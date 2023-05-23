Former Oswego East star RayJ Dennis is a hot commodity in the transfer portal

It took some time and a couple of college stops but RayJ Dennis, the former Oswego East star, has emerged as one of the hottest names in college basketball.

Thanks to some big statistical numbers, the transfer portal, earning a college degree on time and an extra year granted to college players due to covid, Dennis is one of the most coveted players in college basketball.

The former Oswego East star, who played two seasons at Boise State and the last two at Toledo, is one of the hottest names available in the transfer portal. The 6-2 guard is the reigning Mid-American Conference Player of the Year.

He declared for the NBA Draft, went through the process and worked out for the Boston Celtics while also entering his name in the transfer portal. It’s been a busy couple of months.

“I have been fortunate to put myself in a position this time to have just about every school in the country calling,” Dennis said. “It’s been way more hectic this time around than any other time. But it’s an exciting time.”

Dennis will remain in college and play out a final year at a high-major program after putting up significant numbers this past season at Toledo. There were very few players as productive. Dennis averaged 19.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 5.8 assists while knocking down a career-high 54 three-pointers. He’s already scored over 1,500 career points and is just shy of 500 career assists.

Dennis admits the pro process in the spring was a learning experience with some definite lows mixed in. But he says he enjoyed it and believes it will better prepare him for when he does it again a year from now.

While the workouts were beneficial for his development and getting a read on where he stood as a pro prospect, narrowing down his list to just a few schools was a challenge. Dennis admits this process was “extremely hard.” That’s mostly due to the fact Dennis was bombarded by nearly everyone in the country when his name hit the portal.

But Dennis felt more prepared for the sell.

“My approach is that I am more experienced with it now,” Dennis said of the recruiting process and pitches he’s heard. “I’m older, been through it, so I know what to look for. I know the recruiting lies. I know what’s real.”

He took visits to Michigan, Illinois, Baylor and Utah while entertaining offers and conversations with an endless list of high-major programs across the country. With the production he’s shown and the experience he has with 110 Division I starts under his belt, Dennis can provide a pivotal piece to any high-major program. But figuring out the best, most sensical one-year home becomes the priority as the spring has played out.

“I just had to stick to my list of things I was looking for and what were really important to me,” Dennis said. “I’m excited to see and experience what’s next for me. I’ve been blessed, and I don’t take it for granted, but it’s another step in the journey.”

A decision from Dennis is expected very soon.

“Any day now,” Dennis said late Monday night of a decision.

