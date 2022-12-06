LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 142: Reviewing the Chicago Elite Classic
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien talk about last weekend’s loaded Chicago Elite Classic and the new proposed transfer rule.
We also discuss the new recruiting/transfer rule that has been proposed and debate whether or not the area’s top 10-15 teams are stronger overall this year than last season.
All that and a look ahead at the upcoming week of games.
