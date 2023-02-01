The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

Kenwood star K’Vion Thunderbird signs with Arizona State

K’Vion Thunderbird, a three-star linebacker, took his time in order to get his choice right

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Kenwood star K’Vion Thunderbird signs with Arizona State
Kenwood’s K’vion Thunderbird (6) blocks Glenbard North’s Justin Bland (1).

Kenwood’s K’vion Thunderbird (6) blocks Glenbard North’s Justin Bland (1).

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

In an age when college coaches often look to the transfer portal first and when high school prospects continue to tout offers and take visits after committing, K’Vion Thunderbird stands out from the crowd.

The vast majority of prep football standouts finalize their college choices in the December early signing period, sometimes to different programs than they originally committed to.

But Thunderbird, a three-star linebacker from Kenwood, took his time in order to get his choice right. He committed less than a week before signing with Arizona State on Wednesday, the first day of the late signing period for football.

“It’s been a very stressful recruiting process,” said Thunderbird, who is the consensus No. 20 senior in Illinois and No. 78 linebacker nationally according to 247Sports. “I’m just glad it’s over.”

He had plenty of options with 20 offers, including four each from the SEC (Auburn, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee) and the Big Ten (Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State and Purdue).

For a while, it looked like Thunderbird’s destination would be Oregon. “It was definitely an option, a big option,” he said.

But then Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham, a rising star in the profession, left to return to Arizona State, his alma mater, as head coach.

“He was a big factor in my recruiting process,” Thunderbird said, and he ultimately decided to follow Dillingham to Tempe.

But the head coach wasn’t the only draw for the Sun Devils.

“The whole city is amazing,” Thunderbird said. “The people down there, the players, the fans, everybody. It’s just a beautiful atmosphere.”

Kenwood coach Sinque Turner, who played with Thunderbird’s dad Kevin at Simeon under legendary coach Al Scott, has known the younger Thunderbird pretty much the latter’s whole life. That level of familiarity, plus his belief in Thunderbird’s ability, made him confident that holding off to sign in Feburary wouldn’t leave his star player out in the cold.

“Absolutely,” Turner said. “We [were] comfortable allowing him to wait past December. There were a couple Group of Five schools where he was at the top of their list and they would have been a pretty good security blanket.

“But he wasn’t a misleading kid at all. So he didn’t make any commitments to decommit from. He just was honest all the way through the whole process and then he got what he deserved.”

Turner believes the 6-1, 215-pound Thunderbird is a good fit for the Sun Devils and the Pac-12. “Just his stature, more a lean linebacker — that’s more of a passing league,” Turner said. “I think he’ll be a ... potential all-conference guy after his second year.”

That level of success is something Thunderbird has dreamed of since he started playing football as a 7-year-old with the Southside Wolverines youth program.

“I just kept God around,” Thunderbird said. “I just prayed every night. ... It just all worked out. Everything happens for a reason.”

Howard picks Badgers

Marist three-star defensive tackle Jamel Howard, the only other top-30 unsigned senior in Illinois, is heading to Wisconsin.

The 6-3, 320-pounder had committed to the Badgers but reopened his recruiting after the school changed coaches. 

Ranked 26th among Illinois seniors, Howard also had offers from Michigan, LSU, Miami and Illinois among others.

Next Up In High School Sports
North Lawndale beats Marshall in West Side city tournament showdown
Wednesday’s high school basketball scores
Interruptions are over for Kenwood’s Natasha Barnes, whose future is bright
Fueled by the doubters, Barrington knocks off Schaumburg to pick up its 17th win
Tuesday’s high school basketball scores
City/Suburban Hoops Report Three-Pointer: Drew Scharnowski’s dominance, seeding questions, Moline’s emergence
The Latest
Two people were shot, one fatally, July 24, 2021, in Gage Park.
Crime
Boy, 17, found fatally shot in Roseland
Officers found the teenager about 8:15 p.m. in the 11400 block of South Union Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
North Lawndale’s Jemarje Winfield (3) shoots for three against Marshall.
High School Basketball
North Lawndale beats Marshall in West Side city tournament showdown
North Lawndale, which opened in 1998 and started varsity basketball in 2000, has never finished a season with a losing record. So there is plenty of pride to play for over the next few weeks.
By Michael O’Brien
 
groun_stl_1_h__1_.png
Movies and TV
After 30 years, ‘Groundhog Day’ holds up, and you can say that again
Chicago connections are many for the Bill Murray classic that’s funny, poignant and way better than sweet vermouth on the rocks, with a twist.
By Richard Roeper
 
merlin_108035826.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky fail to make any splash on the first day of free agency
The loss of Candace Parker, Courtney Vandersloot, Allie Quigley and potentially Azurá Stevens, who has yet to announce her decision for 2023, is a major setback for the franchise.
By Annie Costabile
 
Pilobolus_photo_by_Robert_Whitman.jpg
Things to do in Chicago Feb. 2-8: The Mix
Lyric Opera’s world premiere of “The Factotum,” the return of Pilobolus, and Mavis Staples in concert are among the week’s entertainment highlights.
By Mary Houlihan - For the Sun-Times
 