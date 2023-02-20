No Shot Clock, Ep. 152: Previewing the regionals
Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the Class 4A regionals, discussing some underdogs and some of the best matchups around the state this week.
The IHSA state playoffs are here. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the Class 4A regionals, discussing some underdogs and some of the best matchups around the state this week.
The episode wraps up with a quick look at some Class 3A regionals.
The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.
The Latest
The buyout market hasn’t been treating the Bulls kindly so far, the standings even worse. Maybe it’s time for the front office to take a look in the mirror and start focusing on reality, rather than some meaningless chase.
“Sometimes I think with Chase, it became more about Chase and less about the team,” Ward said.
Andrus agreed to terms on a one-year, $3 million deal. A source confirmed he is expected to play second base.
The memorials, glass bricks that will be installed on city streets, will commemorate those who suffered during some of the worst instances of racial violence in Chicago history.
The shooting happened about 10:40 p.m. in the northbound lanes of I-57 near 111th Street, state police said.