The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 10, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture

Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari; her ex-husband Jason Alexander tries to crash wedding

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended.

By  Jonathan Landrum Jr. | AP Entertainment Writer
   
SHARE Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari; her ex-husband Jason Alexander tries to crash wedding
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari appear at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” in 2019.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.

Asghari’s representative Brandon Cohen confirmed the couple’s nuptials. He said: “I am very ecstatic this day has come, and they are married. I know he wanted this for so long. He is so caring and supportive every step of the way.”

The wedding happened nine months after the pair were engaged and nearly seven months after Spears’ conservatorship ended. While seeking an end to the court case that controlled many aspects of her life, Spears expressed her desire to marry Asghari and have children.

Spears got pregnant earlier this year, but experienced a miscarriage in March.

The couple met on the set of the “Slumber Party” music video in 2016.

The wedding day was not without unexpected drama — Spears’ first husband was arrested after attempting to crash their wedding.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers responded to a trespassing call after 2 p.m. Thursday. He says the pop singer’s first husband, Jason Alexander, was detained at the site of the ceremony.

Henderson says Alexander was arrested after officers noticed he had a warrant for his arrest in another county.

Alexander went on his Instagram live when he approached the event security. In what appeared to be a mostly empty but decorated room, he told them Spears invited him.

“She’s my first wife, my only wife,” said Alexander, who was briefly married to Spears — his childhood friend — in 2004. Their marriage lasted only 55 hours.

Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she shares two sons, ages 14 and 15.

Next Up In Entertainment
Melody Angel, Chicago’s next blues star, is Big Mama Thornton-meets-Jimi Hendrix
Tears for Fears draws from life lessons for ‘The Tipping Point’
4 women created a mural on Roosevelt Road in the South Loop celebrating women’s strength
This week in history: Bobby Kennedy hovers between life and death
Dear Abby: Late friend’s wife marries someone I don’t like, trust
John D. Colgan, bartender who poured a good pint, serenaded customers with Irish songs, dead at 63
The Latest
Hamilton.jpeg
Crime
Rapper FBG Cash killed, woman seriously wounded when gunman with rifle opens fire on South Side
The 31-year-old, whose real name was Tristian Hamilton, was part of a group of rappers known as the “Fly Boy Gang.” Two years ago, another member of the group, FBG Duck, was killed in broad daylight on the Gold Coast.
By Tom Schuba
 
Plainfield North celebrates a 4-3 victory over Huntley in the IHSA Class 4A state finals in 2018.
High School Baseball
IHSA baseball Class 3A/4A state finals schedule and scores
All the game times and scores this weekend in Joliet.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Melody Angel, tabbed as Chicago’s next blues star, taught herself to play guitar in high school in Chicago Heights.
Music
Melody Angel, Chicago’s next blues star, is Big Mama Thornton-meets-Jimi Hendrix
After two years in hiding during the pandemic, the 31-year-old blueswoman is back with that voice and those guitar licks at this weekend’s Chicago Blues Festival, elsewhere.
By Steve Johnson | WBEZ
 
&nbsp;Curt Smith, Roland Orzabal of Tears for Fears.&nbsp;
Music
Tears for Fears draws from life lessons for ‘The Tipping Point’
“Everybody Wants to Rule the World” has received rapturous response for decades, and the band still relishes performing it.
By Jeff Elbel - For the Sun-Times
 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and former Inspector General Joe Ferguson
Fran Spielman Show
Lightfoot not the reformer she promised to be, former inspector general says
It might sound like sour grapes from a man who was pushed out. But former Inspector General Joe Ferguson says “relative to the rhetoric of the campaign, certainly performance has not lived up to” what she promised.
By Fran Spielman
 