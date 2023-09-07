The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Bears local TV/radio programming primer for game days

The biggest changes are ESPN 1000 becoming the new flagship radio station and Marquee Sports Network airing the Bears’ official TV postgame show.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
Some changes are in store for Bears fans watching and listening to games this season, starting with the regular-season opener Sunday against the Packers at Soldier Field.

The biggest change is a new flagship radio station, with ESPN 1000 taking over for WBBM Newsradio 780. Next up is the Bears’ official TV postgame show moving from FOX 32 to Marquee Sports Network.

But most of the faces and voices are the same, led by the longtime radio tandem of play-by-play voice Jeff Joniak and analyst Tom Thayer, who will be joined by new sideline reporter Jason McKie.

Below is a listing of where to find Bears pregame and postgame coverage Sundays on TV and radio. Schedules will differ for games Sunday nights and weeknights.

ESPN 1000

The new radio home for Bears games has a full day of programming lined up. It begins with Chris Bleck and Adam Abdalla hosting a pre-pregame show four hours before kickoff. The Bears Radio Network pregame show airs two hours later with host Marc Silverman, ABC 7 anchor Dionne Miller and former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs. Peggy Kusinski and John Jurkovic will host the network postgame show, which will include appearances from Bears coach Matt Eberflus, quarterback Justin Fields and other players. A post-postgame show will follow hosted by Pat the Designer alongside Jeff Meller and Jason McKie.

FOX 32

The programming day begins at 10:30 a.m. with “Bears Gameday Live” with host Lou Canellis, Joniak and Thayer. The day ends with the trio on “Bears Game Night Live” at 10:35 p.m. Eight to 10 Bears games will air on FOX 32 (two games are TBD).

Marquee Sports Network

The Cubs’ network will air “Bears Postgame Live.” Cole Wright will host the 90-minute show alongside former Bears quarterback Jim Miller. Joniak will join from the site of the game. As the Bears’ official show, it can carry news conferences live.

NBC Sports Chicago

“Football Aftershow,” which airs immediately after games, returns with a new host, NBC 5 sports anchor/reporter Ruthie Polinsky. Former Bears linebacker Lance Briggs, defensive end Alex Brown and coach Dave Wannstedt form the panel for the 90-minute show.

670 The Score

The biggest change to the station’s programming is the addition of an overnight show after the game. Gabe Ramirez and Chuck Swirsky will rotate weeks hosting and taking calls from midnight to 5 a.m. The pregame and postgame shows will be hosted by Mike Mulligan, Olin Kreutz and Patrick Mannelly.

WGN Radio/TV

Dan Hampton and Ed O’Bradovich will air one hour before games and immediately after games for two hours. For the opener, the pregame show will air at 10:30 a.m. because WGN is carrying the White Sox game for ESPN 1000. On TV, “Chicago Football Weekly” previews games at 11 p.m. Saturdays.

