 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Chicago Sun-Times homepage

Filed under:

Blackhawks formally request for Brad Aldrich’s name to be removed from Stanley Cup

Hawks chairman Rocky Wirtz sent a letter Friday asking the Hockey Hall of Fame to consider “x-ing” out Aldrich’s name on the famous trophy.

By Satchel Price
A close-up look at names etched on the Stanley Cup trophy.
Chicago Sun-Times

Three days after the release of an independent investigation into the Blackhawks’ handling of 2010 sexual assault allegations against former coach Bradley Aldrich, the team sent a letter Friday to the Hockey Hall of Fame formally requesting the removal of Aldrich’s name from the Stanley Cup, ESPN reports.

“The names of some of hockey’s most talented athletes appear on the Stanley Cup. But so does the name ‘Brad Aldrich,’ whose role as video coach made him eligible for the engraving. His conduct disqualified him, however, and it was a mistake to submit his name,” team chairman Rocky Wirtz wrote in a letter to Lanny McDonald, the head of the Hockey Hall of Fame.

The request to “X out” Aldrich’s name on the Stanley Cup comes as the latest development in the aftermath of the investigative report unveiled by law firm Jenner & Block earlier this week, which led to top executives Stan Bowman and Al MacIsaac leaving the organization.

The Hawks’ head coach at the time, Joel Quenneville, was also implicated in the report and a subsequent interview given by former player Kyle Beach, who revealed himself as one of Aldrich’s victims. Quenneville resigned from his post as the Panthers’ head coach Thursday night.

There is precedent for the removal of a name from the Stanley Cup, which Wirtz pointed out in his letter to the Hall of Fame. In 1984, one of the Oilers owners at the time put the name of his father, Basil Pockington, on the Cup even though the man had no connections to the NHL team. After the league discovered this, it ordered the removal of the name, which is now covered by a series of “X” marks.

Wirtz requests the same treatment on the Cup for Aldrich: “I am humbly requesting that the Hockey Hall of Fame consider “x-ing” out his name on the Stanley Cup. While nothing can undo what he did, leaving his name on the most prestigious trophy in sports seems profoundly wrong.”

Read the full letter from Wirtz to the Hall of Fame below.

In This Stream

Blackhawks sexual-assault scandal: Stan Bowman parts ways with team

View all 29 stories

Next Up In Blackhawks

The Latest

Crash-and-grab burglars hit Gold Coast Dior

They drove a silver Nissan Altima through the front doors of the Dior in the 900 block of North Rush Street early Friday.

By Sun-Times Wire

Previewing the top first round IHSA state playoff games

A look at five of the best games in the first round.

By Mike Clark

The making of oversized ‘Dune’ villain Harkonnen: no CGI, just a lot of prosthetics

Often unclothed, the 600-pound bad guy is ‘more dangerous naked,’ says Stellan Skarsgård, the actor who plays him.

By Bryan Alexander | USA TODAY

Boy, 14, dies after being shot by man he allegedly tried to rob in Belmont Heights

Pablo Alvarez died Monday morning, two days after he was shot by a FOID card holder who opened fire when the teens grabbed his gaming console without paying, police said.

By David Struett

Ask the Doctors: Insulin resistance can be helped with diet, exercise

People often don’t know they have this condition until a routine blood test reveals it. It can put you at risk for Type 2 diabetes.

By Dr. Eve Glazier and Dr. Elizabeth Ko

‘Later Days’: Likable grown-ups relive high school in a clever Chicago comedy

The funny actors, playing reunited classmates from the 80s, jell like the cast of a high-quality sitcom.

By Richard Roeper