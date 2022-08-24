The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Aug. 25-31

Theater
- Tom Eyen and Henry Krieger’s musical “Dreamgirls” follows the Dreamettes, three women who navigate the highs and lows of life, love and fame as they try to break into the 1960s music scene. The Dreamgirls are Taylor Marie Daniel as Deena, Mariah Lyttle as Lorrell and Breyannah Tillman as Effie with Lorenzo Rush Jr. as Curtis Taylor, their manager; Christopher D. Betts directs. From Aug. 31-Oct. 16 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena. Tickets: $28-$79 (pay-what-you-can on Sept. 1, 3). Visit paramountaurora.com.
- Ken Ludwig’s adaptation of the Agatha Christie mystery “Murder on the Orient Express” finds master detective Hercule Poirot investigating a murder on the title train. Larry Yando stars as Poirot; Jessica Fisch directs. From Aug. 31 to Oct. 23 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets:$54-$74. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- Windy City Playhouse remounts “Southern Gothic,” its immersive play set in a full-scale 1960s home where four couples celebrate a birthday and over the course of the evening well-kept secrets are revealed. Audience members are free to roam from one room to the next as the story unfolds. From Aug. 31-Nov. 30 at Petterino’s lower level, 150 N. Dearborn (entrance to theater is on Randolph). Tickets: $65-$105. Visit windycityplayhouse.com.
- Babes With Blades presents Shakespeare’s history drama “Richard III,” a recounting of Richard of Gloucester’s deadly deeds and political manipulation that assists his rise to a seat on England’s throne; directed by Richard Costes. From Aug. 25-Oct. 15 at The Edge Theater, 5451 N. Broadway. Tickets: $20-$35. Visit babeswithblades.org.
- “Miss Holmes Returns” is Christopher M. Walsh’s twist on the classic Sherlock Holmes tales. In this version, Miss Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Dorothy Watson search for the truth behind a seemingly clear-cut murder case; Elise Kauzlaric directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 16 at Lifeline Theatre, 6912 N. Glenwood. Tickets: $45. Visit lifelinetheatre.com.
- The Chicago premiere of Todd Almond and Matthew Sweet’s musical “Girlfriend” is based on Sweet’s album of the same title, about two teens who begin to explore their relationship; Jay Espano directs. From Aug. 25-Sept. 25 at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N. Broadway. Tickets: $35. Visit pridearts.org.
- BoHo Theatre presents Valen-Marie Santos’ drama “National Merit” which follows seven students who embark on an intensive PSAT prep program in the hopes of becoming National Merit Scholars; Enrico Spada directs. From Aug. 25-Sept. 25 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $30. Visit bohotheatre.com.
- In James Sherman’s drama “Chagall in School,” staged by Grippo Stage Company, artist Marc Chagall’s attempt to open a free school for art students quickly becomes complicated; Georgette Verdin directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 8 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $38-$42. Visit theaterwit.org.
- Noel Coward’s comedy “Hay Fever” follows the eccentric Bliss family over one weekend at their country estate where confusion reigns; Terry McCabe directs. From Aug. 26-Oct. 9 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.
- Broken Nose Theatre’s new plays festival, Bechdel Fest 9: Next Level, returns with eight stories that center around characters on the edge of growing up and making big decisions. From Aug. 28-31 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $25 suggested. Visit brokennosetheatre.com.
Dance
- Chicago Dance Crash, a company that blends concert and street dance,celebrates its 20th anniversary with the world premiere of “Booms Day,” which paints a colorful picture of life, strife and relationship goals after the end of the world. The high-energy performance, appropriate for all ages, is directed by Jessica Deahr. At 7 p.m. Aug. 26-Sept. 10 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $15, $25. Visit chicagodancecrash.com.
- Chicago Black Dance Legacy Project presents “Reclamation,” an evening of dance performances by Deeply Rooted Dance Theater, Ayodele Drum and Dance, Chicago Multicultural Dance Center, Forward Momentum Chicago, Joel Hall Dancers & Center, Muntu Dance Theater of Chicago, NAJWA Dance Corps and Red Clay Dance Company. At 7 p.m. Aug. 27 at Pritzker Pavilion, Millennium Park, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit chicagoblackdancelegacy.org.
