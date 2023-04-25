The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Big Mac sauce dipping cups on the menu at McDonald’s; free with McNuggets

By  Mike Snider | USA Today
   
If you’re a fan of Big Mac sauce, McDonald’s is making it available in dipping cups for all your other favorite menu items.

AFP via Getty Images

If you love Big Mac sauce, McDonald’s has an upcoming deal for you.

The fast-food chain, starting April 27, will let you dip or smother whatever you order with the popular sauce. When you order through the McDonald’s app, for a limited time, you can get free dipping cups of Big Mac sauce with an order of Chicken McNuggets. You can also order packets à la carte with any order.

The Saucy Secret is Out: Big Mac Sauce Dip Cups Are Coming to McDonald’s USA

Big Mac Sauce dipping cups will be available at McDonald’s for a limited time only starting April 27.

McDonald’s USA

To add an aesthetic touch, the dipping cups sport a retro look of blue and silver from the original Big Mac sandwich wraps, the company says on its website.

This isn’t the first time McDonald’s has spotlighted Big Mac sauce. Back in 2017, McDonald’s caused a social media surge when it gave away 10,000 bottles of Big Mac sauce. 

When was the Big Mac invented?

McDonald’s began serving the Big Mac nationally in 1968.

Michael James “Jim” Delligatti, a McDonald’s franchisee in Uniontown, Pennsylvania – near Pittsburgh – created the Big Mac sandwich in 1967 when he decided customers wanted a bigger sandwich.

Delligatti, who died in 2016, began offering the sandwich at his 47 stores before it was added to the national menu.

How many calories are in a Big Mac?

The Big Mac, which has two hamburger patties, a slice of pasteurized American cheese, pickles and lettuce, of course on a sesame seed bun, amounts to 590 calories. The Big Mac adds up to 46 grams of carbohydrates, 34 grams of fat and 25 grams of protein.

