GRiZ, Kx5, Slander and Tiësto to headline Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island
The two-day festival moves from Douglass Park to the lakefront for its 2023 edition. The full lineup was revealed Friday.
There will be a Heatwave this summer, but it won’t be in Douglass Park.
The 2023 Heatwave Music Festival has moved to Northerly Island this year, running June 10-11 at the lakefront venue.
Headliners for the two-day electronic dance music festival include GRiZ, Kx5, Slander, and Tiësto, who returns to the festival for a second time.
The fest is also a showcase for immersive/experiential art; the lineup of visual artists has not yet been announced.
Tickets/passes are now on sale at heatwavemusicfestival.com.
The complete music lineup, announced Friday, includes:
A-Trak
b2b VNSSA
Alec Monopoly
Apashe
Automhate
Cheat Codes
Coco & Breezy
Deorro
DROELOE
Eazybaked
EDX
Elephante
Forester
Gryffin
Kaivon
Kai Wachi
KREAM
Loud Luxury
LSDREAM
Luude
Malaa
Moontricks
Noizu
Nostalgix
NOTD
SIDEPIECE
The Sponges
TWINSICK
Whethan
Zingara
Heatwave played to sold-out crowds last year in Douglass Park, also the site of Riot Fest and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash.
Some local residents and community organizers expressed their concerns over the use of the park as an outdoor concert venue for music mega festivals.
When asked about the festival’s move to Northerly Island, Nick Karounos, co-founder of Auris Presents (the company organizing Heatwave) said via email: “We decided to move venues because Northerly Island is an ideal location for Heatwave’s growth. The central lakefront location with the iconic skyline backdrop is a perfect fit for Heatwave and its fans.”