Thursday, May 30, 2024

Taking a holistic look at wellness later in life.

Lake Michigan Montrose Harbor Friday Morning Swim Club swimmer jump floats
Your Time
Swimming in Lake Michigan this summer? Here are 3 swim safety tips you should know
Veteran lake swimmers offer tips and guidance on things you need to know before you jump in.
By Isabel Funk
 
20150919_161430.jpg
Your Time
Chicagoans find confidence and adventure sailing on Lake Michigan
3rd Coast Cruising, a sailing academy, has helped hundreds of Chicagoans — many over the age of 50 — discover new adventures on the lake.
By Steve Heisler | For the Sun-Times
 
Kamila Hargis, center left, the manager of Grand Dukes in Downers Grove, converses with Greg Lopatka, center right, at the Wednesday luncheon of the Duffers, a group of hockey enthusiasts formed in 1971.
Your Time
Meet The Duffers: An intergenerational hockey team with a standing reservation in Downers Grove
“They play on Fridays, they go to lunch on Wednesday, often bowl on Tuesdays, and sometimes go golfing on Thursday. That kind of structure and that kind of community that all of these guys have is gold,” says Greg Zerkis, nicknamed “Brinks.”
By Neil Steinberg
 
YOURTIMESOCIALCONNECTION-05XX24-09.jpg
Your Time
Playing games keeps older Chicagoans sharp, fit and connected
From the softball diamond to the yoga mat, people 50 and up “are not looking for some geriatric type of workout.”
By Tricia Despres | For the Sun-Times
 
