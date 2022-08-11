The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 11, 2022
Nation/World News Politics

FBI director calls threats in wake of Mar-a-Lago search ‘deplorable and dangerous’

It has been easy to find the threats and a call to arms in those corners of the internet favored by right-wing extremists since Donald Trump himself announced the search of his Florida home Monday night.

By  Margery A. Beck | Associated Press
   
SHARE FBI director calls threats in wake of Mar-a-Lago search ‘deplorable and dangerous’
FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, in Omaha, Neb.

FBI Director Christopher Wray speaks during a news conference in Omaha on Wednesday.

Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — The director of the FBI had strong words Wednesday for supporters of former President Donald Trump who have been using violent rhetoric in the wake of his agency’s search of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home.

Christopher Wray, appointed as the agency’s director in 2017 by Trump, called threats circulating online against federal agents and the Justice Department “deplorable and dangerous.”

“I’m always concerned about threats to law enforcement,” Wray said. “Violence against law enforcement is not the answer, no matter who you’re upset with.”

Wray made the remarks following a news conference during a long-planned visit to the agency’s field office in Omaha, Nebraska, where he discussed the FBI’s focus on cybersecurity. He declined to answer questions about the hours-long search Monday by FBI agents of Trump’s Palm Beach, Florida resort.

It has been easy to find the threats and a call to arms in those corners of the internet favored by right-wing extremists since Trump himself announced the search of his Florida home. Reactions included the ubiquitous “Lock and load” and calls for federal agents and even U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to be assassinated.

On Gab — a social media site popular with white supremacists and antisemites — one poster going by the name of Stephen said he was awaiting “the call” to mount an armed revolution.

“All it takes is one call. And millions will arm up and take back this country. It will be over in less than 2 weeks,” the post said.

Another Gab poster implored others: “Lets get this started! This unelected, illegitimate regime crossed the line with their GESTAPO raid! It is long past time the lib socialist filth were cleansed from American society!”

The search of Trump’s residence Monday is part of an investigation into whether Trump took classified records from the White House to his Florida residence, according to people familiar with the matter. The Justice Department has been investigating the potential mishandling of classified information since the National Archives and Records Administration said it had received from Mar-a-Lago 15 boxes of White House records, including documents containing classified information, earlier this year.

Next Up In News
5-year-old boy dies when he is hit by two cars after wandering from home on Northwest Side
Indiana police officer, suspect wounded in shootout during traffic stop
3 teens among 7 wounded by gunfire across Chicago Wednesday
Man charged with fatal shooting in McKinley Park
1-year-old boy found safe after taken during carjacking in South Loop
Whitney Young H.S. selects new principal, only its 4th in 47 years, to replace retiring Joyce Kenner
The Latest
This season will be the last for the Bears on WBBM-AM.
Sports Media
Bears radio broadcasts will leave WBBM after season; ESPN 1000, WCHI vying to land them
The decision came down to cost. Audacy-owned WBBM, which simulcasts on WCFS-FM (105.9), has been losing money with the Bears, who have aired on the station since 2000.
By Jeff Agrest
 
The Bears drafted Roquan Smith in 2018.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith doesn’t practice Thursday
One day after the Bears took him off of the physically unable to perform list, Smith wore a baseball cap, shorts and T-shirt to training camp practice at Halas Hall.
By Patrick Finley
 
Wheaton North and St. Rita football players embrace and shake hands after the IHSA Class 7A State title game.
High School Football
High school football schedule: Week 1
Here’s the complete area football schedule for the first week of the season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
MLS All-Star Carlos Vela celebrates his goal during the first half of the MLS All-Star game against Liga MX All-Stars.
Soccer
MLS All-Stars defeat Liga MX 2-1
Carlos Vela scored in the third minute and Raúl Ruidíaz converted a penalty kick in the 73rd minute for MLS.
By Dave Campbell | AP
 
On June 12th, a driver hit and killed Peter Paquette as he crossed Irving Park Road on foot in a marked crosswalk.
Crime
5-year-old boy dies when he is hit by two cars after wandering from home on Northwest Side
The driver of a Jeep that hit the boy fled the scene, but the driver of a Volvo that also struck the boy stopped and performed CPR, according to police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 