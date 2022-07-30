Gabriel Slonina sale to Chelsea only half of important day for Chicago soccer

Saturday was a pretty consequential day for Chicago soccer. And only part of its importance was due to what happened on the field.

A few minutes after the Fire’s 0-0 draw with Atlanta United and before the Red Stars faced Alex Morgan and the San Diego Wave during a Soldier Field doubleheader, it emerged that 18-year-old goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina is on the verge of being sold to English Premier League club Chelsea and loaned back. The sale is believed to be for a $10 million base fee, and the loan allows the Addison native to finish the season with the Fire before the 2021 European champions decide what’s next for the young goalie.

“There’s something close but nothing has been signed yet so I can’t really speak on that,” Fire coach Ezra Hendrickson said. “But there’s something very close to happening with that.”

According to a report from world soccer insider Fabrizio Romano, Slonina will fly to London on Sunday with his agent to take a medical and complete the deal before joining Chelsea on Jan. 1. Even though the transaction isn’t yet official, the clubs have reached a verbal pact and the long-running saga appears to be near its end.

“I don’t really know the full details of it, but I know Gaga will be with us for the rest of the year,” Hendrickson said. “Something is very close to happening, and I think the kid deserves it.”

Considered one of the best young goalkeepers in the world, Slonina reportedly drew interest from Spanish super club Real Madrid and other European powerhouses. His decision this spring to commit to the United States national team instead of Poland made headlines on two continents, but through everything Slonina has appeared to keep calm.

That’s something Fire winger Chris Mueller has noticed since becoming Slonina’s teammate.

“He’s got a great future ahead of him. He’s a great young player,” Mueller said. “His head’s on his shoulders. He does the right things. He has good habits. He takes care of his body. For his age, he’s an example to a lot of the guys in the locker room for sure, in the way that he is professional.

“I have no doubt that no matter what lies ahead of him, he’s going to handle it well.”

If not for Slonina’s impending move, Saturday would’ve already been a positive moment for soccer in this area as its top two teams played on the same day in the same venue for the first time since 2019.

The second half of the doubleheader saw the Red Stars play their first-ever match within city limits, furthering the relationship between them and the Fire even though they don’t share ownership. The match was so important that Mayor Lori Lightfoot, wearing a white Red Stars jersey, showed up during halftime of the Fire game and took part in a pre-game ceremony. Most of the crowd stuck around for the Red Stars match and created a vibrant atmosphere.

Prior to the doubleheader, Red Stars fans were hard to miss around the Soldier Field campus. Replica jerseys of the Red Stars’ best players were easy to spot, and more than a few fans wore Morgan shirts.

“(Promoting soccer in Chicago) is really important too because I think a lot of people are aware that the Red Stars exist but not really anything more than that,” said Red Stars season-ticket holder Nick Manser. “Getting on the same stage as the Fire, and at Soldier Field, should be a big boost to that.”

Slonina’s future success should also boost Chicago soccer.

