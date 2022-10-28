The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Caleb Jones skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Caleb Jones hopes to find consistency, confidence in make-or-break season
Last season, Jones’ play alternated between good and bad stretches. Now at age 25, entering his fifth NHL season, he realizes it’s “time to really get established.”
By Ben Pope
 
Connor McDavid scores on Alex Stalock.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ streak snapped by Oilers in penalty-laden barnburner
After a combined 20 penalties and five game-tying goals, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl scored with 37.6 seconds left to defeat the Hawks 6-5 on Thursday.
By Ben Pope
 
Patrick Kane celebrates his goal.
Blackhawks
Patrick Kane hopes goal sparks streak, but Blackhawks’ balanced offense isn’t a problem
Even after breaking his goal drought Tuesday, Kane has recorded points on just 25% of the Hawks’ goals so far this season — a healthy indicator of a more diversified offense.
By Ben Pope
 
Nicolas Beaudin passes the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks give failed prospects Nicolas Beaudin, Evan Barratt fresh starts
Beaudin was traded to his hometown Canadiens and Barratt to his hometown Flyers during three minor moves by the Hawks on Wednesday.
By Ben Pope
 
Jarred Tinordi looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup
Tinordi, who initially seemed like a short-term stopgap, has held a steady role on the second pair alongside Connor Murphy through the Hawks’ first six games.
By Ben Pope
 
Hawks_Panthers.jpg
Blackhawks
Blackhawks use ‘underdog mentality’ to hold off Panthers, win fourth straight
After three straight comeback wins, the Hawks survived a learning experience in the opposite skates Tuesday, hanging on in the third period for a 4-2 victory.
By Ben Pope
 
Alex Stalock looks on.
Blackhawks
Alex Stalock’s fearless goaltending, big personality winning over Blackhawks
Stalock’s goaltending style has been exhilarating and effective. He sports a .938 save percentage through his first three games, and he’s expected to start again Tuesday and Thursday.
By Ben Pope
 
Jason Dickinson and Sam Lafferty wear ad-free Blackhawks jerseys.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Hawks being careful in search for jersey-advertisement patch sponsor
Belle Tire remains their helmet ad sponsor, but the Hawks are not one of the nine NHL teams that have added a jersey ad sponsor this season.
By Ben Pope
 
Blackhawks defenseman Jarred Tinordi pressures the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ trendsetting penalty kill fuels another comeback win against Kraken
After scoring short-handed in a third consecutive game for the first time since 2009, the Hawks rallied Sunday for a 5-4 win, also their third in a row.
By Ben Pope
 