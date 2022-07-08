Rummana Hussain
Editorial board member and columnist
Rummana Hussain is an editorial board member and a columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.
American supporters of the BJP and its affiliated ultra right-wing, paramilitary organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh manage to steamroll anyone who calls out India’s abysmal treatment of Muslims, oppressed castes and other minorities.
Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot to death by Israeli forces, colleagues and witnesses said. Then the spin started.
The Al Jazeera’s correspondent’s shooting death barely made the local news last week.
Rock described the “Summer of Soul’s” creative team as Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and “four white guys.” One of those “guys,” Joseph Patel, is South Asian.
A South Asian woman orbiting the same spaces as me always guarantees one thing: We will be confused for each other.
I didn’t know it then, but an incident during my sophomore year of high school encapsulates how many of us have had to douse our indignation and grievances, especially on matters of race, for the sake of white comfort.
But the resolution has been gutted so as to appease the Consulate of India in Chicago and other defenders of India’s right-wing nationalist prime minister and his reactionary political party.
Muslims are bracing to start Ramadan locked inside. Given the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr will be a virtual one.
Some of us have found a sliver of levity amid the coronavirus scare, watching our fellow Americans awkwardly balancing 30-pack, 2-ply toilet paper in their arms.
I used to think my younger sister, brother and I were the most devoted, if not the only, Bruce Springsteen fans of South Asian descent. But after reading Sarfraz Manzoor’s “Greetings from Bury Park,” I realize we’re far from alone.