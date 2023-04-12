Dining Out? Long Grove Craft Beer Fest, a new spring menu at Esme, and more
Your ultimate guide to eating out in Chicago. Highlights of the area eateries’ openings, new menus and special events and more.
New Spring Menu at Esmé
- Where: 2200 N. Clark St.
- When: 5-10 p.m. Wednesday.-Sunday
- Details: The Michelin-starred eatery’s a la carte dining experience is boasting a new spring menu from Chef Jenner Tomaska. And fun is the operative word here, especially with eatery’s famous 3-foot-high Flamin’ Hot Cheeto, which for the first time, also comes in a Truffle White Cheddar version (both versions are $18). Other new menu items include scallop with passionfruit, onion, corn and plantain; Picanha, featuring a 4-ounce Australian Wagyu served with white asparagus, Iberico Pork Loin featuring herb spaetzle and burnt onion au jus; Squash Soup with nutmeg, blueberry, creme fraiche and housemade granola; Mushroom Tagliatelle with mushroom, pesto, pine nut and belper knolle, and more. Beverage director Tia Barrett will be mixing up “Dealer’s Choice” cocktails: pick your spirt base and flavor profile, divulge your dinner choice and she’ll craft a unique cocktail for patrons while they dine.
- Cost: Menu prices vary by selection.
- Visit: esmechicago.com
Long Grove Craft Beer Fest
- Where: Stempel Parking Lot in front of Buffalo Creek Brewing, 360 Historical Lane, Long Grove
- When: noon to 4 p.m. April 29
- Details: More than 30 brewers and cideries will showcase their wares during the event. Participants include: Black & Gray Brewing Co., Black Horizon Brewing Company, Buffalo Creek Brewing, Casa Humilde Cerveceria, Church Street Brewery, Duneyrr Fermenta Winery and Brewery, Dutchbag Brew Co., Half Day Brewing Co., Happy’s Badass Bar, Kishwaukee Brewing Co., Liquid Love Brewing, Midwest Coast Brewing, Misbeehavin’ Meads, Moderne Dune Brewery, Noon Whistle Brewing, On Tour Brewing Co., Phase Three Brewing, Prima Cider, Ravinia Brewery, Revolution Brewing, Sew Hop’d Brewery, Tighthead Brewing Co., and Unpossible Mead.
- Cost: Tickets, $60 (21+); designated driver tickets, $10.
- Info: A complete list of participants is available at longgrove.org
Moe’s Cantina’s “Mimosa & Selena Day Party”
- Where: Moe’s Cantina, 155 W. Kinzie St.
- When: Noon to 3 p.m. April 22
- Details: The restaurant is hosting a tribute to slain Mexican-American tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez with a selection of Selena-inspired drinks, three hours of mimosas (four varieties to try) and three hours of Selena music.
- Cost: Tickets $20 (21+); $30 day of event
- Info: eventbrite.com
Le Sud Mediterranean Kitchen
- Where: 2301 W. Roscoe St.
- When: 4:30-10 p.m. Wednesday.-Saurday.; 4-9 p.m. Sunday
- Details: The Roscoe Village eatery has launched a new spring menu by executive sous chef William Lara. Small plates ($6-$18) boast such fare as baby kale and manchego salad, truffle burrata, charred octopus, smoked ham and gruyere cheese croquettes, seared scallops and more; large plate ($19-$35) selections include include steak frites, half roasted chicken, wolffish, Mediterranean duck confit, pork chop, lamb bolognese, bucatini, wood grilled tri-blend burger and more. Side dishes ($9) and desserts ($6-$8) are also available. A spring cocktail menu is also featured.
- Visit: Reservations and more details are available at LeSudChicago.com.
