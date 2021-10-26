Blackhawks sexual assault scandal: Stan Bowman parts ways with team

Major organizational changes are coming to the Hawks as part of the fallout from the team’s mishandling of 2010 sexual assault allegations.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be searching for new leadership after the team parted ways with its top two hockey executives Tuesday as part of the fallout from the scandal over the team’s handling of 2010 sexual assault allegations against former coach Bradley Aldrich.

Stan Bowman’s 12-year reign as the Blackhawks’ general manager and hockey operations president is over. Technically, he resigned from his position. Bowman’s right hand man, Al MacIsaac, was also forced out.

Their departures headline a major organizational overhaul after an independent investigation conducted by the Chicago law firm Jenner & Block, which said it interviewed 139 witnesses over the past four months.

Read our ongoing coverage of the allegations against Aldrich and the team’s handling of them below.