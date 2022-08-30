At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Host Lynn Sweet was joined by best-selling author Tim Miller to discuss his book, Trump and the future of the Republican Party. Sweet also checked in on Highland Park, two months after the July 4 parade massacre.
Additionally, Sweet interviewed Mayor Nancy Rotering, artist Jacqueline von Edelberg and guests to take a look at Highland Park two months after the July 4 parade massacre.
Re-watch their conversation, broadcast on September 15, 2022, and stay tuned for next month’s show!
