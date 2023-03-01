Mary Mitchell

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media outside Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
COLUMNA: Lightfoot debería haber avanzado a la segunda vuelta, pero fue una lucha que no podía ganar
Lightfoot invirtió recursos municipales en vecindarios negros y latinos que fueron descuidados durante mucho tiempo.
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot speaks to the media outside Manny’s Deli in the West Loop on Election Day on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023.
Mayor Lori Lightfoot was in a fight she couldn’t have won
With eight challengers vying for her seat, Lightfoot fought hard to stay in an elite club.
R. Kelly’s arrest mugshot
R. Kelly’s ‘one more year’ is another slight for the R&B singer’s victims
If he survives, Kelly will be an old man when he walks out of prison. I can’t predict the future, but more than likely, Kelly will never have the fame and fortune that allowed him to lure underage girls into a sexual trap.
Nikole Hannah-Jones’ “The 1619 Project” is a Black history lesson now streaming on Hulu.
With ‘The 1619 Project’ streaming on Hulu, Black History Month kicks off with a powerful message
Nearly 50 years ago, “Roots” told the African American story. “The 1619 Project” picks up where author Alex Haley left off.
Jonathan Jackson (right) alongside his father, Rev. Jesse Jackson, fills out a ballot Monday at the Dr. Martin Luther King Center Service Center at 4314 S. Cottage Grove Ave.
With electoral victory, Jonathan Jackson keeps hope alive
Jonathan Jackson wins 1st Congressional District seat.
Tracee Ellis Ross.
Black women get a real hair scare
Tracee Ellis Ross’ “Hair Tales,” an ode to Black women’s hair that’s streaming on Hulu, comes at a time the notion that we can use chemical relaxers for years without harm to our health is being challenged in court.
R. Kelly in 2019.
Now that R. Kelly’s locked up, maybe he can get some real help
And maybe his conviction and sentencing might also prompt other sexual abusers to get the psychiatric help they need before it’s too late.
Tanya Woods, a restorative justice proponent who runs the Westside Justice Center: “One would think that, if we kept punishing people, we would see less crime, but there’s no data to support that. When we take this approach, we are looking at people who can come back to communities. We are looking at actual accountability and not just punishment. And we are looking at creating new pathways to restoring and reconnecting communities that actually work.”
The criminal justice system is a revolving door. Restorative justice might be a better way.
We keep punishing criminals, but that doesn’t result in less crime. With “R.J.,” “We are looking at actual accountability and not just punishment,” says one supporter of the approach.
A tearful Rev. Jesse L. Jackson with his son, congressional candidate Jonathan Jackson at the younger Jackson’s primary election night gathering at the DuSable Black History Museum.
When it comes to Black politics, the changing of the guard can feel like a betrayal
The 1st Congressional District primary to replace the retiring U.S. Rep. Bobby Rush, D-Illinois had 17 challengers, while one strong opponent was trying to upend the legendary U.S. Rep. Danny K. Davis.
