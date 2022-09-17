Southern Illinois stuns Northwestern for its 2nd win over Big Ten foe

Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday.

Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback.

SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line.

The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.

Baker finished with three touchdowns and 241 yards on 23-of-34 passing. Garrett had 47 receiving yards to go with his two scores.

Tyce Daniel also scored off a Baker pass as the Salukis’air game lifted them to the win. SIU finished with 96 total rushing yards.

Baker and Garrett stole the show from Hilinksi, who entered averaging 374.5 yards in two previous games, Hilinski threw for more than 300 yardsin each of them, but settled for 214 in this one on 27-of-43 passing.

