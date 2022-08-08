The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 8, 2022
Politics News Elections

Trump: Mar-a-Lago home ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’

The action marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of the former Republican president and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for the White House.

By  Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 Updated  
SHARE Trump: Mar-a-Lago home ‘under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents’
Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, shown in 2018.

Former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, shown in 2018. -

Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty file

WASHINGTON — Former President Donald Trump said in a lengthy statement Monday that the FBI was conducting a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate and asserted that agents had broken open a safe.

A person familiar with the matter said the action was related to a probe of whether Trump had taken classified records from his White House tenure to his Florida residence.

The action, which the FBI and Justice Department did not immediately confirm, marks a dramatic escalation in law enforcement scrutiny of Trump and comes as he has been laying the groundwork to make another bid for president. Though a search warrant does not suggest that criminal charges are near or even expected, federal officials looking to obtain one must demonstrate that they have probable cause that a crime occurred.

“After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate,” Trump said in his statement.

He added: “These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before.”

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., last year.

Former president Donald Trump speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Orlando, Fla., last year.

Associated Press

Justice Department spokesperson Dena Iverson declined to comment on the search, including about whether Attorney General Merrick Garland had personally authorized the search.

A person familiar with the matter, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss an ongoing investigation, said the search happened earlier Monday and agents were also looking to see if Trump had additional presidential records or any classified documents at the estate.

The Justice Department has been investigating the presence of classified records inside 15 boxes that were retrieved from Mar-a-Lago by the National Archives and Records Administration earlier this year. The Archives then referred the matter to the Justice Department.

Federal law bars the removal of classified documents to unauthorized locations, though it is possible that Trump could try to argue that, as president, he was the ultimate declassification authority.

There are multiple statutes governing classified information, including a law punishable by up to five years in prison that makes it a crime to remove such records and retain them at an unauthorized location. Another statute makes it a crime to mishandle classified records either intentionally or in a grossly negligent manner.

The probe is hardly the only legal headache confronting Trump. A separate investigation related to efforts by Trump and his allies to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol has also been intensifying in Washington.

And a district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia is investigation whether Trump and his close associates sought to interfere in that state’s election, which was won by Democrat Joe Biden.

Associated Press writer Michael Balsamo contributed to this report.

Next Up In Politics
Environmental groups call for air monitoring, home air filtration systems in Little Village two years after botched implosion
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Pritzker, Lightfoot tout city’s $422 million deal for green energy
Protesters return to occupy CHA-owned house in Humboldt Park
Rep. Krishnamoorthi defends Taiwan visit with Speaker Pelosi; huddles with Amb. Emanuel in Japan
A year after Officer Ella French was killed during a traffic stop, Lightfoot and Pritzker join police officials to honor her memory
The Latest
Christopher Vaughn is serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and their three children.
Suburban Chicago
Parents of Christopher Vaughn sue Will County state’s attorney, others as bid for freedom continues
Vaughn’s parents argue they’ve lost time and income traveling to see their son in prison. Vaughn is being held in Pinckneyville Correctional Center, serving four life sentences for the murders of his wife and three children.
By Jon Seidel
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after the Crawford Coal Plant smokestack was imploded, Saturday, April 11, 2020.
Environment
Environmental groups call for air monitoring, home air filtration systems in Little Village two years after botched implosion
Environmental community groups issued a list of demands Monday as they continue to seek answers about the demolition of a smokestack at the former Crawford Coal Plant.
By Elvia Malagón
 
A cloud of dust spreads across the Little Village neighborhood after a smokestack was imploded in 2020
Another alarming report on city inaction before 2020 smokestack implosion in Little Village
The public — and certainly the people of Little Village — deserve the full story on the implosion, not just the dribs, drabs and details coming out in bits and pieces.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Maren Morris will headline the Huntington Bank Pavilion on Aug. 10.
Music
Maren Morris taking life, success all in stride
“Even years down the road from now, these songs will feel [timeless] to me, because they are just really coming from a place of lightness,” Morris says of her new album.
By Tricia Despres - For the Sun-Times
 
Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey talks at a news conference announcing the Chicago and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police endorsements of his candidacy at FOP Lodge #7 in the West Town neighborhood on Monday.
Politics
Despite differences, police unions endorse Bailey for governor, because he backs officers ‘unlike any of the politicians in this state’
Chicago Fraternal Order of Police President John Catanzara and Illinois Fraternal Order of Police President Chris Southwood stood with Bailey, who denounced Gov. J.B. Pritzker, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx as “the three musketeers of crime.”
By Tina Sfondeles
 