s lineup at the CEC:

No. 23 Hyde Park 58, U-High 34: Jurrell Baldwin, a 6-6 junior, scored 22 for the Thunderbirds. The H-F transfer has had an excellent start to the season.

No. 18 Mount Carmel 72, North Lawndale 48: Senior DeAndre Craig has led Mount Carmel’s basketball revival over the past few years. The high-scoring guard has elevated the Caravan’s profile and made them a fixture in the Super 25. Expectations are high this year, but Mount Carmel isn’t going to need Craig to score 20 points in every game this season. 

“A little pressure has definitely been taken off me,” Craig said. “Our whole team can score.”

Junior Angelo Ciaravino emerged as a scoring threat last season and is now an even bigger threat. He scored 29 points to lead the Caravan to the win.

Craig scored 20 and Lee Marks, a 6-5 transfer from Homewood-Flossmoor, added 17 points and 13 rebounds.

Senior guard Jemarje Windfield led the Phoenix with 18 points and junior Davarus Spann added 10. 

Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.) 77, No. 8 St. Ignatius 59: The Wolfpack was able to hang with the national powerhouse for about a half. I haven’t looked it up but it feels like Gonzaga comes to the CEC and beats one of our local teams every season. Junior Reggie Ray led St. Ignatius with 19 and senior Jackson Kotecki added 12.

Kendall Gill and Will Perdue were sitting in the front row to watch Gill’s son Phoenix, a promising sophomore at St. Ignatius.

No. 10 Curie vs. St. Louis Vashon, 4:30

No. 5 Young vs. National Christian (Maryland), 6

No. 1 Simeon vs. No. 4 St. Rita, 7:30

No. 3 Kenwood vs. No. 2 Joliet West, 9

Saturday’s other top games

Glenbrook South 57, Crystal Lake South 43: The Titans lost a close one at Evanston last night and rebound quickly. Gaven Marr led the way with 13. Cooper LePage scored 18 for the Gators.

Lincoln-Way East 57, Oswego East 54: Upset of the day? The Griffins were expected to be a good team this season and it is happening quickly. Ty Toliver scored 21. Kyle Olagbegi added nine and George Bellevue had seven points and seven rebounds.

Next Up In High School Sports
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
How a Lane Tech junior is helping grow baseball in Pakistan
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook
Shaheed Solebo emerges as a star: ‘He’s the most talented player I’ve coached at Lane’
Friday’s high school basketball scores
Evan Jackson’s emerging three-point shot helps De La Salle take down Fenwick
The Latest
merlin_110128992.jpg
News
Secretary of State Jesse White honored for decades of service to community at coat giveaway
“He may be sunsetting his political career, but he thankfully will be continuing his humanitarian work,” Ald. Walter Burnett (27th) said during the jovial event Saturday at White’s namesake community center on the Near North Side.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Xavi Simons of the Netherlands fight for the ball against DeAndre Yedlin and Tyler Adams of the United States during the World Cup round of 16 match.
Soccer
United States eliminated from World Cup after 3-1 loss to Netherlands
The Americans are winless in 12 games against European opponents at the World Cup since 2002, losing six, and are 1-7 during the tournament’s knockout rounds.
By Ronald Blum | Associated Press
 
Taft’s Armin Aliloski (24) and Lane’s Parker Williams (23) scramble for the ball.
High School Basketball
Saturday’s high school basketball scores
All the scores from around the area.
By Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
 
A woman was shot and wounded Aug. 4, 2022 on Interstate 55 near Archer Avenue.
Chicago
Man dies after falling from Dan Ryan overpass after six-vehicle crash on the South Side
It wasn’t immediately clear how the man, 26, fell, the Illinois State Police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Patrick Williams
Bulls
Bulls have to balance development of young players with winning games
Patrick Williams and Ayo Dosunmu are still very much in the plans for the Bulls moving forward, but they’re no longer in the starting lineup. So how can they continue to develop with less minutes, while the Bulls try and start winning games more consistently? That’s the wire the coaching staff will now walk.
By Joe Cowley
 