Your Time
Taking a holistic look at wellness later in life.
Veteran lake swimmers offer tips and guidance on things you need to know before you jump in.
3rd Coast Cruising, a sailing academy, has helped hundreds of Chicagoans — many over the age of 50 — discover new adventures on the lake.
“They play on Fridays, they go to lunch on Wednesday, often bowl on Tuesdays, and sometimes go golfing on Thursday. That kind of structure and that kind of community that all of these guys have is gold,” says Greg Zerkis, nicknamed “Brinks.”
From the softball diamond to the yoga mat, people 50 and up “are not looking for some geriatric type of workout.”
