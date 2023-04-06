The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
College Sports Sports

LSU women’s basketball team accepts invitation to White House

University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team not visit Washington.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE LSU women’s basketball team accepts invitation to White House
LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans during the Tigers’ victory parade.

LSU forward Angel Reese waves to fans during the Tigers’ victory parade.

Hilary Scheinuk/The New Orleans Advocate via AP

BATON ROUGE, La. — LSU’s national champion women’s basketball team will accept an invitation from President Joe Biden to visit the White House.

University spokesman Michael Bonnette confirmed LSU’s intentions on the matter on Thursday, a day after Tigers star forward Angel Reese suggested during a podcast interview that her team should celebrate their title with former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama rather than President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden.

Reese made the suggestion after saying she was not inclined to accept an apology from Jill Biden for suggesting that both LSU and runner-up Iowa be invited to the White House. President Biden did not follow through on that idea, inviting only LSU and men’s national champion Connecticut.

Vanessa Valdivia, a spokesperson for Jill Biden, has said the first lady had meant no disrespect to LSU and that her comments were intended to applaud the historic game and all women athletes. With its 102-85 triumph over the Hawkeyes, LSU’s point total was the most ever scored in a championship game by a single team. The 187 combined total also shattered the previous mark. The game also drew a television audience of 9.9 million, a record for an NCAA women’s title game.

There is currently no set date for a White House visit, Bonnette said. He could not confirm whether all players and coaches would be able to attend.

At an appearance in Denver on Monday, Jill Biden had praised Iowa’s sportsmanship and congratulated both teams. She also said that as part of the longstanding tradition of having champions visit the White House, Iowa should come as well “because they played such a good game.”

Reese on Monday called Jill Biden’s suggestion “a joke.”

Some social media commenters noted the racial dynamics involved, saying that only winners should be rewarded with a White House visit and that hosting both teams would detract from the achievement by LSU’s team, which is predominantly Black. The Iowa team is largely white. Others noted the important role of Black women in Democratic Party politics.

President Biden was Obama’s running mate and vice president for eight years. Obama, meanwhile, actively campaigned for Biden in the 2020 election.

Following LSU’s victory, coach Kim Mulkey said she would go to the White House if invited. Reese said Wednesday she was uncertain if she would go.

Reese faced criticism on social media for mockingly waving her hand in front of her face while staring down Iowa star Caitlin Clark near the end of the game. Clark, The Associated Press Player of the Year, made a similar gesture to no one in particular during Iowa’s victory over Louisville in the Elite Eight.

Reese said she didn’t think LSU, had it lost to Iowa, would have gotten the same praise from Jill Biden as the Hawkeyes did.

“If we were to lose, we would not be getting invited to the White House,” she added. “I remember she made a comment about both teams should be invited because of sportsmanship. And I’m like, ‘Are you saying that because of what I did?’ Stuff like that, it bothers me because you are a woman at the end of the day. White, Black, it doesn’t matter, you’re a woman, you’re supposed to be standing behind us before anything.”

During LSU’s championship parade through campus on Wednesday night, a smiling Reese continued to wave her hand in front of her face, in between waves to cheering fans, as she sat in the back of an orange convertible Corvette.

Reese’s expressiveness on and off the court has sparked increasing interest in her. According to Canada Sports Betting, Reese gained 500,000 Instagram followers in the two days after LSU’s national title triumph, pushing her total of followers above 1 million.

Reese also has been touted by high-profile athletes with global followings. Seven-time Formula 1 champion driver Lewis Hamilton posted a photo of Reese on his Instagram page. And when the Memphis Grizzlies visited New Orleans this week, star guard Ja Morant made the short trip to LSU’s Baton Rouge campus for a meeting with Reese that was posted on social media.

Next Up In College Sports
LSU’s Reese on White House flap: ‘We’ll go to the Obamas’
Joe Biden invites NCAA champs UConn, LSU to White House
UConn wins NCAA Tournament with smothering victory over San Diego State
Former Indiana coach Bob Knight battling undisclosed illness
Commentary: Reaction to Angel Reese taunting Caitlin Clark shows the double standard for Black athletes
Jim Nantz prepares to call final March Madness game
The Latest
merlin_37494935.jpg
Music
Coolio’s cause of death was fentanyl, manager says
‘Gangsta’s Paradise’ rapper also had traces of heroin and methamphetamine in his system.
By Associated Press
 
Jonathan Toews reaches for the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notes: Jonathan Toews plans to play in every remaining game as mornings improve
Wednesday morning felt better than Sunday morning for Toews, who will make his third consecutive appearance Thursday against the Canucks and who anticipates making four more during the season’s final week.
By Ben Pope
 
Staff of the Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center, where many have painted a fingernail blue, show off their hands. The blue nail is meant to raise awareness of how 1 in 10 children experience abuse.
Agency that investigates child abuse gets $1M in federal funding to expand
The Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center will use the funds to add offices for mental health services at its location in the Illinois Medical District while fundraising for a new building.
By Michael Loria
 
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson greets outgoing Mayor Lori Lightfoot before a meeting Thursday in the mayor’s office on the 5th floor of City Hall in the Loop.
City Hall
Meeting of the mayors: Johnson feels ‘historic moment’ discussing transition with Lightfoot — ‘We are uniting this city today’
In his first visit to the mayor’s office since being elected Tuesday, Johnson said he was struck by “what this moment means for people around the city, who want the city to be united.”
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Pedestrians cross the street Thursday at the intersection of Damen and Milwaukee avenues in Wicker Park.
Chicago
Chicago crosswalk signals violate disabilities act, federal judge rules
As of 2021, fewer than 1% of crosswalks in Chicago featured accessible pedestrian signals, which can feature audio recordings or tones to communicate information about the “walk” and “don’t walk” intervals at crossings.
By Catherine Odom
 