The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, February 5, 2023
College Sports Sports

Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96

Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.

By  Sun-Times wires
   
SHARE Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
Northwestern_Wisconsin_Basketball.jpg

Northwestern’s Chase Audige tries to get past Wisconsin’s Jordan Davis on Sunday in Madison, Wis.

Morry Gash/AP

MADISON, Wis. — Boo Buie scored 13 points, Brooks Barnhizer had a clutch blocked shot in the final minute, and Northwestern defeated Wisconsin 54-52 on Sunday night.

The Wildcats swept the season series with Wisconsin for the first time since the 1995-96 season.

Wisconsin scored seven consecutive points and took a 49-48 lead on a jumper by Chucky Hepburn with 3:21 to go. Chase Audige put the Wildcats back on top 50-49 with 2:55 remaining and there would be only one more made basket the rest of the game. After a series of turnovers, missed jumpers and missed free throws, Hepburn hit a jumper to give the Badgers a 51-50 lead with 45 seconds remaining. Buie then hit two free throws to put Northwestern back on top, 52-51 at :31.

Barnhizer blocked a layup attempt by Hepburn with 20 seconds left and the Wildcats held on to win despite a missed 1-and-1 opportunity by Tydus Verhoeven. Hepburn’s missed jumper with six seconds left was Wisconsin’s final chance to take the lead.

Hepburn scored 17 points for Wisconsin (13-9, 5-7 Big Ten) and Connor Essegian added 15 points, all on 5-of-11 3-point shooting.

Audige added 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists for Northwestern (16-7, 7-5). Barnhizer had eight points, seven rebounds and one big block.

Northwestern led 20-13 after Nick Martinelli hit a jumper with 8:39 left in the first half. Wisconsin closed to within 22-21 with an 8-2 run highlighted by Essegian’s 3-pointer. The Wildcats went on to lead 26-23 at the half.

Next Up In College Sports
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Iowa edges Illinois behind Perkins’ career-high 32 points
Shame on Illinois’ ‘Orange Krush’ for foiled Iowa scheme? Only if they don’t try it again
Alabama will hire Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees
Michigan beats Northwestern for second road win of season
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talking to Alabama
The Latest
AR_230209589.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Lemont Mayor John Egofske chosen to replace Republican Jim Durkin in state House
John Egofske will fill the seat left vacant by last month’s resignation of former House Republican Leader Jim Durkin. Egofske will continue to serve as mayor.
By Charles Keeshan
 
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, the remnants of a large balloon drift above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the coast of South Carolina, with a fighter jet and its contrail seen below it, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023. The downing of the suspected Chinese spy balloon by a missile from an F-22 fighter jet created a spectacle over one of the state’s tourism hubs and drew crowds reacting with a mixture of bewildered gazing, distress and cheering. (Chad Fish via AP) ORG XMIT: SCHO992
Nation/World
Shoot-down of Chinese balloon draws GOP criticism of Biden administration
Republicans accused China of using the balloon to surveil military sites. China says it ‘reserves the right to take necessary measures to deal with similar situations.’
By Chris Megerian | AP
 
AP23037112747466.jpg
Powerful 7.8 quake knocks down buildings in Turkey, Syria
At least 5 deaths have been reported. The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered about 20 miles from Gaziantep, a provincial capital. It was felt in Syria.
By Associated Press
 
Los Angeles Lakers v Boston Celtics
NBA
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
Countless fans around the world swear James is the “GOAT,” and they aren’t wrong.
By Steve Greenberg
 
A woman was shot Saturday during a carjacking in Aurora.
Suburban Chicago
Aurora police shoot person armed with knives who allegedly made threats
The person lunged at an officer while holding multiple knives during a confrontation in the 900 block of Colorado Avenue, police said.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 