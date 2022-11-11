The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, November 11, 2022
Bears Sports NFL

Steady and smart, coach Matt Eberflus proves to be sensible choice for Bears

Eberflus oversaw the shift in the offensive scheme leading into Week 7, and it wasn’t just that the changes worked, it was that he made changes at all. Stubbornness is no virtue, as his predecessor Matt Nagy learned the hard way.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Steady and smart, coach Matt Eberflus proves to be sensible choice for Bears
A photo of Bears coach Matt Eberflus celebrating with players during the game against the Dolphins.

Eberflus is a defensive specialist, but his offense looks much better through nine games.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

In typical Bears’ style, they went the quiet, restrained route when they rebooted their coaching staff in January rather than chase the flashiest candidate.

They didn’t go for the coveted upstarts Yale-educated Mike McDaniel or Belichick-groomed Josh McDaniels, and they didn’t make offers to Super Bowl winners Doug Pederson and Dan Quinn.

Instead, they chose Matt Eberflus. Hardly a household name, but sensible, experienced, organized, calm. No splash, just substance. He’s the coaching equivalent of a pair of khakis.

They liked that he had a thorough, long-range plan. They liked his three decades of coaching experience, regardless of him never having held the head job before. And they liked that he’d take a CEO-style approach to running the team.

So far, it’s working.

The Bears are 3-6, but something along those lines was expected all along with a stripped-down roster in the initial phase of their rebuild. Just like quarterback Justin Fields, it’s possible to evaluate Eberflus within the context of adverse conditions. He can show progress even as losses accumulate.

Surprisingly, the biggest indicator of Eberflus eventually succeeding with the Bears is the way he has handled Fields and the offense. Given that his entire career had been exclusively on defense, that was a significant concern when the Bears hired him.

His choice of Luke Getsy as offensive coordinator has proven prudent, and his oversight of Getsy reworking the offense after a dreadful first four games is further proof that he knows how to run a team.

The shift Eberflus and Getsy made during the Bears’ extended break between Weeks 6 and 7 was incredibly promising. It wasn’t just that their changes have worked, it was that they made changes at all.

Stubbornness is no virtue, as his predecessor Matt Nagy learned the hard way.

As the Bears’ offense cratered toward a 29th-place finish in 2020, he was pressed on whether he needed to consider significant changes to his scheme and said, “The big thing is just... not changing a whole lot.”

He added, “That’s a sign of weakness when you just come in and start changing everything, especially when you’ve seen something that’s worked before. It’s not broken.”

On the eve of last season, he was still unbending in his belief that his offense was finally about to click. The Bears finished 27th in scoring. Staying the course cost him his job and them a season.

Nagy’s inflexibility was exposed repeatedly, and Eberflus and Getsy have shown adaptability at every turn so far.

Nagy couldn’t make halftime adjustments; Eberflus seems like a master of them. Nagy tried to jam Fields into an offense suited for Andy Dalton’s skillset; Getsy embraced his elite running ability and made it the centerpiece.

Getsy, by the way, has more or less maintained that he didn’t make significant changes to an offense that produced just 16 points per game over the first four weeks and resulted in Fields being statistically the worst quarterback in the NFL. His view is that this has been a linear trajectory, boosted by players executing better.

That seems implausible, and besides, there’s nothing wrong with making changes. That’s a sign of strength. This offense was plummeting, but now it’s skyrocketing. Fields is making a strong case to be the Bears’ quarterback of the future. Reassessing and redirecting are not causes of embarrassment. Making that shift was impressive.

It’s reassuring to the Bears to know that Eberflus was involved in that. If things keep going well, Getsy will emerge as a head-coaching candidate for other teams, and the fact that Eberflus has his hand on the offense will enable him to identify a new offensive coordinator when needed.

It is starkly different from the Nagy era. Nagy wanted to micromanage the offense, retaking play calling going into last season after giving it up in 2020, and gave his defensive coordinator autonomy. When Vic Fangio left, Nagy effectively made Chuck Pagano, and subsequently Sean Desai, head coach of the defense. In that sense, Nagy was still just an offensive coordinator, only with a bigger paycheck.

His deep engrossment in the offense also limited his ability to see the big picture on game day. He mismanaged the setup for what would’ve been a game-winning field goal in 2019. His timeouts often were confounding. Game management was always an issue, whereas it hasn’t been with Eberflus.

Eberflus hasn’t been perfect in that department, but there hasn’t been anything outright laughable. And even in his debatable decisions, his logic was coherent.

The next step for him is to figure out his defense, which won’t be easy after an exodus of top-shelf players. Look at the departures since January: Khalil Mack, Robert Quinn, Roquan Smith, Akiem Hicks, Bilal Nichols. And that’s from a group that struggled last season anyway.

The Bears have gotten good play out of rookies Jaquan Brisker at safety and Kyler Gordon at cornerback, but it still has been a net loss in talent, and general manager Ryan Poles is going to need another offseason to shore it up.

But limited personnel can’t be an excuse for Eberflus. He has to reassess and redirect just like he did with the offense. No coach could transform this into a top-10 defense, but he needs to make it respectable. And based on his other moves, there’s optimism that he can.

There are no magic tricks with Eberflus. No wild, lofty declarations that he can’t possibly fulfill. He has simply been steady and smart, and if that’s how he continues to coach this team, the Bears picked the right guy.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
CB Jaylon Johnson questionable, Kindle Vildor out for Bears
What will Justin Fields do for his next magic trick?
As Steelers’ view of Chase Claypool dwindled, Bears saw limitless potential
Bears notebook: Jack Sanborn ‘looked like he belonged’
Luke Getsy’s steady hand guiding Justin Fields to a new level
Bears’ many defensive woes are rooted in D-line play
The Latest
Noah Robinson in 1971.
Crime
Rev. Jesse Jackson’s half-brother Noah Robinson Jr. freed from life sentence for hiring El Rukn hit men
Robinson, 80, was freed under the First Step Act. He’d been in custody since 1989, convicted of ordering the killing of a former childhood friend and linking the El Rukn gang to drug suppliers.
By Frank Main
 
merlin_107142556.jpeg
Afternoon Edition
Ald. Walter Burnett Jr.’s missing campaign money, local man gets Virgin Galactic refund after 15 years and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is a 5-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Brothers Pedro Flores (left) and Margarito Flores, who rose from street-level Chicago drug dealers to the top of the cartel world.
La Voz Chicago
Juez no concede inmunidad a las esposas de los hermanos Flores
Vivianna López y Valerie Gaytán son acusadas de ayudar a cobrar millones de dólares de las deudas de drogas de sus maridos y de gastar el dinero.
By Frank Main
 
Alexi Giannoulias declares victory in the race for Illinois secretary of state at his election party Tuesday night at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk.
La Voz Chicago
El demócrata Alexi Giannoulias es elegido Secretario de Estado de Illinois
El ex Tesorero de Illinois, Alexi Giannoulias, realizó una campaña bien financiada contra el veterano legislador de Illinois, Dan Brady, un republicano, para reemplazar al jubilado Jesse White.
By Robert Herguth and David Struett
 
Police investigate where a man was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting Nov. 10, 2022 at a McDonald’s on the Far South Side.
La Voz Chicago
1 muerto, 2 heridos en tiroteo en McDonald’s del lado sur
Un hombre, de 29 años, fue baleado en el cuerpo y fue llevado al Centro Médico Christ en Oak Lawn, donde fue declarado muerto.
By Sun-Times Wire
 