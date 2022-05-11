My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails headlining Riot Fest as lineup is announced
Among the bands making their festival debut: the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Bauhaus, and the reunited Sunny Day Real Estate.
Nine Inch Nails is headed to Chicago as the third Riot Fest headliner, joining My Chemical Romance and The Original Misfits, it was announced Wednesday.
They are among the full lineup announced Wednesday for the three-day festival across five stages Sept. 16-18 at Douglass Park.
The festival returned in earnest last year after COVID forced its cancellation in 2020. Nine Inch Nails had been scheduled to play the 2021 fest but canceled with a month’s notice.
Among the more than 85 acts slated for the 17th festival are Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Portugal. The Man, Bauhaus, Yungblud, Gwar, Jimmy Eat World and The Wonder Years.
One- two- and three-day passes were on sale by 10 a.m. Wednesday at riotfest.org.
“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come,” festival founder Mike Petryshyn said via statement.
Here’s the 2022 Riot Fest lineup:
FRIDAY, SEPT. 16
- My Chemical Romance
- Alkaline Trio
- Portugal. The Man
- Bleachers
- Descendents
- Rocket from the Crypt
- The Wonder Years
- Placebo
- Jeff Rosenstock
- Anberlin
- Less Than Jake
- Lagwagon
- Lucky Boys Confusion
- Foxy Shazam
- Boston Manor
- Sincere Engineer
- Pale Waves
- Cloud Nothings
- LS Dunes
- carolesdaughter
- Destroy Boys
- AViVA
- Bob Vylan
- Holy Fawn
- Algiers
- Wargasm (UK)
- Cliffdiver
- Sitting On Stacy
SATURDAY, SEPT. 17
- The Original Misfits (Performing “Walk Among Us”)
- Yellowcard
- Bauhaus
- Sunny Day Real Estate
- Bad Religion
- Yungblud
- The Story So Far
- The Front Bottoms
- The Menzingers
- Alexisonfire
- Movements
- jxdn
- The Get Up Kids
- Gwar
- 7 Seconds
- Madball
- FEAR
- Bully
- The Joy Formidable
- Together Pangea
- POORSTACY
- Mannequin Pussy
- War On Women
- Charlotte Sands
- Jake Hill
- Bridge City Sinners
- THICK
- Skating Polly
- No Trigger
- Surfbort
SUNDAY, SEPT. 18
- Nine Inch Nails
- Yeah Yeah Yeahs
- Ice Cube
- Sleater-Kinney
- Jimmy Eat World
- The Academy Is…
- Action Bronson
- Lunachicks
- The Maine
- Midtown
- PVRIS
- Jawbox
- Alice Glass
- The Linda Lindas
- Mom Jeans
- Real Friends
- The Juliana Theory
- Josh A
- Renforshort
- Joey Valence & Brae
- Weathers
- Kid Sistr
- Save Face
- The Bombpops
- Treaty of Paris
- Concrete Castles
- Chastity
- Moon Kissed
- Night Spice