Things to do in Chicago Feb. 23-March 1: The Mix
‘1776,’ a ‘Stevie Wonder Experience’ stage revue, and the 26th annual Chicago European Union Film Festival are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- Sherman Edwards and Peter Stone’s Tony Award-winning musical “1776” features a multiracial cast of female, transgender and nonbinary actors portraying the founders of this country, putting history in the hands of those who were left out the first time around. Diane Paulus directs. From Feb. 28-March 12 at CIBC Theatre, 151 W. Randolph. Tickets: $30-$98. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Griffin Theatre presents Simon Stephens “Heisenberg: The Uncertainty Principle” about a chance encounter between two strangers that turns into a fascinating and life-changing game. Scott Anderson and Laura Coover star; Nate Cohen directs. From Feb. 23-March 26 at Raven Theatre, 6157 N. Clark. Tickets: $40. Visit griffintheatre.com.
- “Reasons: A Tribute to Earth, Wind and Fire” is a journey from the group’s humble beginnings to becoming a musical powerhouse. The musical bio is filled with the hits: “Boogie Wonderland,” “Fan the Fire,” “Mighty Mighty,” “Shining Star,” “Reasons,” “Fantasy” and “September.” Written and directed by Daryl D. Brooks. From Feb. 25-April 16 at Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark. Tickets: $55. Visit blackensemble.org.
- Artists Lounge Live and Mercury Theater present “Signed, Sealed, Delivered: A Stevie Wonder Experience,” which features John-Mark McGaha in a celebration of the music and life of the iconic songwriter. Expect all the hits and more. Written and directed by Angela Ingersoll. From Feb. 23-March 12 at Mercury Theatre Chicago, 3745 N. Southport. Tickets: $35-$75. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.
- AstonRep Theatre’s 14th annual Writer’s Series features staged readings of Miguel Salgado Jr.’s “Precious Armageddon” (2 p.m.) and DC Cathro’s “Finger” (4 p.m.) on Feb. 25 at The Edge Off Broadway, 1133 W. Catalpa. Admission is free. Visit astonrep.com.
- The social media account Depths of Wikipedia, run by Annie Rauwerda, highlights the quirky underbelly of the world’s largest online encyclopedia. In a live version, Rauwerda takes the audience on a weird and wild deep dive into the website’s mundane corners. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Park West, 322 W. Armitage. Tickets: $20 (tickets bought through The Den will be honored). Visit jamusa.com.
Dance
- The South American dance sensation Malevo is a troupe that pushes the percussive passion of Argentina’s malambo dance style to its limits by combining a unique mix of energy, allure and thrills. The dancers gained worldwide notice after appearing on “America’s Got Talent.” At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at McAninch Arts Center, 425 Fawell, Glen Ellyn. Tickets: $58-$63. Visit atthemac.org.
- “Feel Good: A M.A.D.D. Rhythms Tribute to Nina Simone” is the tap collective’s celebration of the iconic singer. The piece, created around different parts of Simone’s career and aesthetic, features choreography by Bril Barrett, Tristan Bruns, Starinah “Star” Dixon, Alexandrya Fryson and Donnetta “LilBit” Jackson. At 4 p.m. Feb. 26 at Harold Washington Cultural Center, 4701 S. King Dr. Tickets $15. Visit maddrhythms.com.
Music
- Riccardo Muti leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in Tchaikovsky’s turbulent “Manfred” Symphony, inspired by Lord Byron’s dramatic poem about a world-weary traveler who wanders the Alps and is bewitched by supernatural forces. Plus, German violinist Julia Fischer joins the CSO for Schumann’s poetic Violin Concerto. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 23, 1:30 pm. Feb. 24 and 8 p.m. Feb. 25 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $55+. Visit cso.org.
- Now on a two month U.S. tour the Ukrainian band DakhaBrakha carries the weight of war on its shoulders and a message from its homeland about the ravages of the battlefield. The quartet also is trying to find the joy in its music — a revolutionary blend of Ukrainian folk melodies but with an added array of modern beats that jettison it into a realm all its own. At 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at Patio Theater, 6008 W. Irving Park. Tickets: $35. Visit thepatiotheater.com.
- Known for great live shows, the British rock band Muse tours behind its ninth studio album, “Will of the People,” a compilation of new songs that take an unblinking look at the current state of the world. Also on the bill: Evanescence and One Ok Rock. At 6:30 p.m. Feb. 25 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $35+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
Museums
- “Lygia Pape: Tecelares” brings together nearly 100 rarely seen woodblock prints by Pape, a key figure in the development of contemporary art in Brazil. She was a co-founder of the Neo-Concrete movement, which advocated for art whose forms were expressive, organic and experimental. To June 5 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$35. Visit artic.edu.
- After recently experiencing the loss of a family member, the seven artists featured in “Aesthetics of Loss” retreated to their studios, which became a place for grieving and understanding loss. Both themes are explored in new work featured in this exhibit by the artists: Ebti, Cassidy Early, Brianna Hernandez, Linda Marcus, Jessica Meuninck Ganger, Nirmal Raja and Anders Zanichkowsky. To April 16 at Ukrainian Museum of Modern Art, 2320 W. Chicago. Admission: donation. Visit uima-chicago.org.
Movies
- The 26th annual Chicago European Union Film Festival showcases 24 new films from 23 EU countries. The opening night film (6 p.m. March 1, also 3:45 p.m. March 25) is Lasse Hallstom’s “Hilma,” starring mother-daughter actresses Lena Olin and Tora Hallstrom as older and younger versions of the fascinating artist Hilma af Klint. Both will be in attendance on opening night. Also in the lineup are Academy Award submissions from eight countries as well as films starring Willem Dafoe and Penelope Cruz. From March 1-31 at Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $13. For a complete list of films, visit siskelfilmcenter.org.
Family Fun
- “Water City” is a new exhibit that allows children to explore the physical properties of water via a cityscape that evokes Chicago, its rivers, its channels and Lake Michigan. Children can interact with the exhibit in a variety of ways. There’s even a replica of Buckingham Fountain for inspiration. Opens Feb. 23 at Chicago Children’s Museum at Navy Pier, 700 W. Grand. Admission: $19. Visit chicagochildrensmuseum.org.
- Celebrate International Carnivale from 1-5 p.m. Feb. 25 at Navy Pier (600 E. Grand). The one-of-a-kind Mardi Gras event will feature art-making activities and food, music and dance representing traditions from around the world including Brazil, Puerto Rico and North America. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.
- Old Town School of Folk Music (4544 N. Lincoln) celebrates Black History Month with a performance featuring song and dance with teaching artists from across the school. At 2 p.m. Feb. 25; admission is free, families welcome. Visit oldtownschool.org.
