Monday, December 5, 2022
Monday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the ara.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Lane coaches react as Shaheed Solebo (5) returns to the bench during the game against Taft

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

CHICAGO PREP

Rochelle Zell at Northtown, 7:00

INDEPENDENT SCHOOL

North Shore at Lake Forest Academy, 6:00

LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC

ACERO-Cruz at Wolcott, 6:30

NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE

Noble Street at DRW Prep, 7:00

PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST

Ogden at Wells, 5:00

NON CONFERENCE

Bulls Prep at Loyola, 5:30

Calvary (Normal) at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00

Carver at UIC Prep, 5:00

Chicago Math & Science at Northside, 5:00

Christian Life at Westlake Christian, 7:30

Cristo Rey at Washington, 7:00

EPIC at Manley, 5:00

Foreman at Raby, 5:00

Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00

Gardner-So. Wilmington at Woodland, 7:00

Golder at Excel-Englewood, 5:30

Grant at McHenry, 7:00

Hiawatha at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 5:30

Holy Trinity at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00

Horizon-McKinley at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00

Horizon-Southwest at Islamic Foundation, 6:00

Ida Crown at Beacon, 7:00

Julian at Roosevelt, 5:00

Lake View at North Grand, 5:00

LaMoille at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00

Marian Central at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00

Muchin at Universal, 7:00

Rochelle at Dixon, 7:00

Sandburg at Thornridge, 6:00

Serena at Dwight, 5:30

Stagg at Shepard, 6:30

Thornwood at Dyett, 5:00

Vernon Hills at Grayslake Central, 7:00

Zion-Benton at New Trier, 6:30

HALL

Bureau Valley vs. Pontiac, 5:30

LaSalle-Peru vs. Marquette, 7:00

