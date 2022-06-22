The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 23-29
The Pride Parade, the Logan Square Art Festival and Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown are among the things to do in Chicago in the week ahead.
Pride Month
- Pride in the Park features LGBTQ+ performers, artists and vendors. Headliners include The Chainsmokers, Alesso, Saucy Santana, Joel Corry, Daya, Rebecca Black and many more. From 2-10 p.m. June 25 and 3-10 p.m. June 26 at Grant Park’s Butler Field, DuSable Lake Shore Dr. and Monroe. Tickets: $45+. Visit prideparkchi.com.
- The joyful and very colorful Chicago Pride Parade steps off at noon June 26 at Montrose and Broadway, travels south to Halsted and ends at Diversey and Sheridan. This year’s parade is dedicated to the memory of Richard William Pfeiffer, the parade coordinator since 1974 who died in October 2019. Visit chicago.gopride.com.
- Navy Pier Pride offers a variety of performances and fun for the entire family including storytelling, music and dance. From noon-11:30 p.m. June 25 at Navy Pier, Grand and Lake Michigan. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
- Pride North is a neighborhood festival in Rogers Park’s Glenwood Arts District featuring entertainment on two stages and multiple dance floors. From 3-10 p.m. June 24 and noon-10 p.m. June 25-26 at Glenwood and Morse. Visit chicago.gopride.com.
Theater
- The Goodman Theatre presents the Woolly Mammoth Theatre production of “Where We Belong,” Madeline Sayet’s critically acclaimed solo piece in which the Mohegan playwright’s journey to England echoes a journey braved by Native ancestors in the 1700s. Mei Ann Teo directs. From June 24-July 24 at Goodman Theatre, 170N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15-$45. Visit goodmantheatre.org.
- Ron OJ Parson has been a busy director this season with stellar productions of “Relentless” at TimeLine Theatre and August Wilson’s “Two Trains Running” at Court Theatre. Now he’s helming “Pearl’s Rollin’ with the Blues: A Night with Felicia P. Fields,” which he co-wrote with Fields and directs. The musical event features the big-voiced actress-singer celebrating the great blues artists including Big Mama Thornton, Son House, Howlin’ Wolf and more. From June 23-July 24 at Writers Theatre, 325 Tudor Ct., Glencoe. Tickets: $35-$90. Visit writerstheatre.org.
- 16th Street Theatre presents the world premiere of Natalie Y. Moore’s “The Billboard.” Congo Square Theatre ensemble member TaRon Patton directs this in-depth look at reproductive rights set at a fictional women’s clinic in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood. From June 23-July 17 at Northwestern University’s Wirtz Center, 710 N. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Tickets: $25. Visit 16thstreettheater.org.
- Lincoln Center Theater’s acclaimed production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical “My Fair Lady,” directed by Bartlett Sher, is the classic story of Cockney flower seller Eliza Doolittle and linguistics professor Henry Higgins, who is determined to transform her into his idea of a proper young lady. From June 28-July 10 at Cadillac Palace Theatre, 151 W. Randolph, $27+. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Anne Carson’s modern adaptation of Sophocles’ tragedy “Antigone” is directed by Christine Freije. Isabel Alamin stars as a woman who places personal allegiance before an unjust city law, an act that ultimately triggers others into a cycle of destruction. From June 23-July 31 at Redtwist Theatre, 1044 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $35, $40. Visit redtwisttheatre.org.
- Season of Concern,the emergency fund for Chicago theater artists, presents a benefit performance of “Jerry’sGirls,” the musical revue based on the songs of composer-lyricist JerryHerman from shows such as “Mame,” “Hello Dolly!,” “Mack and Mabel” and “La Cage Aux Folles.” At 7:30 p.m. June 27 at Victory Gardens Theater, 2433 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $50, $75. Visit seasonofconcern.org.
- Rhapsody Theater, the new Rogers Park venue for magic, music and more, presents magician Carisa Hendrix’s semi-improvised comedy magic show “Lucy Darling: Indulgence.” David Copperfield calls her “funny, engaging, stylish.” To July 17 at Rhapsody Theater, 1328 W. Morse. Tickets: $35-$75. Visit rhapsodytheater.com.
