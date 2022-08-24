The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 24, 2022
Things To Do Entertainment and Culture Music

The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 25-31

The Chicago Dance Crash, the Taste of Greektown and “Dreamgirls’ are among the entertainment highlights in the week ahead.

By  Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 25-31
PT_Dreamgirls_advance_4_credit_Amy_Nelson.jpg

Mariah Lyttle (from left), Breyannah Tillman and Taylor Marie Daniel in “Dreamgirls.”

Amy Nelson

Theater

  • Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger’s musical “Dreamgirls” follows the Dreamettes, three women who navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame as they try to break into the 1960s music scene. The Dreamgirls are Taylor Marie Daniel as Deena, Mariah Lyttle as Lorrell and Breyannah Tillman as Effie with Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Curtis Taylor, their manager; Christopher D. Betts directs. From Aug. 31-Oct. 16 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena. Tickets: $28-$79 (pay-what-you-can on Sept. 1, 3). Visit paramountaurora.com.
  • Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” finds master detective Hercule Poirot investigating a murder on the title train. Larry Yando stars as Poirot; Jessica Fisch directs. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 23 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets:$54-$74. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
  • Windy City Playhouse remounts “Southern Gothic,” its immersive play set in a full-scale 1960s home where four couples celebrate a birthday and over the course of the evening well-kept secrets are revealed. Audience members are free to roam from one room to the next as the story unfolds. From Aug. 31-Nov. 30 at Petterino’s lower level, 150 N. Dearborn (entrance to theater is on Randolph). Tickets: $65-$105. Visit windycityplayhouse.com.
  • Babes With Blades presents Shakespeare’s history drama “Richard III,” a recounting of Richard of Gloucester’s deadly deeds and political manipulation that assists his rise to a seat on England’s throne; directed by Richard Costes. From Aug. 25-Oct. 15 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20-$35. Visit babeswithblades.org.
Miss_Holmes_Returns___photo_by_Suzanne_Plunkett.jpeg

Mandy Walsh (left) and Katie McLean Hainsworth in “Miss Holmes Returns.”

Suzanne Plunkett

  • “Miss Holmes Returns” is Christopher M. Walsh’s twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes tales. In this version, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson search for the truth behind a seemingly clear-cut murder case; Elise Kauzlaric directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 16 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood. Tickets: $45. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.
  • The Chicago premiere of Todd Almond and Matthew Sweet’s musical “Girlfriend” is based on Sweet’s album of the same title, about two teens who begin to explore their relationship; Jay Espano directs. From Aug. 25-Sept. 25 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35. Visit pridearts.org.
  • BoHo Theatre presents Valen-Marie Santos’ drama “National Merit” which follows seven students who embark on an intensive PSAT prep program in the hopes of becoming National Merit Scholars; Enrico Spada directs. From Aug. 25-Sept. 25 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $30. Visit bohotheatre.com.
  • In James Sherman’s drama “Chagall in School,” staged by Grippo Stage Company, artist Marc Chagall’s attempt to open a free school for art students quickly becomes complicated; Georgette Verdin directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 8 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $38-$42. Visit theaterwit.org.
  • Noel Coward’s comedy “Hay Fever” follows the eccentric Bliss family over one weekend at their country estate where confusion reigns; Terry McCabe directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 9 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.
  • Broken Nose Theatre’s new plays festival, Bechdel Fest 9: Next Level, returns with eight stories that center around characters on the edge of growing up and making big decisions. From Aug. 28-31 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25 suggested. Visit brokennosetheatre.com.

Dance

Chicago_Dance_Crash_photo_by_Ashley_Deran.jpg

Chicago Dance Crash

Ashley Deran

  • Chicago Dance Crash, a company that blends concert and street dance,celebrates its 20th anniversary with the world premiere of “Booms Day,” which paints a colorful picture of life, strife and relationship goals after the end of the world. The high-energy performance, appropriate for all ages, is directed by Jessica Deahr. At 7 p.m. Aug. 26-Sept. 10 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15, $25. Visit chicagodancecrash.com.
  • Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project presents “Reclamation,” an evening of dance performances by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Ayodele Drum and Dance, Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers & Center, Muntu Dance Theater of Chicago, NAJWA Dance Corps and Red Clay Dance Company. At 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagoblackdancelegacy.org.

Music

Molly_Tuttle_photo_by_Samantha_Muljat.jpg

Molly Tuttle is part of the Fretboard Summit lineup.

Samantha Muljat

  • The three-day Fretboard Summit is being billed as “the ultimate Midwest guitar event.” Included are concerts, workshops and luthier/gear exhibitions. Among the featured performers are The Milk Carton Kids, Molly Tuttle, Julian Lage, Courtney Hartman, Vikesh Kapoor, Bobby Broom, Fareed Haque and more. From Aug. 25-27 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit oldtownschool.org.
  • Sacred Rose Festival includes performances by Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Umphrey’s McGee, Kamasi Washington, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Punch Brothers, Moon Taxi, The Infamous Stringdusters and many more. Plus, roaming special guest Margo Price will perform with various acts during the weekend. From Aug. 26-28 at Seatgeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem. Tickets: $73+. Visit sacredrosefest.com.
  • Chicago Cabaret Professionals present an Emerging Artist Showcase featuring performances by Emily Buckner, Louella Rose, Baron Cabalona, LaShera Moore Ellis, Chad Gearig-Howe and Kristin Sponcia. At 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Davenport’s Cabaret and Piano Bar, 1383 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $15. Visit davenportspianobar.com.

