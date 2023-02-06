The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, February 6, 2023
Sports Media Sports NFL

Tom Brady delays move to broadcasting to 2024

Brady signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst. Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Tom Brady delays move to broadcasting to 2024
Tom Brady said that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

Tom Brady said that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

LOS ANGELES — Tom Brady will not go immediately from the playing field to the broadcast booth.

Brady told Colin Cowherd during Monday’s episode of “The Herd” on FS1 and Fox Sports Radio that he will not start his broadcasting career with Fox until the 2024 season.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion — who retired last week after a 23-year career with the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers — signed a 10-year deal with Fox last May to become the network’s top analyst when he decided to quit playing for good.

Brady said that he didn’t want to immediately rush into announcing and that he wanted to catch up on some other parts of his life.

Related

“I think one thing about my career whether it was when I was drafted by the Patriots or signing agreements with the Bucs, I wanted to be fully committed and I never wanted to let people down,” Brady said. “I want to be great at what I do, and that always takes some time and strategizing and learning and growing and evolving. I have so many people to rely on that could support me in that growth too.”

Brady is expected to eventually join Kevin Burkhardt on Fox’s top team. Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will call their first Super Bowl on Sunday when the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles.

Fox, which is carrying its 10th Super Bowl on Sunday, also has Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans after the 2024 season. Brady is still not expected to be a part of Fox’s pregame coverage on Sunday.

Next Up In Sports
Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women’s basketball poll
Purdue remains No. 1 in men’s basketball poll despite loss to Indiana
Fox sells out Super Bowl ads this year
A day ice fishing pays off with a trophy ‘gator’
Northwestern sweeps Wisconsin for first time since 1995-96
LeBron James is about to pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. Is he passing Michael Jordan, too?
The Latest
EvanstonGun.jpeg
Crime
13-year-old boy brings loaded handgun to Evanston middle school
The student had been showing the gun to classmates at Chute Middle School, but the staff were able to take the gun from the student “without incident,” Evanston police said in a statement.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
1298998015.jpg
Movies and TV
AMC theaters add surcharge for best seats
Movie customers will be charged more to sit in the middle of the theater, and less to sit in the front row.
By Jake Coyle | Associated Press
 
Mayoral_Candidates_Grid_3.jpeg
Elections
Meet Chicago’s 2023 mayoral candidates
Nine mayoral candidates are vying to be your pick on Feb. 28. Read our profiles of each contender here.
By Matt Moore
 
Cook County Commissioner Brandon Johnson, shown announcing his candidacy for mayor of Chicago in October.
Elections
Mayoral challenger Brandon Johnson unveils sweeping plan to fight violent crime
Johnson’s lengthy list includes“training and promoting” 200 new detectives and launching a “comprehensive efficiency audit” to identify savings, such as streamlining the number of “non-sergeant” police supervisors.
By Fran Spielman
 
Indiana coach Teri Moren shouts during the first half of the team’s game against Ohio State on Jan. 26.
College Sports
Indiana moves up to No. 2 in women’s basketball poll
South Carolina continues its hold on the top spot.
By Doug Feinberg | Associated Press
 