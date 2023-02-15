Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up bar celebrates heartbreak in the shadow of Valentine’s season

The music of only one artist is being featured this month at the Electric Garden bar in the West Loop: Taylor Swift.

Through Feb. 26, event-planning company Bucket Listers and Electric Garden are playing host to a Taylor Swift-themed “heartbreak” bar, celebrating the artist who has penned countless breakup anthem, from “Bad Blood” to “Better Than Revenge.” She captures heartbreak like no one else — which makes her the perfect anti-Valentine’s choice for a month that boasts the most-celebrated romantic day.

Visitors can pose for photos with Swift cardboard cut-outs and sit down with on-site tarot card readers. The menu boasts Swift-inspired cocktails such as the “Style,” a rosé punch with “Watermelon Sugar” — a little dig at ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.

On a recent evening, Swifties filled the themed pop-up. One patron had only ever missed one Taylor Swift concert. When asked about favorite albums, fan Katy Sloka pulled up a detailed note on her phone.

“I listened to every single album and then ranked them all and ranked each song,” Sloka laughed.

For the record, her favorite album is Swift’s “Speak Now.”

Electric Garden owner Chris Johnston is also a Swift fan. “Shake It Off” is a sort of anthem for him when he plays baseball tournaments in Arizona.

“And if we lose a game, it’s just a thing where I just start turning ‘Shake it Off’ on for the entire team. Just shake it off a little bit guys,” Johnston said.

While the pop-up is heartbreak-themed, that didn’t deter Sloka and Stef Luthin, who were enjoying a first date and all things Taylor Swift, on this night.

“We met on Hinge. One of my prompts was ‘I geek out on Taylor Swift,’ and she slid up and was like, ‘Oh my gosh I love Taylor,’ ” Sloka said.

If you go: Bad Blood: A Taylor Inspired Heartbreak Bar will be open thruogh Feb. 26 at Electric Garden, 324 S. Racine Ave. Tickets, starting $22 are required; purchase in advance online at bucketlisters.com.