Monday’s high school basketball scores

Monday, December 5, 2022
CHICAGO PREP
Rochelle Zell at Northtown, 7:00
INDEPENDENT SCHOOL
North Shore at Lake Forest Academy, 6:00
LAKE SHORE ATHLETIC
ACERO-Cruz at Wolcott, 6:30
NOBLE LEAGUE - BLUE
Noble Street at DRW Prep, 7:00
PUBLIC LEAGUE WHITE-WEST
Ogden at Wells, 5:00
NON CONFERENCE
Bulls Prep at Loyola, 5:30
Calvary (Normal) at Lowpoint-Washburn, 7:00
Carver at UIC Prep, 5:00
Chicago Math & Science at Northside, 5:00
Christian Life at Westlake Christian, 7:30
Cristo Rey at Washington, 7:00
EPIC at Manley, 5:00
Foreman at Raby, 5:00
Gage Park at Hancock, 5:00
Gardner-So. Wilmington at Woodland, 7:00
Golder at Excel-Englewood, 5:30
Grant at McHenry, 7:00
Hiawatha at Our Lady Sacred Heart, 5:30
Holy Trinity at UC-Woodlawn, 5:00
Horizon-McKinley at Hinsdale Adventist, 5:00
Horizon-Southwest at Islamic Foundation, 6:00
Ida Crown at Beacon, 7:00
Julian at Roosevelt, 5:00
Lake View at North Grand, 5:00
LaMoille at Henry-Senachwine, 7:00
Marian Central at Rockford Lutheran, 7:00
Muchin at Universal, 7:00
Rochelle at Dixon, 7:00
Sandburg at Thornridge, 6:00
Serena at Dwight, 5:30
Stagg at Shepard, 6:30
Thornwood at Dyett, 5:00
Vernon Hills at Grayslake Central, 7:00
Zion-Benton at New Trier, 6:30
HALL
Bureau Valley vs. Pontiac, 5:30
LaSalle-Peru vs. Marquette, 7:00