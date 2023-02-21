Geneva returns to full health and takes down Naperville Central

Ideally, the first 30 games of the season are spent working towards this week. Teams want to peak right as the playoffs start.

Geneva hasn’t had that luxury. The Vikings have struggled with illness for the past month and sort of hobbled into the playoffs finally fully healthy, but lacking any sharpness.

That’s where Jimmy Rasmussen comes in. The 6-1, 200-pound senior plays with heart and determination. His effort helped keep Geneva close early as Naperville Central got off to a hot start.

“I just try and play every possession to the best of my ability,” Rasmussen said. “I like guarding the best player and being as tough as I can be.”

Suddenly in the fourth quarter, everything started clicking for Geneva, which beat visiting Naperville Central 49-38 in a Class 4A regional semifinal on Tuesday.

“[Rasmussen] has been tough all year, tough his whole career,” Vikings coach Scott Hennig said. “Just that physicality. Seniors step up and win games.”

Michael Lawrence led Geneva (23-9) with 16 points, including seven in the stretch of the fourth quarter where the Vikings took control.

“We started limiting bad turnovers and clamped down on [Naperville Central senior Simon Krugliakovas],” Lawrence said. “We knew he was their offense so we kind of tried to put him on lock and the rest was easygoing.”

Krugliakovas, who has a 40-point game this season, is primary scorer, ball handler and playmaker for the Redhawks. He finished with 16 points.

“This is the first time in three weeks we’ve had all of our starters,” Hennig said. “We are finally getting back to our defensive intensity.”

Geneva won 15 consecutive games before all the sickness set in, that stretch was from mid-December to mid-January. Rasmussen said precautions are being taken to keep the flu away for the next few weeks: “No using anybody else’s water bottles. None of that.”

Senior Tanner Dixon scored 12 for the Vikings and Rasmussen added eight points and seven rebounds. Geneva’s tallest players are 6-3, but the Vikings are strong and wide and feed the post consistently.

“[Tommy Diamond] and [Dixon] do a good job of being crafty down there,” Rasmussen said. “We like to pump it inside.”

Naperville Central (7-21) was better than their record indicated this season and there is some hope for the future.

Jackson First, a 6-3 junior, was effective in the post with 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Geneva will move on to face the Glenbard West-Glenbard North winner in the regional final on Friday. The Vikings will have home advantage in that game, with hopes of moving on to the Bartlett Sectional.

“I’d love to get another crack at Wheaton-Warrenville South,” Hennig said. “Batavia has been scaring the heck out of me. Benet is obviously the front runner, but the sectional is wide open.