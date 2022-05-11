My Chemical Romance, The Original Misfits, Nine Inch Nails headlining Riot Fest as lineup is announced

Nine Inch Nails is headed to Chicago as the third Riot Fest headliner, joining My Chemical Romance and The Original Misfits, it was announced Wednesday.

They are among the full lineup announced Wednesday for the three-day festival across five stages Sept. 16-18 at Douglass Park.

The festival returned in earnest last year after COVID forced its cancellation in 2020. Nine Inch Nails had been scheduled to play the 2021 fest but canceled with a month’s notice.

Among the more than 85 acts slated for the 17th festival are Ice Cube, Sleater-Kinney, Portugal. The Man, Bauhaus, Yungblud, Gwar, Jimmy Eat World and The Wonder Years.

One- two- and three-day passes were on sale by 10 a.m. Wednesday at riotfest.org.

“I think this year’s lineup really speaks to who we are; it’s been a minute since we’ve gotten to curate a lineup like this. I’m especially excited for what this is leading into: the stuff that’s happening in the next few weeks, and the years to come,” festival founder Mike Petryshyn said via statement.

Here’s the 2022 Riot Fest lineup:

FRIDAY, SEPT. 16



My Chemical Romance

Alkaline Trio

Portugal. The Man

Bleachers

Descendents

Rocket from the Crypt

The Wonder Years

Placebo

Jeff Rosenstock

Anberlin

Less Than Jake

Lagwagon

Lucky Boys Confusion

Foxy Shazam

Boston Manor

Sincere Engineer

Pale Waves

Cloud Nothings

LS Dunes

carolesdaughter

Destroy Boys

AViVA

Bob Vylan

Holy Fawn

Algiers

Wargasm (UK)

Cliffdiver

Sitting On Stacy

SATURDAY, SEPT. 17



The Original Misfits (Performing “Walk Among Us”)

Yellowcard

Bauhaus

Sunny Day Real Estate

Bad Religion

Yungblud

The Story So Far

The Front Bottoms

The Menzingers

Alexisonfire

Movements

jxdn

The Get Up Kids

Gwar

7 Seconds

Madball

FEAR

Bully

The Joy Formidable

Together Pangea

POORSTACY

Mannequin Pussy

War On Women

Charlotte Sands

Jake Hill

Bridge City Sinners

THICK

Skating Polly

No Trigger

Surfbort

SUNDAY, SEPT. 18

