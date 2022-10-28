Ben Pope
Chicago Blackhawks reporter
Ben Pope covers the Chicago Blackhawks for the Chicago Sun-Times.
Last season, Jones’ play alternated between good and bad stretches. Now at age 25, entering his fifth NHL season, he realizes it’s “time to really get established.”
After a combined 20 penalties and five game-tying goals, Oilers star Leon Draisaitl scored with 37.6 seconds left to defeat the Hawks 6-5 on Thursday.
Even after breaking his goal drought Tuesday, Kane has recorded points on just 25% of the Hawks’ goals so far this season — a healthy indicator of a more diversified offense.
Beaudin was traded to his hometown Canadiens and Barratt to his hometown Flyers during three minor moves by the Hawks on Wednesday.
Tinordi, who initially seemed like a short-term stopgap, has held a steady role on the second pair alongside Connor Murphy through the Hawks’ first six games.
After three straight comeback wins, the Hawks survived a learning experience in the opposite skates Tuesday, hanging on in the third period for a 4-2 victory.
Stalock’s goaltending style has been exhilarating and effective. He sports a .938 save percentage through his first three games, and he’s expected to start again Tuesday and Thursday.
Belle Tire remains their helmet ad sponsor, but the Hawks are not one of the nine NHL teams that have added a jersey ad sponsor this season.
After scoring short-handed in a third consecutive game for the first time since 2009, the Hawks rallied Sunday for a 5-4 win, also their third in a row.