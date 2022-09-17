The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, September 17, 2022
College Sports Sports

Southern Illinois stuns Northwestern for its 2nd win over Big Ten foe

Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass to break a tie with 12:28 left, and SIU went on to win 31-24 in Evanston.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Southern Illinois stuns Northwestern for its 2nd win over Big Ten foe
Indiana State v Northwestern

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Nic Baker hit Jacob Garrett with a touchdown pass for the second time in the game to break a tie with 12:28 left in the fourth quarter, and Southern Illinois went on to top Northwestern 31-24 on Saturday.

Garrett caught Baker’s toss to cap a 19-play, 74-yard drive to put the Salukis ahead 23-17 as SIU (1-2) beat a Big Ten opponent for only the second time. A Missouri Valley Conference member, Southern Illinois’other win over a Big Ten foe — against seven losses — was against Indiana in 2006 when coach Nick Hill was their quarterback.

SIU made it 31-17 when Baker pushed up the middle for a 1-yard score with 5:09 left after Northwestern quarterback Ryan Hilinski fumbled at the Wildcats 10-yard line.

The Salukis needed the extra score. Hilinski capped a late 16-play, 75-yard drive with a fourth-and-goal touchdown pass to Malik Washington with 1:19 left.

Baker finished with three touchdowns and 241 yards on 23-of-34 passing. Garrett had 47 receiving yards to go with his two scores.

Tyce Daniel also scored off a Baker pass as the Salukis’air game lifted them to the win. SIU finished with 96 total rushing yards.

Baker and Garrett stole the show from Hilinksi, who entered averaging 374.5 yards in two previous games, Hilinski threw for more than 300 yardsin each of them, but settled for 214 in this one on 27-of-43 passing.

Next Up In College Sports
Polling Place: Who’s No. 1 on the blame list if the White Sox fail to make the playoffs?
Big Game Hunting: Will Notre Dame avoid a disastrous 0-3 start against California?
Notre Dame’s struggling offense endangers season
As Illinois punter Hugh Robertson is proving, it’s never too late for some hang time
Injured Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner expected to miss rest of season
Nebraska fires coach Scott Frost after 1-2 start
The Latest
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
3-year-old girl among 23 shot in Chicago since Friday evening
A man was shot to death in Avondale on the Northwest Side.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech.
White Sox
Michael Kopech lands on injured list with right shoulder inflammation
Right-hander Davis Martin recalled from Triple-A Charlotte
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
3 shot at funeral in Bronzeville: officials
The shooting happened just after noon near Christian Tabernacle Church, 4712 S. Prairie Ave.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Almost two dozen people were shot in separate attacks across Chicago over the first 24 hours of the weekend.
Crime
10-year-old boy wounded in Burnside drive-by shooting
The boy was walking with his father and another child when someone inside a red car fired shots Friday in the 1000 block of East 93rd Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A toddler was hit by gunfire late Friday in Lawndale, police said.
Crime
Bullet grazes head of 3-year-old girl in Lawndale
The girl was taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.
By Sun-Times Wire
 