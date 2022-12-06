The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, December 6, 2022
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 142: Reviewing the Chicago Elite Classic

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien talk about last weekend’s loaded Chicago Elite Classic and the new proposed transfer rule.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE LISTEN: No Shot Clock, Ep. 142: Reviewing the Chicago Elite Classic
NSCcover.JPG

Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien talk about last weekend’s loaded Chicago Elite Classic in this episode. 

We also discuss the new recruiting/transfer rule that has been proposed and debate whether or not the area’s top 10-15 teams are stronger overall this year than last season. 

All that and a look ahead at the upcoming week of games.

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

Next Up In High School Sports
Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down
Monday’s high school basketball scores
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school basketball rankings for Dec. 4, 2022
No. 3 Kenwood overpowers No. 2 Joliet West: ‘They talked a lot and we talked back’
Mount Carmel takes down North Lawndale in Chicago Elite Classic
Michael O’Brien’s high school basketball notebook from the Chicago Elite Classic
The Latest
Loyola coach John Holecek looks on during the Class 8A title game against Lincoln-Way East.
High School Football
Loyola football coach John Holecek steps down
John Holecek is leaving Loyola. The state’s top high school football coach is moving on after 17 years.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Lizi_Breit__LaKecia_Harris.jpg
Theater
‘Manual Cinema Christmas Carol’ adds layers to the Dickens story with light, puppets and people
Seeing the multimedia artists work their magic enhances first live staging of the troupe’s streaming hit.
By Kris Vire - For the Sun-Times
 
The rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Feb. 9, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.
Music
Online petition calls for School of the Art Institute to rescind Ye’s honorary degree
The petition had nearly 1,100 signatures as of Tuesday morning.
By Mitch Dudek
 
To serve rillettes, simply spread a forkful on a baguette slice. A brush of Dijon mustard on the bread, or a cornichon perched on top, balances the richness of the meat.
Recipes
Duck rillettes a delectable addition to your holiday party table
Rillettes are potted jars and terrines of shredded meat confit, traditionally prepared with duck as well as goose, game and pork.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
&nbsp;A sample plate of the food icon MyPlate, is unveiled at the U.S. Department of Agriculture in Washington, in 2011.&nbsp;
Taste
What’s MyPlate? Few Americans know or heed the US nutrition guide
More than a decade after Agriculture Department officials ditched the food pyramid, few Americans have heard of MyPlate, a dinner plate-shaped logo that emphasizes fruits and vegetables.
By Associated Press
 