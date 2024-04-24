The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Para ver y aprender: El Festival de Cine Palestino de Chicago pretende entretener y educar

No todos los cineastas participantes son de origen palestino, pero su arte reivindica y defiende relatos que han sido profanados por quienes tienen una tendencia pavloviana a pensar en terroristas —y no en civiles inocentes— cuando visualizan a hombres, mujeres y niños palestinos.

By  Rummana Hussain
   
SHARE Para ver y aprender: El Festival de Cine Palestino de Chicago pretende entretener y educar
TT Still 6.png

Los actores Mahmoud Bakri (centro) y Muhammed Abed El Rahman (derecha) en una escena de la película de Farah Nabulsi, “The Teacher”. Nabulsi estará en la ciudad a finales de este mes para una proyección de la película en el Festival de Cine Palestino de Chicago, que comenzó el sábado y continuará hasta el 4 de mayo. Este es el 23º año que se celebra el festival. | Proporcionada.

Durante la mayor parte de su vida, Nick Leffel no supo quién era. Aún no lo sabe del todo, aunque cada vez está más cerca de averiguarlo.

De complexión aceitunada y pelo negro y áspero, descartó ser 100% blanco como sus padres adoptivos “completamente estadounidenses” mientras crecía en Madison, Wisconsin. Con el paso de los años, también tuvo dudas de que su madre y su padre biológicos tuvieran ancestros en Rusia, donde nació.

Castaño, con raíces islámicas y en algún lugar de Medio Oriente, era la mejor conjetura eventual de Leffel.

El residente de Ukrainian Village estuvo a punto de acertar, según los resultados de una prueba de ADN que se hizo recientemente. La prueba no sólo determinó que Leffel probablemente tiene sangre siria corriendo por sus venas, sino que también reveló que parte de su linaje podría remontarse a Afganistán o al vecino Tayikistán.

nick-leffel copy.jpg

El cineasta Nick Leffel

Proporcionada

“Me ha cambiado la vida”, dice el joven cineasta al descubrir su origen cultural.

Los pensamientos de Leffel parecen permear al protagonista que habla árabe en su cortometraje “Dakhla” cuando el hombre se pregunta: “¿Se puede sentir nostalgia por una tierra que nunca se ha conocido?”. Pero Leffel afirma que la pieza, ambientada en Guadalajara (México), es más bien un guiño a los miles de emigrantes de la región del Medio Oriente y el Norte de África, entre ellos sus lejanos primos palestinos, que viven actualmente en Jordania.

“Dakhla” es una de las 21 películas que se presentarán en el Festival de Cine Palestino de Chicago, que comienza este fin de semana en el Gene Siskel Film Center.

Al igual que Leffel, no todos los cineastas que participan en este certamen de 15 días de duración son de origen palestino, pero su arte reivindica y defiende relatos que han sido profanados por quienes tienen una tendencia pavloviana a pensar en terroristas —y no en civiles inocentes— cuando visualizan a hombres, mujeres y niños palestinos.

“Depende de nosotros eliminar la propaganda que se ha propagado entre nosotros”, declaró Munir Atalla, residente en Brooklyn, que recibirá el premio “Espíritu de Palestina” en el festival por su homenaje de ocho minutos a la prima de su abuelo, la pintora abstracta y activista Samia Halaby.

En diciembre, la Universidad de Indiana, donde Halaby, de 87 años, impartió clases y obtuvo un máster, canceló abruptamente una exposición planeada sobre su obra, alegando motivos de seguridad y las publicaciones en las redes sociales de Halaby, nacida en Jerusalén, en las que expresaba su solidaridad con sus compatriotas palestinos de la Franja de Gaza.

Los desaires contra estudiantes, miembros de la facultad y ex alumnos que se han manifestado en contra de la respuesta desproporcionadamente brutal de Israel al horrible atentado de Hamás del 7 de octubre se han convertido en algo habitual en los campus universitarios de todo el país.

La semana pasada se detuvo a más de 100 manifestantes en la Universidad de Columbia, en Nueva York, y en la Universidad del Sur de California se le informó a Asna Tabassum, valedictoriana propalestina, de que ya no daría el discurso de graduación.

El Festival de Cine Palestino de Chicago, que celebra su 23ª edición, siempre ha servido de antídoto a esas reprimendas y ofrece un contexto más amplio de las relaciones palestino-israelíes de un modo en que las instituciones de enseñanza superior han fracasado con bastante frecuencia.

El descontento por los casi siete meses de asedio israelí a Gaza —un “infierno humanitario”, según el Secretario General de las Naciones Unidas, António Guterres— ha contribuido a despertar el interés por el festival de este año, que incluye debates tras la proyección de las películas.

Pero también hay un profundo deseo de rendir homenaje a la “alegría y resistencia” palestinas, según Nina Shoman-Dajani, directora ejecutiva del festival.

La venta de entradas para la noche del estreno, el sábado, fue tan rápida que los organizadores programaron una segunda proyección de “Bye Bye Tiberias”, el documental de la cineasta Lina Soualem sobre su madre, la actriz de “Succession” y “Ramy” Hiam Abbass, y el pueblo palestino que dejó atrás. También se han agotado las entradas.

Asimismo, se agotaron las entradas para la proyección de “The Teacher” el 30 de abril, una película que refleja muchas de las desigualdades de las que fue testigo la cineasta palestina británica Farah Nabulsi durante sus numerosas visitas a Cisjordania bajo ocupación.

Durante el rodaje en la aldea palestina de Burin, los colonos israelíes prendieron fuego a los olivos de la comunidad, una forma de “terrorismo económico y ambiental” que ha incapacitado a los palestinos durante décadas, explicó Nabulsi. Acabó emulando la ardiente imagen para una escena crucial.

“Ese paisaje de opresión, discriminación y control casi surge como un personaje en sí mismo, un villano quizá…”. dijo Nabulsi.

Nabulsi y sus compañeros consideran limitante la presión para retratar la tristeza y la opresión actuales de Palestina, pero también entienden que el cine, como un “poder suave”, puede influir en “la opinión pública y la política mostrando el precio humano del conflicto”.

Farah Still Colour.jpeg

La cineasta palestino-británica Farah Nabulsi

Proporcionada

Cuando el cortometraje de Nabulsi, “The Present”, ganador de un BAFTA y nominado a un Oscar, empezó a transmitirse en Netflix, muchos espectadores, inquietos por la descripción del sufrimiento palestino en los puestos de control israelíes, se informaron más, lo que provocó “arrepentimiento por no haber comprendido antes la profundidad de los problemas o la lucha de los palestinos por la libertad”, dijo Nabulsi.

Siempre hay algo más en la historia, como Leffel ha descubierto buscando información sobre su pasado, que es el tema de “Badistan”, el proyecto cinematográfico en el que trabaja actualmente.

Los padres de Leffel le han apoyado mientras seguía descubriendo más cosas.

Leffel tendrá que contar su historia, pero espera que más gente esté dispuesta a abrir su corazón y escuchar.

Rummana Hussain es columnista y miembro del Concejo Editorial del Sun-Times.

Traducido por Gisela Orozco para La Voz Chicago

