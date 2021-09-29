The Bears’ future may be in the suburbs as the team pursues a potential move to Arlington Heights. Here’s all of the Sun-Times staff’s coverage in one place.

Bears’ potential move to Arlington Park: Everything you need to know so far

The Chicago Bears have called Soldier Field home for almost 40 years, but the future of that relationship appears to be on rocky ground pursues a potential new stadium on the site of Arlington International Racecourse.

On Wednesday, the team announced that it has agreed to buy the property in Arlington Heights for roughly $197 million. The purchase will take time to complete, similar to closing on a house, but Churchill Downs selected the Bears’ bid and is moving toward finalizing the sale.

“[It’s] the critical next step in continuing our exploration of the property and its potential,” team president Ted Phillips said in a statement. “Much work remains to be completed, including working closely with the Village of Arlington Heights and surrounding communities, before we can close on this transaction.

“Our goal is to chart a path forward that allows our team to thrive on the field, Chicagoland to prosper from this endeavor and the Bears organization to be ensured a strong future. We will never stop working toward delivering Bears fans the very best experience.”

What happens next will determine where the Bears play in the future as well as the fate of Soldier Field, a nearly century-old lakefront staple that’s also the current home of the Chicago Fire soccer club.

Below check out all of the latest coverage and insight from the Sun-Times staff on the Bears’ potential suburban move.