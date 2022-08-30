At the Table with Lynn Sweet

On the latest episode of At The Table on September 15, 2022, host Lynn Sweet was joined by Tim Miller, author of the best-seller “Why We Did It, a Travelogue from the Republican Road to Hell,” to discuss Trump and the future of the Republican Party.

Additionally, Sweet interviewed Mayor Nancy Rotering, artist Jacqueline von Edelberg and guests to take a look at Highland Park two months after the July 4 parade massacre.

Re-watch their conversation, broadcast on September 15, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show!