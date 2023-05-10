The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 10, 2023
College Sports Sports NBA

D.J. Rodman, son of Bulls great Dennis, joining Bronny James at USC

Rodman played the last four seasons at Washington State. James, the son of NBA legend LeBron, averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in Chatsworth, California.

By  Associated Press
   
Washington State forward D.J. Rodman, the son of Bulls great Dennis, will transfer to Southern California.

Jeff Chiu/AP

LOS ANGELES — Southern California’s basketball roster is getting more star-studded by the moment.

The Trojans had already landed Bronny James, son of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James. Now, D.J. Rodman has announced on social media that he’s transferring to USC. The son of NBA rebounding great Dennis Rodman played the last four seasons at Washington State. The 6-foot-6 forward averaged 9.6 points and 5.8 rebounds while starting 30 of 31 games for the Cougars last season.

Rodman will take advantage of an NCAA rule allowing an extra year of eligibility because of the COVID-19 pandemic to play for the Trojans close to his hometown of Newport Beach. Coach Andy Enfield on Wednesday also said the Trojans have received a signed national letter of intent from James. The guard announced on his social media last weekend that he had committed to the Trojans, and his father discussed it after the Lakers’ playoff victory.

The Trojans have already signed guard Isaiah Collier and forward Arrinten Page. They’ll join returning starters Boogie Ellis, Kobe Johnson and Joshua Morgan. Ellis averaged a team-high 17.7 points last season, while Johnson and Morgan were named to the Pac-12’s All-Defensive team. USC was 22-11 last season and reached the NCAA Tournament for the third straight year. The Trojans lost to Michigan State 72-62 in the first round.

James averaged 13.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.8 steals as a senior at Sierra Canyon School in nearby Chatsworth. He was named a McDonald’s All-American and played for Team USA in the Nike Hoop Summit.Collier of Marietta, Georgia, was the top scorer for the West team with 25 points in the McDonald’s All-American game and was named co-MVP.

Page was a teammate of Collier at Wheeler High in Marietta.

