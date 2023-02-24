The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 24, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

GRiZ, Kx5, Slander and Tiësto to headline Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island

The two-day festival moves from Douglass Park to the lakefront for its 2023 edition. The full lineup was revealed Friday.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
SHARE GRiZ, Kx5, Slander and Tiësto to headline Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island
Tiesto (shown during a performance at Pride in the Park in Grant Park in 2021), is among the headliners slated for the Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island in June.&nbsp;

Tiesto (shown during a performance at Pride in the Park in Grant Park in 2021), is among the headliners slated for the Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island in June.

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

There will be a Heatwave this summer, but it won’t be in Douglass Park.

The 2023 Heatwave Music Festival has moved to Northerly Island this year, running June 10-11 at the lakefront venue.

Headliners for the two-day electronic dance music festival include GRiZ, Kx5, Slander, and Tiësto, who returns to the festival for a second time.

The fest is also a showcase for immersive/experiential art; the lineup of visual artists has not yet been announced.

Tickets/passes are now on sale at heatwavemusicfestival.com.

The complete music lineup, announced Friday, includes:

A-Trak
b2b VNSSA
Alec Monopoly
Apashe
Automhate
Cheat Codes
Coco & Breezy
Deorro
DROELOE
Eazybaked
EDX
Elephante
Forester
Gryffin
Kaivon
Kai Wachi
Kaivon
KREAM
Loud Luxury
LSDREAM
Luude
Malaa
Moontricks
Noizu
Nostalgix
NOTD
SIDEPIECE
The Sponges
TWINSICK
Whethan
Zingara

Heatwave played to sold-out crowds last year in Douglass Park, also the site of Riot Fest and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash.

Some local residents and community organizers expressed their concerns over the use of the park as an outdoor concert venue for music mega festivals.

When asked about the festival’s move to Northerly Island,  Nick Karounos, co-founder of Auris Presents (the company organizing Heatwave) said via email: “We decided to move venues because Northerly Island is an ideal location for Heatwave’s growth. The central lakefront location with the iconic skyline backdrop is a perfect fit for Heatwave and its fans.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Stepdaughter left me out of planning for her quinceañera
These are the runners-up in our student art contest
This young artist won our student art contest and will have her work turned into a mural you can see at the Salt Shed
‘Luther: The Fallen Sun’ puts Idris Elba’s crime-solving genius in a gruesome, over-the-top spectacle
Horoscope for Friday, Feb. 24, 2023
‘We Have a Ghost’ goes for humor over horror
The Latest
Supporters and workers for the City of Chicago, who are represented by the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME), march in a circle during a demonstration at 2 N. La Salle St. in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022. The workers are demanding fair wages and a safe working environment according to Susan Littlefield, president of AFSCME Local 2912, who added that they have been bargaining with the City of Chicago for six months now.
City Hall
Lightfoot, AFSCME announce tentative agreement, averting pre-election strike
A joint statement from Lightfoot and Roberta Lynch, executive director of AFSCME Council 31, said the agreement would “improve the economic security and working lives of thousands of dedicated frontline” employees in roughly a dozen city departments.
By Fran Spielman
 
Kenwood’s Dai Dai Ames (4) drives toward the basket as Benet’s Nikola Abusara (23) defends.
High School Basketball
2023 Chicago Sun-Times All-City high school basketball team
The 20 best players in the city this season.
By Michael O’Brien
 
Red-winged blackbirds with a bonus cowbird at feeders on Wednesday.
Outdoors
A whacked-out winter: Early birds, flowers, coho, crawlers & ticks; a dearth of ice
Early bird movements, early popping of flowers, early move north by coho, early night crawlers and early ticks along with a historic lack of ice are part of whacked-out winter.
By Dale Bowman
 
Police are looking for this BMW which was stolen in the past week from a car dealership in Waukegan.&nbsp;Lake County Sheriff’s Office
Suburban Chicago
Carjackers knock pregnant woman to the ground near Libertyville, drive off in SUV with her 2-year-old son inside
The boy was later found safe in a Waukegan parking lot. His mother was taken to a hospital in serious condition. No one was in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Stepdaughter left me out of planning for her quinceañera
As a Mexican American married into a Caucasian family, the teen’s stepmom is heartbroken she didn’t get to to teach her the cultural significance of her 15th birthday.
By Abigail Van Buren
 