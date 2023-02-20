The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 20, 2023
High School Basketball Sports High School Sports

No Shot Clock, Ep. 152: Previewing the regionals

Joe Henricksen and Michael O'Brien go in-depth on the Class 4A regionals, discussing some underdogs and some of the best matchups around the state this week.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
The IHSA state playoffs are here. Joe Henricksen and Michael O’Brien go in-depth on the Class 4A regionals, discussing some underdogs and some of the best matchups around the state this week.

The episode wraps up with a quick look at some Class 3A regionals. 

The podcast is on Apple Podcasts and Spotify, so please subscribe.