Dance
- Muntu Dance Theatre presents “DanceAfrica Chicago: Roots,” a performance showcasing the breadth and depth of Black dance in the Midwest. Companies featured are Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, M.A.D.D. Rhythms, Red Clay Dance, Rennie Harris Puremovement and Muntu Dance Theatre accompanied by the young performers of Azania Drum.At 7 p.m. June 25 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $75-$180. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.
Music
- Trombone Shorty’s Voodoo Threauxdown offers a lesson in New Orleans music history while also looking to its future. The lineup is a who’s who of favorite New Orleans players including Tank & The Bangas, Big Freedia, Cyril Neville, The Soul Rebels and George Porter Jr. & Dumpstaphunk with a tribute to the foundational work of funk pioneers The Meters. At 6 p.m. June 26 at Ravinia, 200 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Tickets: $44-$105. Visit ravinia.org.
- Riccardo Muti and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra close the season with the Concert for Chicago, a free performance in Millennium Park. On the program are Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 4 and Shostakovich’s “Festive” Overture. At 6:30 p.m. June 27 at Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Visit cso.org.
- Pascuala Ilabaca & Fauna is fronted by one of the most versatile musicians in Chile’s contemporary music scene. A composer, singer, accordionist and pianist inspired by Latin American roots music, Ilabaca exudes a joyful complexity that mixes carnival with politics. At 9:30 p.m. June 25 at Martyrs’, 3855 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $25. Visit martyrslive.com.
Museums & Galleries
- “Roman Villarreal: South Chicago Legacies” is the first major retrospective of the work of the self-taught sculptor and painter who has demonstrated mastery of materials — alabaster, marble, limestone, acrylic — throughout his career. This exhibition spans decades of his artistic practice, featuring works from the 1970s to the present day that capture the spirit of South Chicago in his art, reflecting the people, places and life experiences of those in his community. To Jan. 8 at Intuit, 756 N. Milwaukee. Admission: $5, 18 and under free. Visit art.org.
Festival Fun
- Logan Square Arts Festival features vendors and live music including Global Currency, Combo Chimbita, Man Man, Sarah Shook and The Disarmers, Meat Wave and more. Plus, interactive installations, family activities and live painting. From 2-10 p.m. June 24, noon-10 p.m. June 25-26 around the grassy area near the Logan Square Monument. Visit logansquareartsfestival.com.
- Head north for Summerfest and its massive lineup of performers including Jason Aldean, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Halsey, Rod Stewart, Thomas Rhett, Charli XCX, The Smithereens, Son Volt and so much more. From June 23-25, June 30-July 2 and July 7-9 along downtown Milwaukee’s lakefront. Ticket prices vary. Visit summerfest.com.
- Michelada Festival highlights music by Mexican performers including Los K-Bros, Grupo Vanguardia, Pablo Montero, Escuela de Rancho, Lemanz and more. From 3-10 p.m. June 24 and 2-10 p.m. June 25-26 at Harrison Park, 1824 S. Wood. Tickets: $50. Visit chimicheladafest.com.
- Chicago indie label Pravda Records celebrates 38 years of music at PravdaFest with performances by Josh Caterer Trio, The Slugs, Steve Dawson, The Service, Hushdrops, Diplomats of Solid Sound and more. Music begins at 7 p.m. June 24-25 outside Sketchbook Brewing Co., 4901 Main, Skokie. Tickets: $30-$75. Visit pravdamusic.com.
- River North Live (formerly Taste of River North) is a new riverfront music fest featuring The Calling, DJ Emo Night Brooklyn, Michigander, Baysik and more. From 5-10 p.m. June 24, 4-10 p.m. June 25 and 4-8 p.m. June 26 at 222 Merchandise Mart Plaza. Tickets: $10-$50. Visit rivernorthlive.com.
- Long Grove’s annual Strawberry Festival is three days of strawberry-infused foods and drinks plus carnival rides, family games and live music and, of course, the legendary strawberry pie eating contest. From noon-11 p.m. June 24, 10 a.m.-11 p.m. June 25 and 10 a.m.-6 p.m. June 26 at 308 Old McHenry Rd., Long Grove. Visit longgrove.org.
- Enjoy fare from area chefs and live music (Freddy Jones Band, Yachtley Crew and more) at Taste of Highland Park. From 5-10 p.m. June 24 and noon-10 p.m. June 25 at The Lot, Central and St. Johns, Highland Park. Visit enjoyhighlandpark.com.
