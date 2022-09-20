The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, September 20, 2022
When Sides Collide lineup features Joliet West’s Jeremy Fears Jr. vs. Young’s Dalen Davis

Here is a quick rundown of the 2023 When Sides Collide, which will be Saturday, Jan. 21.

By  Joe Henricksen
   
Young’s Dalen Davis (3) shoots the ball over Kenwood.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

The high-profile shootout schedules are starting to be released, and over the years the annual When Sides Collide event event organized by the City/Suburban Hoops Report has been one of the marquee attractions on the high school basketball calendar.

A year ago the event shifted to Benet where, thanks to the 2021-22 phenomena known as Glenbard West basketball, there was an overflow crowd and raucous atmosphere. The Hilltoppers faced Young, which ended up being a preview of what would be the Class 4A state championship two months later.

This year the four-game event will once again attract many of the state’s top teams and best players. In the senior class alone the event will showcase seven of the top eight senior prospects in the state and 11 of the top 18.

Here is a quick rundown of the 2023 When Sides Collide, which will be Saturday, Jan. 21.

Brother Rice vs. Rolling Meadows

Minnesota recruit Cam Christie, one of the state’s top players, and a loaded Rolling Meadows team square off with Brother Rice. Coach Conte Stamas replaces Bobby Frasor and welcomes virtually everyone back from a 24-win team, including a catalyst at point guard in Niagara recruit Ahmad Henderson.

Young vs. Joliet West

Perennial power Young and upstart Joliet West collide in a matchup featuring two of the premier senior guards in the state: Jeremy Fears, Jr. and Dalen Davis. The starpower continues with a pair of promising young players in Joliet West’s Jeremiah Fears and Young’s Antonio Munoz, two of the top sophomores in Illinois.

Simeon vs. Moline

When the season tips off in November, don’t be surprised if Simeon and Moline are the preseason No. 1 teams in the state in Class 3A and 4A, respectively.

There is talent all over the floor, starting with the inside matchup featuring Iowa recruit Owen Freeman for Moline and the Rubin brothers –– 6-9 Miles Rubin, who is committed to Loyola, and Wes Rubin, one of the top uncommitted seniors in the state.

Brock Harding is one of the state’s top point guards and is committed to Iowa, while Simeon transfer Sam Lewis is headed to Toledo.

Benet vs. Kenwood

Kenwood, expected to be a preseason top five team, boasts talent up and down the roster. Benet has experience and an emerging player in Niko Abusara.

If coach Mike Irvin’s team can survive this one, it will be a better team because of it. Senior guard Darrin Ames and a host of the state’s best junior prospects will have to take a punch in what will be a hostile environment.