Music
- The three-day Fretboard Summit is being billed as “the ultimate Midwest guitar event.” Included are concerts, workshops and luthier/gear exhibitions. Among the featured performers are The Milk Carton Kids, Molly Tuttle, Julian Lage, Courtney Hartman, Vikesh Kapoor, Bobby Broom, Fareed Haque and more. From Aug. 25-27 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Ticket prices vary. For more information, visit oldtownschool.org.
- Sacred Rose Festival includes performances by Phil Lesh & Friends, Khruangbin, The War on Drugs, Umphrey’s McGee, Kamasi Washington, St. Paul & the Broken Bones, Punch Brothers, Moon Taxi, The Infamous Stringdusters and many more. Plus, roaming special guest Margo Price will perform with various acts during the weekend. From Aug. 26-28 at Seatgeek Stadium, 7000 S. Harlem. Tickets: $73+. Visit sacredrosefest.com.
- Chicago Cabaret Professionals present an Emerging Artist Showcase featuring performances by Emily Buckner, Louella Rose, Baron Cabalona, LaShera Moore Ellis, Chad Gearig-Howe and Kristin Sponcia. At 8 p.m. Aug. 25 at Davenport’s Cabaret and Piano Bar, 1383 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $15. Visit davenportspianobar.com.
Movies
- Noir City: Chicago returns with screenings of 22 classic films. Among the highlights are a tribute to the late James Caan with showings of “Thief” and “Flesh and Bone,” a six-film marathon of obscure titles from the classic era including Anthony Mann’s “Dr. Broadway” and “Street of Chance” and a double feature of Julien Duvivier’s “Flesh and Fantasy” and “Destiny.” From Aug. 26-Sept. 1 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $6-$15; festival pass $90. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.
- Festival Au Cinema is Haven Chicago’s spotlight on innovative filmmakers and media artists whose work embraces the unorthodox and inspires the next era of filmmaking. More than 20 short films are featured along with talkbacks, opening night party, a movie brunch and closing awards party. From Aug. 26-28 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Ticket prices vary. Visit havenchi.org.
Museums
- “Capturing Louis Sullivan: What Richard Nickel Saw” focuses on Adler & Sullivan’s Chicago buildings and explores the firm’s architecture through the lens of photographer Richard Nickel, who provided a detailed record of these buildings. The exhibit highlights the integral role Nickel played in preserving Sullivan’s legacy; his images are all that remains of many of the firm’s major buildings. Featured are around 40 photographs plus architectural fragments. From Aug. 26-Feb. 19 at Driehaus Museum, 40 E. Erie. Admission: $10-$20. Visit driehausmuseum.org.
Family Fun
- “Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert” is a concert event featuring the entire award-winning animated film. An on-stage band will perform all of the hit songs from the beloved soundtrack, including the chart-topping “We Don’t Talk About Bruno” and Oscar-nominated “Dos Oruguitas.” At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheater, 19100 Ridgeland, Tinley Park. Tickets: $14+. Visit concerts.livenation.com.
Festival Fun
- Taste of Greektown celebrates Hellenic cuisine and culture with music, Greek dancing, family-friendly activities and more. From 4-10 p.m. Aug. 26, noon-10 p.m. Aug. 27-28 on Halsted from Adams to Van Buren. Admission: $7, suggested. Visit greektownchicago.org.
- Chalk Howard Streetreturns to cover the Rogers Park neighborhood with amazing 2-D, 3-D and interactive street art. Watch as nationally renowned artists create ephemeral masterpieces or join in the action by buying a squared-off section of the street for $25 to create a unique chalk work. Plus, there’s music, food and drink and more. From 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Aug. 27 on Howard from Paulina to Ashland. Admission is free. Visit howardstreetchicago.com.
- Port Clinton Art Festival features more than 250 artists showcasing painting, jewelry, sculpture, photographs, furniture and more. From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 27-28 at 600 Central, Highland Park. Admission is free. Visit amdurproductions.com.
