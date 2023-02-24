GRiZ, Kx5, Slander and Tiësto to headline Heatwave Music Festival at Northerly Island

There will be a Heatwave this summer, but it won’t be in Douglass Park.

The 2023 Heatwave Music Festival has moved to Northerly Island this year, running June 10-11 at the lakefront venue.

Headliners for the two-day electronic dance music festival include GRiZ, Kx5, Slander, and Tiësto, who returns to the festival for a second time.

The fest is also a showcase for immersive/experiential art; the lineup of visual artists has not yet been announced.

Tickets/passes are now on sale at heatwavemusicfestival.com.

The complete music lineup, announced Friday, includes:

A-Trak

b2b VNSSA

Alec Monopoly

Apashe

Automhate

Cheat Codes

Coco & Breezy

Deorro

DROELOE

Eazybaked

EDX

Elephante

Forester

Gryffin

Kaivon

Kai Wachi

Kaivon

KREAM

Loud Luxury

LSDREAM

Luude

Malaa

Moontricks

Noizu

Nostalgix

NOTD

SIDEPIECE

The Sponges

TWINSICK

Whethan

Zingara

Heatwave played to sold-out crowds last year in Douglass Park, also the site of Riot Fest and Lyrical Lemonade Summer Smash.

Some local residents and community organizers expressed their concerns over the use of the park as an outdoor concert venue for music mega festivals.

When asked about the festival’s move to Northerly Island, Nick Karounos, co-founder of Auris Presents (the company organizing Heatwave) said via email: “We decided to move venues because Northerly Island is an ideal location for Heatwave’s growth. The central lakefront location with the iconic skyline backdrop is a perfect fit for Heatwave and its fans.”

