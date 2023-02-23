Previewing the top regional finals

The regular Weekend Forecast ramps up with regional final action Friday night. The lineup of games features a number of 20-plus game winners colliding and includes a couple of Super 25 matchups –– all with their seasons on the line.

Here is a preview –– with some picks –– of the top regional championship games throughout the area.

Season picks: 35-15

Curie (20-10) vs. Lyons (25-5)

Curie, the No. 3 seed in the Hinsdale Central Sectional, received no great favors when the brackets were released. There are so many traps on their way to a potential appearance in Champaign in two weeks.

That includes what might be the best regional championship game in the state.

The Lyons gym should be rocking with an atmosphere befitting of a regional title game featuring two highly-ranked teams. With the Lions in an underdog, spoiler role in facing a Public League powerhouse and No. 3 seed, the pressure should be relatively off for coach Tom Sloan’s team.

Lyons won’t be phased, not with a senior-dominated group led by Penn recruit Niklas Polonowski.

If a raucous crowd doesn’t wake Curie up, the Perspective-Leadership results back in January should. Lyons walloped the Red-South/Central 20-game winner 73-29; Curie beat Perspective-Leadership 73-68 two weeks later.

But Curie’s ceiling shows how good this team can be. The Condors have wins over Riverside-Brookfield, Oswego East, New Trier, Joliet West, Simeon and Young.

Carlos Harris (12 ppg) is a crunch-time player in the backcourt, while the balance and depth for coach Mike Oliver’s team is impressive. Whether it’s 6-7 Chikasi Ofoma (14 ppg), 6-5 Jeremy Harrington (11 ppg), Shawn Brown or Christian Brockett, Curie has multiple players that must be accounted for inside and outside.

The pick: Curie 60, Lyons 54

Glenbrook South (24-8) vs. Evanston (24-8)

This is some tough regional sledding for two teams with identical records and have played twice this season already.

There is a lot of recent history and even more familiarity between these two programs. They split their two Central Suburban League South games this season while also meeting three times last season. Glenbrook South ended Evanston’s season in the sectional semifinals a year ago.

Glenbrook South scuffled down the stretch; the Titans went just 5-4 in their final nine games. But it’s a balanced group that features multiple players who offer some offensive punch. Whether it’s been versatile Nick Taylor, veteran Rodell Davis, Jr., or the shooting of Josh Wolf or Gaven Marr, coach Phil Ralston has had several players step up at various points this season.

Evanston has been led by 6-7 senior Prince Adams, who has been a regular double-double all season. Can the Wildkits push the tempo and create some havoc with athletic Josh Thomas and guards Jonah Ross and Hunter Duncan?

The pick: Glenbrook South 60, Evanston 56

Rolling Meadows (26-6) vs. Loyola (23-9)

A couple of teams with completely different styles in how they get it done square off. This could be a dogfight for No. 3 seed Rolling Meadows, though every game with Loyola seems to be one.

Rolling Meadows, a potent offensive team with star Cameron Christie, faces a gritty half court defensive team that will run their sets patiently at the offensive end.

The mercurial-but-talented Rolling Meadows can look like world beaters when Christie’s supporting cast is rolling, whether that’s 6-7 Tsvet Sotirov banging in threes or 6-7 big man Mark Nikolich-Wilson feasting inside and setting up teammates. There is size, length and scoring ability with this group. When it all comes together it’s difficult to control.

Loyola has been banged up but appears to be full go with everyone playing in the regional semifinal win over Maine South. Miles Boland, a junior guard who missed two weeks but has returned, leads the way.

Rolling Meadows has the potential to make a long, deep run. But getting past pesky Loyola won’t be easy.

The pick: Rolling Meadows 48, Loyola 43

Downers Grove North (28-3) vs. Proviso East (23-6)

With all the praise thrown Hinsdale Central’s way in the West Suburban Conference, these two conference members –– Proviso East won the West Suburban Gold and DGN finished a game behind Hinsdale Central in the West Suburban Silver –– are in the midst of terrific seasons.

The regional final matchup almost didn’t happen as Proviso East avoided an upset. The Pirates survived Morton with a 52-50 regional semifinal win.

Proviso East has the firepower in the trio of 6-7 Bryce Coleman (16 ppg), seasoned guard Jaloni Johnson (14 ppg) and Emory Marshall (13 ppg) to pull off a mild upset.

DGN is rolling. The Trojans haven’t lost since early January. They also have junior guard standout Jack Stanton and the home crowd in this regional final. Stanton brings 16 points a game and is a game-changing three-point shooter.

The pick: Downers Grove North 63, Proviso East 55

Hinsdale Central (29-3) vs. Riverside-Brookfield (26-5)

Red-hot Hinsdale Central, winners of 21 consecutive games, are one win from returning home and playing the sectional on their home floor. But the Red Devils must first get by a team that’s feeling good themselves.

Riverside-Brookfield pulled out an overtime win over Lane in the semifinals and has now won 16 of its last 17 games. Stefan Cicic, a 6-10 behemoth inside, has become a bigger factor as the season has progressed. Combine that type of presence inside with junior guard Will Gonzalez and the shooting of Arius Alijosius, and the Bulldogs are a scary proposition for second-seeded Hinsdale Central.

Coach Nick Latorre has done wonders with this Hinsdale Central team. It’s not one that is going to hit you with juggernaut performances. But led by unheralded Ben Oosterban, the Red Devils haven’t lost since mid-December. Oosterbaan has quietly been terrific and a major difference-maker, averaging 20 points, seven rebounds and nearly three assists a game. The Red Devils are long, experienced and do so many of the little things well.

The pick: Hinsdale Central 60, Riverside-Brookfield 54

Joliet West (26-5) vs. Romeoville (22-10)

This is not the ideal regional championship game opponent for a No. 1 seed.

Typically the top-seeded team would face the winner of the 8 vs. 9 game. Instead, Joliet West will not only face the No. 6 seed but also have to beat a neighboring conference team for a third time this season.

Romeoville has 22 wins and a backcourt in Troy Cicero and junior Meyoh Swansey to compete. The Spartans played the favored Tigers pretty tough in the regular season with Joliet West winning those two games 79-71 and 72-61.

Joliet West has the best player on the floor in Jeremy Fears, Jr., plenty of other weapons and the home crowd which should be buzzing. That should be enough for a three-game sweep over Romeoville.

The pick: Joliet West 72, Romeoville 61

Lincoln-Way East (24-5) vs. Neuqua Valley (25-7)

Can a record-breaking season get even better for Lincoln-Way East?

With Wednesday’s regional semifinal win over East Aurora the Griffins broke the program record for most wins in a single season. Now they shoot for just the second regional championship in program history.

Balance has been a key for Lincoln-Way East. Coach Rich Kolimas has three double-figure scorers in George Bellevue, Tylon Tolliver and Kyle Olagbegi, along with a distributor in Kaiden Ross and a freshman spark plug in BJ Powell.

Neuqua Valley, the DuPage Valley Conference champs, is arguably the quietest 25-win team in the area. The Wildcats have won eight of their last nine games and have a sharpshooter in junior Luke Kinkade.

The winner gets top-seeded Joliet West next Tuesday at Bolingbrook.

The pick: Lincoln-Way East 48, Neuqua Valley 46

