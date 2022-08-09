The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 9, 2022
Tennis Sports

Serena Williams says she intends to step away from tennis

“I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Serena Williams says she intends to step away from tennis
Serena Williams returns the ball during a match with Nuria Parrizas-Diaz during the National Bank Open tennis tournament in Toronto.

Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis.

Christopher Katsarov/The Canadian Press via AP

NEW YORK — Serena Williams says she is ready to step away from tennis after winning 23 Grand Slam titles, turning her focus to having another child and her business interests.

“I’m turning 41 this month, and something’s got to give,” Williams wrote in an essay released Tuesday by Vogue magazine.

Williams said she does not like the word retirement and prefers to think of this stage of her life as “evolving away from tennis, toward other things that are important to me.”

Williams is playing this week in Toronto, at a hard-court tournament that leads into the U.S. Open, the year’s last Grand Slam event, which begins in New York on Aug. 29.

The American has won more Grand Slam singles titles in the professional era than any other woman or man. Only one player, Margaret Court, collected more, 24, although she won a portion of hers in the amateur era.

Next Up In Sports
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade as contract talks stall
Aaron Rodgers’ dabbling in psychedelia has been mocked, but it seems to be working out OK for him
Jason Heyward not expected to take the field with the Cubs again
For White Sox ace Dylan Cease, the numbers don’t lie
Aaron Rodgers’ use of psychedelic substance ayahuasca doesn’t violate NFL rules
Morgan Park has its helmets — and state playoff dreams — as football practice begins
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_08_09_at_7.04.28_AM.png
Crime
Man robbed while riding CTA Red Line on Near North Side
The man, 40, was riding the train about 3:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of North Clybourn Avenue when someone reached for his bag, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith warming up before a game.
Bears
Bears LB Roquan Smith requests trade as contract talks stall
Smith sees no way forward with GM Ryan Poles, though he left open the possibility of the McCaskey family stepping in to broker a solution.
By Jason Lieser
 
A Chicago police SUV.
Crime
15-year-old shot in leg while walking in East Side neighborhood
The boy was attacked in the 9700 block of South Ewing Avenue Monday night.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police are searching for a group of men who allegedly robbed and sexually assaulted a woman August 28, 2021, in Lawndale.
Crime
2 teens seriously injured in Riverdale shooting
A 17-year-old boy was shot in the chest, and an 18-year-old boy was grazed in the eye and shot in the leg.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Police_Tape_3.jpg
News
Man shot in North Kenwood after confronting car thieves
The man, 38, saw the thieves inside his car in the 4600 block of South Lake Park about 12:15 a.m. and approached them, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 