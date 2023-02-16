The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, February 16, 2023
Thursday’s high school basketball scores

All the scores from around the area.

By  Michael O’Brien and Associated Press
   
Palatine’s Sam Millstone (5) and Rolling Meadows’ Mark Nikolich-Wilson (30) and Foster Ogbonna (14) battle for the ball.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

BIG NORTHERN

Stillman Valley at Rockford Christian, 7:00

FOX VALLEY

Crystal Lake Central at Jacobs, 7:00

Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7:00

METRO SUBURBAN - BLUE

Wheaton Academy at Aurora Christian, 7:30

NORTHERN LAKE COUNTY

Wauconda at Grant, 7:00

SOUTHLAND

Bloom at Kankakee, 6:30

WEST SUBURBAN - SILVER

Oak Park-River Forest at Downers Grove North, 7:3

NON CONFERENCE

Agricultural Science at Hancock, 5:00

Byron at Rochelle, 7:00

Christian Liberty at Northridge, 6:00

Coal City at Joliet Catholic, 7:00

De La Salle at Marian Catholic, 6:30

Elgin Academy at Christian Life, 7:00

EPIC at Jones, 5:00

Horizon-McKinley at Horizon-Southwest, 5:00

Illinois Lutheran at Gardner-So. Wilmington, 6:30

Juarez at South Shore, 5:00

Kelly at Goode, 4:30

Leland at Parkview Christian, 5:00

Lincoln-Way West at Hinsdale South, 6:30

Little Village at Goode, 5:00

Longwood at Bogan, 6:00

Mansueto at ACERO-Soto, 5:00

Marquette at LaMoille, 5:30

Mount Carmel at King, 5:00

North Shore at Schaumburg Christian, 6:00

Peoria Heights at Henry-Senachwine, 7:30

Plainfield Central at Willowbrook, 6:00

Roanoke-Benson at Illinois Valley Central, 7:00

Solorio at Chicago Academy, 5:00

Timothy Christian at Ridgewood, 6:00

Trinity (Kankakee) at Donovan, 7:15

Urban Prep-Englewood at Perspectives-Lead, 6:30

METRO PREP TOURNAMENT

Third Place

Hinsdale Adventist at Islamic Foundation, 5:30

Championship

Universal at CPSA, 6:30

