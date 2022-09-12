The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, September 12, 2022
Injured Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss rest of season

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his nonthrowing shoulder.

By  Associated Press
   
Michael Conroy/AP

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner is expected to miss the rest of the regular season with an injury to his nonthrowing shoulder that will require surgery.

Fighting Irish coach Marcus Freeman said Monday that Buchner has a severe AC joint sprain in his left shoulder. Buchner was injured in the fourth quarter of Notre Dame’s surprising loss to Marshall over the weekend and was scheduled to have surgery Tuesday.

Drew Pyne, who came off the bench after Buchner was hurt, was listed as the starter on Notre Dame’s depth chart for this Saturday’s home game against California.

Notre Dame is 0-2 under first-year coach Freeman after beginning the season ranked fifth in the country. The Irish are now unranked for the first time since Sept. 17, 2017, snapping a streak of 80 straight poll appearances, which was fourth in the country behind Alabama, Ohio State and Georgia among active runs.