Movies

  • Noir City: Chicago returns with screenings of 22 classic films. Among the highlights are a tribute to the late James Caan with showings of “Thief” and “Flesh and Bone,” a six-film marathon of obscure titles from the classic era including Anthony Mann’s “Dr. Broadway” and “Street of Chance” and a double feature of Julien Duvivier’s “Flesh and Fantasy” and “Destiny.” From Aug. 26-Sept. 1 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $6-$15; festival pass $90. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
  • Festival Au Cinema is Haven Chicago’s spotlight on innovative filmmakers and media artists whose work embraces the unorthodox and inspires the next era of filmmaking. More than 20 short films are featured along with talkbacks, opening night party, a movie brunch and closing awards party. From Aug. 26-28 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Ticket prices vary. Visit havenchi.org.

Museums

Capturing_Louis_Sullivan.jpg

A Richard Nickel self-portrait.

Richard Nickel Archive, Ryerson and Burnham Art and Architecture Archives, Art Institute of Chicago

  • “Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw” focuses on Adler & Sullivan’s Chicago buildings and explores the firm’s architecture through the lens of photographer Richard Nickel, who provided a detailed record of these buildings. The exhibit highlights the integral role Nickel played in preserving Sullivan’s legacy; his images are all that remains of many of the firm’s major buildings. Featured are around 40 photographs plus architectural fragments. From Aug. 26-Feb. 19 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Admission: $10-$20. Visit driehausmuseum.org.

Family Fun

Film___Encanto___Charise_Castro_Smith.jpg

“Encanto”

Disney

  • “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” is a concert event featuring the entire award-winning animated film. An on-stage band will perform all of the hit songs from the beloved soundtrack, including the chart-topping “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.” At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $14+. Visit concerts.livenation.com.

Festival Fun

  • Taste of Greektown celebrates Hellenic cuisine and culture with music, Greek dancing, family-friendly activities and more. From 4-10 p.m. Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 27-28 on Halsted from Adams to Van Buren. Admission: $7, suggested. Visit greektownchicago.org.
Chalk_Howard_Street_2019__photo_courtesy_of_Rogers_Park_Business_Alliance.JPG

Chalk Howard Street

Rogers Park Business Alliance

  • Chalk Howard Streetreturns to cover the Rogers Park neighborhood with amazing 2-D, 3-D and interactive street art. Watch as nationally renowned artists create ephemeral masterpieces or join in the action by buying a squared-off section of the street for $25 to create a unique chalk work. Plus, there’s music, food and drink and more. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 27 on Howard from Paulina to Ashland. Admission is free. Visit howardstreetchicago.com.
  • Port Clinton Art Festival features more than 250 artists showcasing painting, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, furniture and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 27-28 at 600 Central, Highland Park. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
Next Up In Entertainment
‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’: Idris Elba arrives to grant wishes in meandering fantasy
Jerry Allison, drummer for Buddy Holly and the Crickets, dies at 82
Criss Henderson resigns as executive director of Chicago Shakespeare Theater
Flashy ‘Mike’ miniseries depicts both feats and flaws of the polarizing boxer
Dear Abby: Husband wants me to move past his 7-year affair
‘Breaking’: In tense thriller, a desperate ex-Marine takes hostages to get his VA money
The Latest
Mayor Lori Lightfoot presides over a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Wednesday morning, July 20, 2022.
City Hall
Chicago alderpersons face preelection dilemma: Whether to accept a 9.62% pay raise
City Council members have until Sept. 2 to decide whether to accept the raise, which will boost pay to $142,772 for the 30 alderpersons who have accepted all annual pay raises.
By Fran Spielman
 
A teen boy was grazed in the foot by gunfire Aug. 23, 2022 on the Northwest Side.
Crime
Police officer fatally shoots man armed with knife, hammer in Waukegan, officials say
Illinois State Police will investigate the use of force.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Cindy Melk with samples of her H2O Plus skin-care line in 1992.
Business
H2O Plus skin care brand, which grew in Chicago, will end production
The company known for its ties to Disney resorts and cruises announced it will retire its products by the end of the year.
By David Roeder
 
President Joe Biden in the East Room of the White House, Aug. 10, 2022, in Washington.
Nation/World
Biden announces long-awaited student debt forgiveness plan
Borrowers who earn less than $125,000 a year, or families earning less than $250,000, would be eligible for the $10,000 loan forgiveness.
By Associated Press
 
Rory McIlroy, left, shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
Golf
PGA Tour creates plan for 20-event big money slate
“This isn’t some sort of renegade group trying to take some sort of power grab of the PGA Tour,” said Rory McIlroy, a player-director on the tour board.
By Doug Ferguson | Associated Press
 