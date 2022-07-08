The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 8, 2022
Rummana_Hussain-01.0.jpg

Rummana Hussain

Editorial board member and columnist

Rummana Hussain is an editorial board member and a columnist at the Chicago Sun-Times.

A bulldozer is being used to demolish the residence of Javed Ahmed, a local leader who was allegedly involved in the recent violent protests against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) former spokeswoman Nupur Sharma’s incendiary remarks about Prophet Mohammed, in Allahabad on June 12, 2022. (Photo by SANJAY KANOJIA/AFP via Getty Images)
Columnists
India is miles away but its tyranny is shaking, shaping American politics
American supporters of the BJP and its affiliated ultra right-wing, paramilitary organization Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh manage to steamroll anyone who calls out India’s abysmal treatment of Muslims, oppressed castes and other minorities.
By Rummana Hussain
 
This handout file picture obtained from a former colleague of Al-Jazeera’s late veteran TV journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, shows her reporting from Jerusalem on June 12, 2021. Abu Akleh, 51, a prominent figure in the channel’s Arabic news service was shot dead by Israeli troops early on May 11, 2022 as she covered a raid on Jenin refugee camp in the occupied West Bank, according to the Qatar-based network.
Columnists
Journalist Shireen Abu Akleh was shot to death by Israeli forces, colleagues and witnesses said. Then the spin started.
The Al Jazeera’s correspondent’s shooting death barely made the local news last week.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Best documentary feature winners for “Summer of Soul” (L-R) Joseph Patel, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, David Dinerstein and Robert Fyvolent pose in the press room during the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California on March 27, 2022.
Columnists
Chris Rock’s ‘other’ Oscar slap
Rock described the “Summer of Soul’s” creative team as Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson and “four white guys.” One of those “guys,” Joseph Patel, is South Asian.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Michelle Wu smiles during a standing ovation after she was sworn-in as Boston Mayor during a ceremony at Boston City Hall, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, in Boston. The election of Wu marked the first time that Boston voters elected a woman, or a person of color, to lead the city. Before Wu, Boston had only elected white men as mayor.
Commentary
When prominent women of color are misidentified, it’s a reminder: We don’t all look alike
A South Asian woman orbiting the same spaces as me always guarantees one thing: We will be confused for each other.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Sen. Barbara Blackmon, D-Canton, speaks at the well in the Senate Chamber at the Mississippi State Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Blackmon was among the Black lawmakers who walked out of the Senate Chamber in protest Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, and withheld their votes as the body passed a bill that would ban schools from teaching critical race theory.
Columnists
People of color live through discomfort. White kids will survive learning the truth about racism.
I didn’t know it then, but an incident during my sophomore year of high school encapsulates how many of us have had to douse our indignation and grievances, especially on matters of race, for the sake of white comfort.
By Rummana Hussain
 
In this Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, file photo, relatives and neighbors wail near the body of Mohammad Mudasir, 31, who was killed in communal violence in New Delhi, India. Many of the Muslim victims of last year’s bloody violence say they have run repeatedly into a refusal by police to investigate complaints against Hindu rioters.
Commentary
City Council resolution denouncing discrimination in India should be a no-brainer
But the resolution has been gutted so as to appease the Consulate of India in Chicago and other defenders of India’s right-wing nationalist prime minister and his reactionary political party.
By Rummana Hussain
 
The author (after trying cut her own bangs) and her older sister, Samina Hussain, at an Eid celebration at McCormick Place in the 1970s.
Columnists
Here’s hoping my family and I won’t look like a depressed and hangry Brady Bunch this Ramadan
Muslims are bracing to start Ramadan locked inside. Given the coronavirus pandemic, this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr will be a virtual one.
By Rummana Hussain
 
A lota from the bathroom of the author’s friends.
Columnists
Out of toilet paper? There’s always the lota
Some of us have found a sliver of levity amid the coronavirus scare, watching our fellow Americans awkwardly balancing 30-pack, 2-ply toilet paper in their arms.
By Rummana Hussain
 
Actor Aaron Phagura, British writer Sarfraz Manzoor, guitarist Patti Scialfa with her husband singer-songwriter Bruce Springsteen, Director Gurinder Chadha and actor Viveik Kalra attend the premiere of “Blinded by the Light” at Paramount Theater on August
Columnists
This Indian-American loves The Boss, too
I used to think my younger sister, brother and I were the most devoted, if not the only, Bruce Springsteen fans of South Asian descent. But after reading Sarfraz Manzoor’s “Greetings from Bury Park,” I realize we’re far from alone.
By Rummana Hussain
 