Things to do in Chicago April 6-12: The Mix
Concerts by Pitbull and NCT Dream, the ‘Jagged Little Pill’ musical, and flower shows in Lincoln Park and Garfield Park are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- The Tony Award-winning musical “Jagged Little Pill” features music by Alanis Morissette and Glen Ballard and a book by Diablo Cody, and is inspired by Morissette’s album of the same name. It’s a messy, tumultuous look at the struggles of each member of a suburban family and the slow but necessary path to healing. From April 11-23 at Nederlander Theatre, 24 W. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$105. Visit broadwayinchicago.com.
- Donnetta Lavinia Grays’ drama “Last Night and the Night Before” revolves around a mother and young daughter on the run who turn up on their family’s Brooklyn doorstep, a surprise visit that raises more questions than it answers. Valerie Curtis-Newton directs. From April 6-May 14 at Steppenwolf Theatre, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20+. Visit steppenwolf.org.
- In Aleshea Harris’ “Is God Is,” twins Racine and Anaia receive a letter from the mother they thought dead and swear to avenge her in this drama, which asks audiences to consider the roots and futility of cyclical violence. Marti Gobel directs. From April 6-May 28 at A Red Orchid Theatre, 1531 N. Wells. Tickets: $30-$40. Visit aredorchidtheatre.org.
- “School of Rock” is Andrew Lloyd Webber’s adaptation of the hit movie about a wannabe rocker kicked out of his band, who scams his way into a teaching job where he turns his students into a proper rock ’n’ roll band. Trent Stork directs. From April 12-May 28 at Paramount Theatre, 23 E. Galena, Aurora. Tickets: $28-$79 (pay-what-you-can performances on April 13 and April 15). Visit paramountaurora.com.
- Baseball fanatic Joe Boyd trades his soul to the devil for a chance to lead his favorite team to victory in a pennant race in the classic musical comedy “Damn Yankees.” James Vasquez directs. From April 12-June 4 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $54+. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey’s classic musical “Grease” follows Danny (Jake DiMaggio Lopez) and Sandy (Emily Schultheis) as they rediscover their summer fling romance. Paul Stancato directs. From April 12-June 4 at Drury Lane Theatre, 100 Drury Lane, Oakbrook Terrace. Tickets: $54-$74. Visit drurylanetheatre.com.
- The Conspirators present their annual “Jesus Christ Superstar Do-It-Yourself Messiah Complex,” an evening of love and adoration of the album version of Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Weber’s rock opera. At 7:30 p.m. April 9 at The Conspiratorium, 755 N. Ashland. Tickets: $10. Visit conspirewithus.org.
Dance
- Inside/Out is Cerqua Rivera Dance Theatre’s ongoing series that showcases new work and invites the audience inside the creative process. Each event includes performance of a new work, conversation with the artists and audience participation. At 7:30 p.m. April 12 at Links Hall, 3111 N. Western. Tickets: $15-$30. Visit cerquarivera.org.
Music
- The K-Pop band NCT Dream is currently in the midst of its first extensive U.S. arena tour. The singers recently released an English version of their hip-hop single “Beatbox” and hinted they will release more English tracks in the future. Catch the band at 8 p.m. April 7 at Allstate Arena, 6920 N. Mannheim, Rosemont. Tickets: $63+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Since its debut in 2011, Tennis (the husband-and-wife duo Alaina Moore and Patrick Riley) has honed a sophisticated pop sound that continues on the new release “Pollen.” Folk-pop singer Kate Bollinger opens at April 7 at Riviera Theatre, 4746 N. Racine. Tickets: $30-$50. Visit jamusa.com.
- Cuban-American rapper Pitbull is known for his energetic reggaeton-infused party pop anthems that get an audience up and dancing. His most recent release, “Libertad 548,” featured a diverse collection of music that expanded his songbook in new ways. At 8 p.m. April 7 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $199. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Master tabla player Zakir Hussain, who has expanded Indian classical music on the world stage, performs with the Masters of Percussion, his gathering of drumming virtuosos representing multiple cultures, genres, ages and instruments. At 8 p.m. April 7 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $35-$175. Visit cso.org.
Museums
- “Gio Swaby: Fresh Up” explores the intersections of Blackness and womanhood in the work of an artist who grew up in the Bahamas and was influenced by her seamstress mother. Her often life-size portraits highlight techniques of embroidery and piecing; she also presents the reverse side of her intricate canvases so that the stitching process of her freehand style is revealed. From April 8-July 3 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$35. Visit artic.edu.
- Experience the beauty of Chicagoland nature in the immersive exhibit “My Journey into the Wilds of Chicago,” which features stunning images from Chicago-based photographer Mike MacDonald. Through late summer at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, 2430 N. Cannon Dr. Admission: $8-$17, children under 3 free. Visit naturemuseum.org.
Family Fun
- Spring blooms are popping out at the Lincoln Park Conservatory’s (2391 N. Stockton) flower show, “Cooler By the Lake,” which features a wide array of flowers and iconic lakefront sites like the Chicago Harbor Lighthouse. Over at Garfield Park Conservatory (300 N. Central Park), the flower show “Bee’s Knees” salutes the working relationship between bees and blooms. Both run to May 14; admission is free, but reservations are required. Visit lincolnparkconservancy.org and garfieldconservatory.org.
- The annual Bunny Hop returns from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 8 in Long Grove’s Brother’s Field, 344 Old McHenry Rd. Children of all ages can collect eggs in the free, interactive experience, which includes face painting, balloon artists, miniature ponies and more. Visit longgrove.org.
