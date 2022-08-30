The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, September 16, 2022
At the Table News Videos

At the Table with Lynn Sweet

Host Lynn Sweet was joined by best-selling author Tim Miller to discuss his book, Trump and the future of the Republican Party. Sweet also checked in on Highland Park, two months after the July 4 parade massacre.

By  Sun-Times staff
 Updated  
SHARE At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the latest episode of At The Table on September 15, 2022, host Lynn Sweet was joined by Tim Miller, author of the best-seller “Why We Did It, a Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell,” to discuss Trump and the future of the Republican Party.

Additionally, Sweet interviewed Mayor Nancy Rotering, artist Jacqueline von Edelberg and guests to take a look at Highland Park two months after the July 4 parade massacre.

Re-watch their conversation, broadcast on September 15, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show!

Next Up In Politics
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
Cannabis courses being offered by more Illinois colleges as sales of legal marijuana and hemp products grow
State Sen. Michael Hastings, whose wife accused him of domestic violence, faces mounting political, personal issues
Private booters could soon be allowed to kick operations into gear across Chicago
Robot food delivery pilot program gets green light from City Council committee
Pritzker lifts final classroom COVID-19 mitigation, ending testing requirement for unvaccinated school workers
The Latest
Chicago Bears kicker Cairo Santos #2 causes a splash on the field as he kicks in warmups before the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers at Soldier Field, Sunday, Sept. 11.
Photography
Picture Chicago: The Sun-Times’ photos of the week
Illinois takes in immigrants sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and the Bears beat the 49ers in a rain-soaked season opener in our best photos of the week.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
Crime
Two men ‘looking for someone to shoot’ charged with seriously wounding 12-year-old boy on Near West Side
Isaiah M. Renteria, 22, and Pedro Molina, 23, have both been charged with first-degree attempted murder. Renteria also has been charged with fleeing police.
By Tom Schuba and Mary Norkol
 
United Parcel Service plans to hire more than 100,000 extra workers to help handle an increase in packages during the winter holiday season — similar to holiday hiring last year and in 2020.
La Voz Chicago
UPS planea contratar a más de 100,000 trabajadores para la temporada festiva
Los salarios iniciales de los manipuladores de paquetes oscilan entre los $15 y $21 por hora.
By Anne D’Innocenzio | Associated Press
 
Chicago Police Officers Christopher Liakopoulos, left, and Ruben Reynoso faces charges of aggravated battery with a handgun, aggravated discharge of a handgun and official misconduct.
La Voz Chicago
Dos oficiales son despojados de sus poderes policiales por tiroteo en Pilsen
Estaban vestidos de civil y viajaban en una patrulla sin identificación cuando se detuvieron para investigar a un grupo de personas en la cuadra 1000 al oeste de 18th Street.
By Mitch Dudek and Tom Schuba
 
Chicago City Hall
City Hall
Chicago taxpayers on hook for $15 million in mom’s death during police chase
The settlement will go to the family of Guadalupe Francisco-Martinez, who was headed home from her first day on a new job when she was killed in a crash with a marked Chicago police SUV at Irving Park Road and Ashland Avenue.
By Fran Spielman
 